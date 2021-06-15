Home
Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Portfolio

QAAAJX | Fund

-

$1.95 B

0.00%

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.95 B

Holdings in Top 10

62.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Portfolio

QAAAJX | Fund

-

$1.95 B

0.00%

0.85%

QAAAJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of large- and mid-cap blue chip growth companies. Blue chip growth companies are firms that, in the investment adviser’s view, are well established in their industries and have the potential for above-average earnings growth. The fund focuses on companies with leading market positions, seasoned management, and strong financial fundamentals. The fund’s investment approach reflects the belief that solid company fundamentals (with emphasis on the potential for above-average growth) combined with a positive industry outlook will ultimately reward investors with strong investment performance. Some of the companies the adviser targets for the fund should have good prospects for dividend growth.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector, such as the information technology sector.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s).

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

QAAAJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAAJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAAJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAAAJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAAAJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QAAAJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QAAAJX Category Low Category High QAAAJX % Rank
Net Assets 1.95 B N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 90 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.21 B N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 62.15% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MICROSOFT CORP 13.88%
  2. APPLE INC 10.00%
  3. AMAZON.COM INC 8.05%
  4. ALPHABET INC 6.53%
  5. NVIDIA CORP 6.19%
  6. META PLATFORMS INC 5.57%
  7. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 3.22%
  8. VISA INC 3.19%
  9. ELI LILLY CO 2.92%
  10. MASTERCARD INC 2.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAAJX % Rank
Stocks 		99.22% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.62% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.27% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.16% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAAJX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAAJX % Rank
US 		98.99% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.23% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAAJX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.62% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QAAAJX % Rank
US 		0.16% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QAAAJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QAAAJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QAAAJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QAAAJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

QAAAJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QAAAJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QAAAJX Category Low Category High QAAAJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QAAAJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QAAAJX Category Low Category High QAAAJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QAAAJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

QAAAJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

