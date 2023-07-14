Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Palm Valley Capital Fund

mutual fund
PVCMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.59 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (PVCMX) Primary
PVCMX (Mutual Fund)

Palm Valley Capital Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.59 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (PVCMX) Primary
PVCMX (Mutual Fund)

Palm Valley Capital Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.59 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (PVCMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Palm Valley Capital Fund

PVCMX | Fund

$12.59

$143 M

0.41%

$0.05

1.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$143 M

Holdings in Top 10

95.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Palm Valley Capital Fund

PVCMX | Fund

$12.59

$143 M

0.41%

$0.05

1.78%

PVCMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Palm Valley Capital Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Palm Valley
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    11755070
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Cinnamond

Fund Description

To achieve its investment objective the Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of small capitalization (“small‑cap”) common stocks. The Fund considers small-cap companies to be those that, at the time of investment, have a market capitalization of less than $10 billion. Under normal circumstances, the Fund holds common stocks of fewer than 40 different companies.
The Fund invests primarily in U.S. common stocks of small-cap companies. Palm Valley Capital Management LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to identify securities that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns as determined by the Adviser, using bottom-up quantitative and qualitative investment research that considers all small-cap companies. The Adviser narrows down its investable universe by primarily focusing on those small-cap companies that it believes are more likely to grow consistently, have long operating histories, are profitable and have generated positive free cash flow, and possess strong balance sheets. Once the Adviser has identified companies meeting its quantitative and qualitative criteria, it seeks to purchase securities of high‑quality companies that it believes to be trading below fair value and are less likely to experience a permanent loss in value. The Adviser uses the discounted cash flow (“DCF”) valuation model as its primary valuation methodology. The Adviser may also consider the value of a company’s assets when attempting to value a security.
The Fund primarily owns common stocks, but may also invest in equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), securities of companies involved in mining or related precious metals industries, convertible securities, and U.S. Government obligations. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in non-U.S. securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”), U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities, direct foreign securities purchased on a foreign exchange, foreign currency, and securities of companies incorporated outside the United States.
To manage risk, the Adviser uses a flexible and opportunistic approach to the Fund’s cash position. The Fund may hold a significant position in cash or cash equivalents (including, but not limited to, shares of money market funds) for an extended period of time, based on the Adviser’s determination of the availability of high-quality companies trading at valuations that meet the Fund’s investment criteria and investment objective. The Adviser will determine the Fund’s cash position using its bottom-up analysis and valuation discipline, without regard to the Adviser’s views on the overall market.
The Fund typically sells an investment when the security exceeds the target value determined by the Adviser; when the Adviser’s target value is below the market price, either due to a change in the company’s financial or operating risk or a shift in the Adviser’s DCF valuation model; or when the Adviser can no longer value the security with a high degree of confidence.
Read More

PVCMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PVCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -10.6% 21.3% 65.59%
1 Yr 5.5% -16.4% 28.1% 46.67%
3 Yr 3.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 91.53%
5 Yr N/A* -24.6% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PVCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.8% -36.7% 212.9% 1.76%
2021 0.9% -38.4% 60.6% 92.55%
2020 5.1% -9.3% 66.8% 5.76%
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PVCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -12.9% 21.3% 62.80%
1 Yr 5.5% -16.4% 46.4% 42.70%
3 Yr 3.8%* -16.2% 112.7% 91.30%
5 Yr N/A* -19.1% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PVCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.8% -36.7% 212.9% 1.76%
2021 0.9% -38.4% 60.6% 92.55%
2020 5.1% -7.6% 66.8% 5.76%
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PVCMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PVCMX Category Low Category High PVCMX % Rank
Net Assets 143 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 72.53%
Number of Holdings 20 10 1551 99.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 115 M 812 K 2.82 B 42.08%
Weighting of Top 10 95.73% 4.8% 95.7% 0.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Treasury Obligs X 47.80%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 25.16%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 15.92%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 11.59%
  5. United States Treasury Bills 0% 10.49%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 7.36%
  7. Sprott Physical Silver Trust 3.38%
  8. Amdocs Ltd 3.15%
  9. Crawford & Co Class A 3.03%
  10. Helmerich & Payne Inc 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PVCMX % Rank
Cash 		47.85% -52.43% 47.85% 0.22%
Bonds 		32.53% 0.00% 51.67% 1.08%
Stocks 		14.38% 14.38% 100.16% 100.00%
Other 		5.25% -0.88% 5.25% 0.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 5.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 2.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVCMX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.45% 0.00% 35.71% 49.45%
Technology 		21.93% 0.00% 34.03% 0.88%
Energy 		15.84% 0.00% 29.42% 5.25%
Consumer Defense 		11.45% 0.00% 13.22% 4.16%
Industrials 		9.90% 0.65% 48.61% 97.16%
Basic Materials 		9.11% 0.00% 67.30% 9.85%
Utilities 		6.15% 0.00% 13.86% 6.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.17% 0.00% 51.62% 98.91%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 44.41% 94.09%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.76% 98.25%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 90.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVCMX % Rank
US 		11.42% 11.42% 100.16% 100.00%
Non US 		2.96% 0.00% 78.53% 47.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVCMX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		59.53% 0.00% 100.00% 93.25%
Government 		40.47% 0.00% 56.51% 0.49%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 15.95% 2.41%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 2.43%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 8.98%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 2.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PVCMX % Rank
US 		32.53% 0.00% 46.70% 1.08%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.97% 2.60%

PVCMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PVCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.78% 0.05% 37.36% 21.40%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 76.56%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

PVCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PVCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 45.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PVCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 7.00% 252.00% 83.95%

PVCMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PVCMX Category Low Category High PVCMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.41% 0.00% 7.65% 28.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PVCMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PVCMX Category Low Category High PVCMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.89% -1.43% 4.13% 97.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PVCMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PVCMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Cinnamond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Mr. Cinnamond, CFA, has managed the Fund since its inception in 2019. Mr. Cinnamond is co-CEO of the Palm Valley Capital Management LLC and co-portfolio manager. Prior to joining the Palm Valley, Mr. Cinnamond served as the portfolio manager of the Aston/River Road Independent Value Fund from 2010 to 2016. From 1998 to 2010, he managed the Intrepid Small Cap Equity Composite and the Intrepid Small Cap Fund at Intrepid Capital Management, Inc. He was also an analyst and co-portfolio manager of the Evergreen Small Cap Equity Income Fund at Evergreen Asset Management from 1996 to 1998. Mr. Cinnamond began his career at First Union National Bank as an assistant portfolio manager in 1993. Mr. Cinnamond received an MBA from the University of Florida and a BBA in Finance from Stetson University. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1996. Mr. Cinnamond has been the author of an investment blog since 2016, where he writes about his absolute return investment process.

Jayme Wiggins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Mr. Wiggins, CFA, has managed the Fund since its inception in 2019. Mr. Wiggins is co-CEO of the Palm Valley Capital Management LLC and co-portfolio manager of the Fund. Prior to joining the Palm Valley Capital Management LLC, Mr. Wiggins was the Chief Investment Officer for Intrepid Capital Management, Inc., where he began his career in 2002 as an analyst. Mr. Wiggins managed the Intrepid Endurance Fund (formerly known as the Intrepid Small Cap Fund) from 2010 to 2018 and the Intrepid Select Fund from 2015 to 2018. He also managed the Intrepid High Yield Composite from 2005 to 2008 and the Intrepid Income Fund from 2007 to 2008. Mr. Wiggins received an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BBA in Finance from Stetson University. He earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×