The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of large- and mid-cap blue chip growth companies. Blue chip growth companies are firms that, in the investment adviser’s view, are well established in their industries and have the potential for above-average earnings growth. The fund focuses on companies with leading market positions, seasoned management, and strong financial fundamentals. The fund’s investment approach reflects the belief that solid company fundamentals (with emphasis on the potential for above-average growth) combined with a positive industry outlook will ultimately reward investors with strong investment performance. Some of the companies the adviser targets for the fund should have good prospects for dividend growth.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector, such as the information technology sector.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.