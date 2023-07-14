Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$62.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
49.6%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 289.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PTTNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|64.47%
|1 Yr
|-5.5%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|88.83%
|3 Yr
|-7.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|93.20%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|89.46%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|53.45%
* Annualized
|PTTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTTNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|62.3 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|3.42%
|Number of Holdings
|8001
|1
|17234
|2.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.9 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|0.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.60%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|15.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTTNX % Rank
|Bonds
|157.73%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|0.38%
|Other
|3.32%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|1.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.40%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|19.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.93%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|6.48%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|33.21%
|Cash
|-64.37%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|99.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTTNX % Rank
|Government
|30.18%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|39.43%
|Securitized
|23.05%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|73.24%
|Derivative
|22.42%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|1.33%
|Corporate
|13.06%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.43%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.14%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|15.52%
|Municipal
|0.15%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTTNX % Rank
|US
|142.36%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|0.95%
|Non US
|15.37%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|15.05%
|PTTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|52.42%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|98.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.41%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|99.53%
|PTTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PTTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PTTNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|289.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|82.91%
|PTTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTTNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.95%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|50.90%
|PTTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PTTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTTNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.81%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|41.08%
|PTTNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.048
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.034
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2014
7.68
7.7%
Mr. Mather is CIO U.S. Core Strategies and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee and a generalist portfolio manager. Mr. Mather also oversees ESG portfolio integration in the U.S. Previously he was head of global portfolio management. Before that, he led portfolio management in Europe, managed euro and pan-European portfolios and worked closely with many Allianz-related companies. He also served as a managing director of Allianz Global Investors KAG. Prior to these roles, Mr. Mather co-headed PIMCO's mortgage- and asset-backed securities team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he was a fixed income trader specializing in mortgage-backed securities at Goldman Sachs in New York. He holds a master's degree in engineering, as well as undergraduate degrees, from the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 26, 2014
7.68
7.7%
Mr. Kiesel is CIO Global Credit and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee, a generalist portfolio manager and the global head of corporate bond portfolio management, with oversight for the firm’s investment grade, high yield, bank loan, municipal and insurance business as well as credit research. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year in 2012 and a finalist in 2010. He has written extensively on the topic of global credit markets, founded the firm’s Global Credit Perspectives publication and regularly appears in the fin
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 2019
2.47
2.5%
Mr. Mittal is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, and a senior member of the liability driven investment and credit portfolio management teams. He manages multi-sector portfolios with added specialization in long credit, investment grade credit and unconstrained bond portfolios. He joined PIMCO in 2007 and holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, India.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
