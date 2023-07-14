Home
PIMCO RAE Worldwide Long/Short PLUS Fund

mutual fund
PWLEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.46 +0.02 +0.27%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (PWLIX) Primary Inst (PWLMX) C (PWLEX) A (PWLBX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-1.7%

1 yr return

-5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$635 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 162.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PWLEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO RAE Worldwide Long/Short PLUS Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Aug 23, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Arnott

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective under normal circumstances by obtaining long exposure to three separate stock portfolios representing developed and developing markets, short exposure to corresponding capitalization-weighted equity indexes, and complementing this equity exposure with absolute return bond alpha strategy (“AR Bond Alpha Strategy”). The Fund normally will obtain long exposure to the RAE Low Volatility US Model Portfolio, RAE Low Volatility International Model Portfolio and the RAE Low Volatility Emerging Markets Model Portfolio (each, a “RAE Model Portfolio,” and collectively, the “RAE Model Portfolios”). The stocks comprising the RAE Model Portfolios are selected by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Research Affiliates (“Sub-Adviser”), from a broad universe of companies which satisfy certain liquidity and capacity requirements. Under normal circumstances equity total return swaps are used to obtain exposure to the RAE Model Portfolios and short positions in swaps and futures are used to obtain exposure to capitalization-weighted indexes.The Sub-Adviser uses the RAE® Low Volatility methodology for portfolio construction. The RAE® methodology is a rules-based model that selects stocks using quantitative signals that indicate higher expected returns, e.g., low volatility, quality, and momentum. The model then weights selected stocks by using their fundamental measures of company size, e.g., sales, cash flow, dividends and book value. Actual stock positions in the RAE Model Portfolios, which drift apart from target weights as market prices change, are rebalanced to target weights periodically. The RAE® methodology’s systematic portfolio rebalancing reflects a value orientation. Portfolio managers do not have discretion with respect to the allocations determined by the RAE® methodology. The RAE® methodology is not updated according to any predetermined schedule.The Sub-Adviser provides investment advisory services in connection with the Fund’s swap-based exposure to the RAE Model Portfolios by, among other things, providing PIMCO, or counterparties designated by PIMCO, with the relevant RAE Model Portfolio for purposes of developing equity total return swaps based on that RAE Model Portfolio. In a typical swap agreement, the Fund will receive the total return of the relevant RAE Model Portfolio from the counterparty to the swap agreement in exchange for paying the counterparty an agreed upon short-term interest rate.Because the RAE Model Portfolios are proprietary portfolios, there may be a limited number of counterparties willing or able to serve as counterparties to a swap agreement. If such swap agreements are not available, or if swap pricing is unattractive or for other reasons, the Fund may invest in other instruments, “baskets” of stocks, or individual securities to replicate the performance of the relevant RAE Model Portfolio.The Fund seeks to remain exposed to the RAE Model Portfolios even when the values of the RAE Model Portfolios are declining.The Fund will generally obtain short exposure to corresponding U.S., international and emerging market capitalization-weighted equity indexes through derivatives, such as futures contracts and total return swaps. This “long/short” approach is intended to hedge a portion to all of the equity risk exposures and to seek to capitalize on differences in performance of the RAE Model Portfolios compared with the corresponding capitalization-weighted equity indexes. The Fund generally will be long-biased, but will normally take such long and short positions simultaneously in a proportion determined by PIMCO using methods including proprietary quantitative models. The quantitative models are developed and maintained by PIMCO, and are subject to change over time without notice in PIMCO’s discretion.In managing the Fund’s investments in the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, PIMCO seeks to outperform the cost of obtaining equity exposures, thereby enhancing the Fund’s total return and return versus the benchmark (sometimes referred to as “alpha”). The AR Bond Alpha Strategy invests in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public or private-sector entities. The AR Bond Alpha Strategy is not designed to systematically provide bond market exposure, although the returns may (or may not) be positively correlated with the returns of the bond market.The AR Bond Alpha Strategy seeks to maintain an overall portfolio duration which normally varies from (negative) 3 years to positive 8 years based on PIMCO’s market forecasts among other factors. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. In addition to duration, the AR Bond Alpha Strategy has flexibility with respect to overall sector exposures, non-U.S. exposures and credit quality, both as a function of the strategy’s investment guidelines and lack of a bond market index benchmark.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign (non-U.S.) currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign (non-U.S.) issuers. With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 35% of its total assets. With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund will normally limit its exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to each non-U.S. currency to 10% of its total assets. With respect to the AR Bond Alpha Strategy, the Fund will normally limit its aggregate U.S. dollar exposure from transactions or instruments that reference the relative return of a non-U.S. currency or currencies as compared to the U.S. dollar to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities. The Fund will invest in instruments that are economically tied to at least three countries (one of which may be the United States).
PWLEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PWLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -14.1% 30.8% 88.83%
1 Yr -5.4% -16.2% 40.2% 91.06%
3 Yr -2.7%* -21.9% 28.6% 78.05%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 15.6% 76.65%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PWLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -54.0% 17.4% 43.10%
2021 1.5% -22.5% 24.1% 60.12%
2020 -6.8% -19.4% 24.1% 95.06%
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PWLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -33.0% 30.8% 85.47%
1 Yr -5.4% -52.8% 40.2% 89.39%
3 Yr -2.7%* -21.5% 28.6% 77.78%
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 16.7% 73.05%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PWLEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -54.0% 17.4% 43.10%
2021 1.5% -22.5% 24.1% 60.12%
2020 -6.8% -19.4% 24.1% 95.06%
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PWLEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PWLEX Category Low Category High PWLEX % Rank
Net Assets 635 M 818 K 5.18 B 17.32%
Number of Holdings 643 3 2670 8.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 545 M -175 M 1.1 B 8.77%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.5% 100.0% 5.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 51.81%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 51.81%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 51.81%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 51.81%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 51.81%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 51.81%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 51.81%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 51.81%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 51.81%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 51.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PWLEX % Rank
Bonds 		85.44% -48.31% 85.44% 1.74%
Stocks 		77.54% -2.90% 119.13% 28.49%
Convertible Bonds 		4.48% -0.02% 4.48% 1.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 71.35%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 77.19%
Cash 		-67.46% -67.46% 106.99% 99.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWLEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.24% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.93% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 83.83% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.57% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 32.32% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.38% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 88.83% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 28.58% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWLEX % Rank
US 		77.52% -24.26% 116.70% 19.88%
Non US 		0.02% -43.01% 95.82% 80.12%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWLEX % Rank
Derivative 		40.98% 0.00% 52.12% 3.51%
Cash & Equivalents 		19.99% 0.20% 100.00% 95.32%
Government 		17.71% 0.00% 88.51% 5.33%
Securitized 		13.59% 0.00% 13.59% 1.78%
Corporate 		7.72% 0.00% 99.80% 7.69%
Municipal 		0.01% 0.00% 0.01% 2.37%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWLEX % Rank
US 		63.44% -48.31% 63.44% 1.75%
Non US 		22.00% -0.33% 22.00% 1.75%

PWLEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PWLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.35% 0.44% 13.51% 40.57%
Management Fee 1.34% 0.00% 2.50% 67.22%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 93.81%
Administrative Fee 0.40% 0.03% 1.54% 95.65%

Sales Fees

PWLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 68.42%

Trading Fees

PWLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PWLEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 162.00% 0.00% 479.00% 59.57%

PWLEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PWLEX Category Low Category High PWLEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 15.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PWLEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PWLEX Category Low Category High PWLEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.26% -3.33% 2.16% 29.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PWLEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PWLEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Arnott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2014

7.49

7.5%

Mr. Arnott is the founder and chairman of Research Affiliates, a subadvisor to PIMCO. In 2002, he established Research Affiliates as a research-intensive asset management firm that focuses on innovative asset allocation and alternative indexation products. He previously served as chairman of First Quadrant, as president of TSA Capital Management (now part of Analytic Investors), and as vice president at The Boston Company. He also was global equity strategist at Salomon Brothers. He has published more than 100 articles in journals such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Harvard Busine

Christopher Brightman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2017

4.84

4.8%

Chris Brightman, Chief Executive Officer, Research Affiliates, since July 2021, and Chief Investment Officer since April 2014. Previously at Research Affiliates, Mr. Brightman served as a Managing Director and Head of Investment Management. Prior to joining Research Affiliates in 2010, Mr. Brightman was chief executive officer of the University of Virginia Investment Management Company.

Jing Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Ms. Yang is an executive vice president and a mortgage specialist in the structured credit group in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2006, she worked in home equity loan structuring at Morgan Stanley in New York. She has eight years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Chicago.Ms. Yang is an Executive Vice President of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Bryan Tsu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Mr. Tsu is a senior vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2008, he worked at Bear Stearns in New York, syndicating collateralized loan and collateralized debt obligations and other asset-backed transactions. He has eight years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and operations research from Columbia University.Mr. Tsu is one of Executive Vice Presidents of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Graham Rennison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2019

3.06

3.1%

Mr. Rennison is a senior vice president in the quantitative portfolio management group in the Newport Beach office, focusing on multi-asset-class systematic strategies. He was previously a member of the client analytics group, advising clients on strategic asset allocation. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, Mr. Rennison was a director and head of systematic strategies research at Barclays Capital in New York and also spent five years at Lehman Brothers. He has 15 years of investment experience and holds master's and undergraduate degrees in mathematics from Cambridge University, England.

Marc Seidner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2021

1.32

1.3%

Mr. Seidner is CIO Non-traditional Strategies, a managing director and head of portfolio management in the New York office. He is also a generalist portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He rejoined PIMCO in November 2014 after serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a managing director and domestic fixed income portfolio manager at Harvard Management Company. Previously, he was director of active core strategies at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

