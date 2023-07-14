Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$143 M
Holdings in Top 10
95.7%
Expense Ratio 1.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PVCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|65.59%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|46.67%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|91.53%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PVCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.8%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|1.76%
|2021
|0.9%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|92.55%
|2020
|5.1%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|5.76%
|2019
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|Period
|PVCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|62.80%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|42.70%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|91.30%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PVCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.8%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|1.76%
|2021
|0.9%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|92.55%
|2020
|5.1%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|5.76%
|2019
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|PVCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PVCMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|143 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|72.53%
|Number of Holdings
|20
|10
|1551
|99.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|115 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|42.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|95.73%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|0.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVCMX % Rank
|Cash
|47.85%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|0.22%
|Bonds
|32.53%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|1.08%
|Stocks
|14.38%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|100.00%
|Other
|5.25%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|0.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|5.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|2.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVCMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.45%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|49.45%
|Technology
|21.93%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|0.88%
|Energy
|15.84%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|5.25%
|Consumer Defense
|11.45%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|4.16%
|Industrials
|9.90%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|97.16%
|Basic Materials
|9.11%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|9.85%
|Utilities
|6.15%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|6.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.17%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|98.91%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|94.09%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|98.25%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|90.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVCMX % Rank
|US
|11.42%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|100.00%
|Non US
|2.96%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|47.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVCMX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|59.53%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.25%
|Government
|40.47%
|0.00%
|56.51%
|0.49%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.95%
|2.41%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|2.43%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.98%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|2.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PVCMX % Rank
|US
|32.53%
|0.00%
|46.70%
|1.08%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.97%
|2.60%
|PVCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.78%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|21.40%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|76.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|29.26%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|PVCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PVCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|45.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PVCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|82.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|83.95%
|PVCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PVCMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.41%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|28.27%
|PVCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PVCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PVCMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.89%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|97.37%
|PVCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Mr. Cinnamond, CFA, has managed the Fund since its inception in 2019. Mr. Cinnamond is co-CEO of the Palm Valley Capital Management LLC and co-portfolio manager. Prior to joining the Palm Valley, Mr. Cinnamond served as the portfolio manager of the Aston/River Road Independent Value Fund from 2010 to 2016. From 1998 to 2010, he managed the Intrepid Small Cap Equity Composite and the Intrepid Small Cap Fund at Intrepid Capital Management, Inc. He was also an analyst and co-portfolio manager of the Evergreen Small Cap Equity Income Fund at Evergreen Asset Management from 1996 to 1998. Mr. Cinnamond began his career at First Union National Bank as an assistant portfolio manager in 1993. Mr. Cinnamond received an MBA from the University of Florida and a BBA in Finance from Stetson University. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1996. Mr. Cinnamond has been the author of an investment blog since 2016, where he writes about his absolute return investment process.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Mr. Wiggins, CFA, has managed the Fund since its inception in 2019. Mr. Wiggins is co-CEO of the Palm Valley Capital Management LLC and co-portfolio manager of the Fund. Prior to joining the Palm Valley Capital Management LLC, Mr. Wiggins was the Chief Investment Officer for Intrepid Capital Management, Inc., where he began his career in 2002 as an analyst. Mr. Wiggins managed the Intrepid Endurance Fund (formerly known as the Intrepid Small Cap Fund) from 2010 to 2018 and the Intrepid Select Fund from 2015 to 2018. He also managed the Intrepid High Yield Composite from 2005 to 2008 and the Intrepid Income Fund from 2007 to 2008. Mr. Wiggins received an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BBA in Finance from Stetson University. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...