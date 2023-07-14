Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PIMCO Total Return Fund

mutual fund
PTTNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.51 -0.04 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PTTRX) Primary Other (PTRAX) A (PTTAX) C (PTTCX) Retirement (PTRRX) Inst (PTTPX) Inst (PTTNX)
PTTNX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO Total Return Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.51 -0.04 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PTTRX) Primary Other (PTRAX) A (PTTAX) C (PTTCX) Retirement (PTRRX) Inst (PTTPX) Inst (PTTNX)
PTTNX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO Total Return Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.51 -0.04 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PTTRX) Primary Other (PTRAX) A (PTTAX) C (PTTCX) Retirement (PTRRX) Inst (PTTPX) Inst (PTTNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Total Return Fund

PTTNX | Fund

$8.51

$62.3 B

3.95%

$0.34

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$62.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

49.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 289.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Total Return Fund

PTTNX | Fund

$8.51

$62.3 B

3.95%

$0.34

0.66%

PTTNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Mather

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts, or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Index, as calculated by PIMCO, which as of May 31, 2022 was 6.54 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities, but may invest up to 20% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies, and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest, together with any other investments denominated in foreign currencies, up to 30% of its total assets in such instruments). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 20% of its total assets.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities, convertible securities and other equity-related securities.The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security.
Read More

PTTNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTTNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -4.3% 4.5% 64.47%
1 Yr -5.5% -16.1% 162.7% 88.83%
3 Yr -7.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 93.20%
5 Yr -3.2%* -10.0% 55.5% 89.46%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 53.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTTNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -34.7% 131.9% 85.64%
2021 -1.6% -6.0% 15.7% 42.11%
2020 0.8% -9.6% 118.7% 77.74%
2019 1.0% -0.4% 5.8% 83.77%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTTNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -15.5% 4.5% 63.13%
1 Yr -5.5% -16.1% 162.7% 85.29%
3 Yr -7.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 93.16%
5 Yr -3.2%* -10.0% 55.5% 89.94%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 50.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTTNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -34.7% 131.9% 85.64%
2021 -1.6% -6.0% 15.7% 42.11%
2020 0.8% -9.6% 118.7% 77.74%
2019 1.0% -0.4% 5.8% 83.99%
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PTTNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PTTNX Category Low Category High PTTNX % Rank
Net Assets 62.3 B 2.88 M 287 B 3.42%
Number of Holdings 8001 1 17234 2.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.9 B -106 M 27.6 B 0.95%
Weighting of Top 10 49.60% 3.7% 123.9% 15.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 23.52%
  2. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 23.52%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 23.52%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 23.52%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 23.52%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 23.52%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 23.52%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 23.52%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 23.52%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 23.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PTTNX % Rank
Bonds 		157.73% 3.97% 268.18% 0.38%
Other 		3.32% -13.23% 4.55% 1.05%
Convertible Bonds 		2.40% 0.00% 7.93% 19.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.93% 0.00% 77.13% 6.48%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 33.21%
Cash 		-64.37% -181.13% 95.99% 99.52%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTTNX % Rank
Government 		30.18% 0.00% 86.23% 39.43%
Securitized 		23.05% 0.00% 98.40% 73.24%
Derivative 		22.42% 0.00% 25.16% 1.33%
Corporate 		13.06% 0.00% 100.00% 91.43%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.14% 0.00% 95.99% 15.52%
Municipal 		0.15% 0.00% 100.00% 61.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTTNX % Rank
US 		142.36% 3.63% 210.09% 0.95%
Non US 		15.37% -6.54% 58.09% 15.05%

PTTNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PTTNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.01% 20.64% 52.42%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.76% 98.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.41% 0.01% 0.50% 99.53%

Sales Fees

PTTNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PTTNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PTTNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 289.00% 2.00% 493.39% 82.91%

PTTNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PTTNX Category Low Category High PTTNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.95% 0.00% 10.82% 50.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PTTNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PTTNX Category Low Category High PTTNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.81% -1.28% 8.97% 41.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PTTNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PTTNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Mather

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Mr. Mather is CIO U.S. Core Strategies and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee and a generalist portfolio manager. Mr. Mather also oversees ESG portfolio integration in the U.S. Previously he was head of global portfolio management. Before that, he led portfolio management in Europe, managed euro and pan-European portfolios and worked closely with many Allianz-related companies. He also served as a managing director of Allianz Global Investors KAG. Prior to these roles, Mr. Mather co-headed PIMCO's mortgage- and asset-backed securities team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he was a fixed income trader specializing in mortgage-backed securities at Goldman Sachs in New York. He holds a master's degree in engineering, as well as undergraduate degrees, from the University of Pennsylvania.

Mark Kiesel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Mr. Kiesel is CIO Global Credit and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee, a generalist portfolio manager and the global head of corporate bond portfolio management, with oversight for the firm’s investment grade, high yield, bank loan, municipal and insurance business as well as credit research. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year in 2012 and a finalist in 2010. He has written extensively on the topic of global credit markets, founded the firm’s Global Credit Perspectives publication and regularly appears in the fin

Mohit Mittal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Mr. Mittal is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, and a senior member of the liability driven investment and credit portfolio management teams. He manages multi-sector portfolios with added specialization in long credit, investment grade credit and unconstrained bond portfolios. He joined PIMCO in 2007 and holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, India.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×