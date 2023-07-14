Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential of stocks?
YTD Return
215.0%
1 yr return
196.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
43.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
16.3%
Net Assets
$1.37 B
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 120.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PXTNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|215.0%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|0.17%
|1 Yr
|196.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|0.25%
|3 Yr
|43.7%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|0.96%
|5 Yr
|16.3%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|0.99%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|12.93%
* Annualized
|PXTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXTNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.37 B
|1 M
|151 B
|40.20%
|Number of Holdings
|1003
|2
|1727
|0.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|728 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|29.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|5.0%
|99.2%
|0.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXTNX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.99%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|8.29%
|Bonds
|80.18%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|0.33%
|Other
|4.37%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|0.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.66%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|0.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|16.50%
|Cash
|-88.20%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|99.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXTNX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXTNX % Rank
|US
|99.99%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|1.81%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|90.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXTNX % Rank
|Government
|41.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.22%
|Cash & Equivalents
|34.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.03%
|Derivative
|12.55%
|0.00%
|68.15%
|1.81%
|Securitized
|8.21%
|0.00%
|40.38%
|0.87%
|Corporate
|2.64%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.02%
|Municipal
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|0.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PXTNX % Rank
|US
|63.04%
|0.00%
|63.04%
|0.33%
|Non US
|17.14%
|0.00%
|17.14%
|0.33%
|PXTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|42.91%
|Management Fee
|0.99%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.45%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|99.07%
|PXTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PXTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PXTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|120.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|92.74%
|PXTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXTNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|45.01%
|PXTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PXTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PXTNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.23%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|56.10%
|PXTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 08, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2022
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2022
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2021
|$0.324
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2021
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2021
|$0.554
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2020
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.907
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2014
7.68
7.7%
Mr. Arnott is the founder and chairman of Research Affiliates, a subadvisor to PIMCO. In 2002, he established Research Affiliates as a research-intensive asset management firm that focuses on innovative asset allocation and alternative indexation products. He previously served as chairman of First Quadrant, as president of TSA Capital Management (now part of Analytic Investors), and as vice president at The Boston Company. He also was global equity strategist at Salomon Brothers. He has published more than 100 articles in journals such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Harvard Busine
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 28, 2017
4.84
4.8%
Chris Brightman, Chief Executive Officer, Research Affiliates, since July 2021, and Chief Investment Officer since April 2014. Previously at Research Affiliates, Mr. Brightman served as a Managing Director and Head of Investment Management. Prior to joining Research Affiliates in 2010, Mr. Brightman was chief executive officer of the University of Virginia Investment Management Company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 20, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Mr. Tsu is a senior vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2008, he worked at Bear Stearns in New York, syndicating collateralized loan and collateralized debt obligations and other asset-backed transactions. He has eight years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and operations research from Columbia University.Mr. Tsu is one of Executive Vice Presidents of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 20, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Ms. Yang is an executive vice president and a mortgage specialist in the structured credit group in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2006, she worked in home equity loan structuring at Morgan Stanley in New York. She has eight years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Chicago.Ms. Yang is an Executive Vice President of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 2021
1.32
1.3%
Mr. Seidner is CIO Non-traditional Strategies, a managing director and head of portfolio management in the New York office. He is also a generalist portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He rejoined PIMCO in November 2014 after serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a managing director and domestic fixed income portfolio manager at Harvard Management Company. Previously, he was director of active core strategies at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
