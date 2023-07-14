Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-13.3%

1 yr return

-13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$244 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 161.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PSPLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO StocksPLUS® Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jing Yang

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in short positions with respect to the S&P 500 Index (the “Index”) or specific Index securities, backed by a portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments, such that the Fund’s net asset value may vary inversely with the value of the Index on a daily basis, subject to certain limitations summarized below. In managing the Fund’s investments in Fixed Income Instruments, PIMCO utilizes an absolute return approach, which is designed to have flexibility with respect to duration, overall sector exposures, non-U.S. exposures and credit quality, both as a function of the strategy’s investment guidelines and lack of a fixed income index benchmark. The absolute return approach seeks positive investment returns regardless of market environment and does not apply to the equity index replicating component of the Fund. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund will generally benefit when the price of the Index is declining. When the Index is rising or flat, the Fund will generally not perform as well. Fixed Income Instruments owned by the Fund may also benefit or detract from the Fund’s net asset value. The Fund is designed for investors seeking to take advantage of declines in the value of the Index, or investors wishing to hedge existing long equity positions. However, the Fund is not designed or expected to produce returns which replicate the inverse of the performance of the Index due to compounding, PIMCO active management, Fund fees and expenses and other factors discussed below.The Fund will maintain short positions through the use of a combination of derivatives, including options, futures, options on futures, and swaps. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in such instruments. While the Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest primarily in Index short positions backed by a portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments, PIMCO may reduce the Fund’s exposure to Index short positions when PIMCO deems it appropriate to do so. Additionally, the Fund may purchase call options on Index futures contracts or on other similar Index derivatives in an effort to limit the total potential decline in the Fund’s net asset value during a market in which prices of securities are rising or expected to rise.Assets not invested in equity securities or derivatives may be invested in Fixed Income Instruments. PIMCO actively manages the fixed income assets held by the Fund with a view toward enhancing the Fund’s total return, subject to an overall portfolio duration which normally varies from (negative) 3 years to positive 8 years based on PIMCO’s market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) rated B or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality (except that within such 20% limitation, the Fund may invest in mortgage-related securities rated below B). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 35% of its total assets. The Fund will normally limit its exposure (from non- U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to each non-U.S. currency to 10% of its total assets. The Fund will normally limit its aggregate U.S. dollar exposure from transactions or instruments that reference the relative return of a non-U.S. currency or currencies as compared to the U.S. dollar to 20% of its total assets. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.Although the Fund uses derivatives and other short positions to gain exposures that may vary inversely with the performance of the Index on a daily basis, the Fund as a whole is not designed or expected to produce returns which replicate the inverse of the performance of the Index, and the degree of variation could be substantial, particularly over longer periods.
Read More

PSPLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSPLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.3% -84.7% 722.5% 43.18%
1 Yr -13.8% -91.9% 585.8% 31.06%
3 Yr 9.5%* -87.9% 118.8% 25.00%
5 Yr 0.3%* -76.2% 46.4% 17.83%
10 Yr -6.1%* -69.3% 8.2% 21.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSPLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 16.1% -91.3% 117.2% 53.79%
2021 24.5% -65.2% 39.6% 3.79%
2020 -8.9% -65.7% 102.0% 31.82%
2019 -5.7% -36.6% 30.0% 17.97%
2018 0.7% -11.7% 8.4% 60.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSPLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.3% -84.7% 722.5% 66.67%
1 Yr -13.8% -91.9% 585.8% 54.55%
3 Yr 9.5%* -87.9% 118.8% 25.38%
5 Yr 0.3%* -73.9% 46.4% 18.40%
10 Yr -6.1%* -68.6% 8.2% 15.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSPLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 16.1% -91.3% 117.2% 53.79%
2021 24.5% -65.2% 39.6% 3.79%
2020 -8.9% -65.7% 102.0% 31.82%
2019 -5.7% -36.6% 30.0% 17.97%
2018 0.7% -11.7% 8.4% 60.48%

NAV & Total Return History

PSPLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSPLX Category Low Category High PSPLX % Rank
Net Assets 244 M 304 K 4.68 B 13.64%
Number of Holdings 602 3 602 2.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 -118 M -7.43 B 447 M 90.91%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 7.7% 133.3% 11.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sptr Trs Equity 3Ml+27 *Bullet* Boa 84.02%
  2. Sptr Trs Equity 3Ml+27 *Bullet* Boa 84.02%
  3. Sptr Trs Equity 3Ml+27 *Bullet* Boa 84.02%
  4. Sptr Trs Equity 3Ml+27 *Bullet* Boa 84.02%
  5. Sptr Trs Equity 3Ml+27 *Bullet* Boa 84.02%
  6. Sptr Trs Equity 3Ml+27 *Bullet* Boa 84.02%
  7. Sptr Trs Equity 3Ml+27 *Bullet* Boa 84.02%
  8. Sptr Trs Equity 3Ml+27 *Bullet* Boa 84.02%
  9. Sptr Trs Equity 3Ml+27 *Bullet* Boa 84.02%
  10. Sptr Trs Equity 3Ml+27 *Bullet* Boa 84.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSPLX % Rank
Cash 		207.57% 0.00% 361.39% 9.85%
Convertible Bonds 		2.47% 0.00% 2.47% 2.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 71.21%
Other 		0.00% -89.70% 100.00% 61.36%
Bonds 		-10.43% -95.77% 114.58% 95.45%
Stocks 		-99.62% -300.04% 101.15% 67.42%

PSPLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSPLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.59% 9.91% 96.90%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.35% 1.50% 3.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.35% 0.03% 0.45% 92.50%

Sales Fees

PSPLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSPLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSPLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 161.00% 0.00% 459.00% 92.06%

PSPLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSPLX Category Low Category High PSPLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 82.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSPLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSPLX Category Low Category High PSPLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.32% -7.24% 3.75% 3.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSPLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSPLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jing Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Ms. Yang is an executive vice president and a mortgage specialist in the structured credit group in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2006, she worked in home equity loan structuring at Morgan Stanley in New York. She has eight years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Chicago.Ms. Yang is an Executive Vice President of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Bryan Tsu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Mr. Tsu is a senior vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2008, he worked at Bear Stearns in New York, syndicating collateralized loan and collateralized debt obligations and other asset-backed transactions. He has eight years of investment experience and holds a bachelor's degree in economics and operations research from Columbia University.Mr. Tsu is one of Executive Vice Presidents of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Marc Seidner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2021

1.32

1.3%

Mr. Seidner is CIO Non-traditional Strategies, a managing director and head of portfolio management in the New York office. He is also a generalist portfolio manager and a member of the Investment Committee. He rejoined PIMCO in November 2014 after serving as head of fixed income at GMO LLC. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was a managing director and domestic fixed income portfolio manager at Harvard Management Company. Previously, he was director of active core strategies at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 23.76 8.98 14.22

