Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Putnam Ultra Short Duration Income Fund

mutual fund
PSDNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.02 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PSDYX) Primary Retirement (PSDRX) No Load (PSDTX) Retirement (PSDQX) N (PSDNX)
PSDNX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam Ultra Short Duration Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.02 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PSDYX) Primary Retirement (PSDRX) No Load (PSDTX) Retirement (PSDQX) N (PSDNX)
PSDNX (Mutual Fund)

Putnam Ultra Short Duration Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.02 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Ultrashort Bond Duration
share class
Inst (PSDYX) Primary Retirement (PSDRX) No Load (PSDTX) Retirement (PSDQX) N (PSDNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Ultra Short Duration Income Fund

PSDNX | Fund

$10.02

$13 B

4.90%

$0.49

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$13 B

Holdings in Top 10

6.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load 1.50%

Deferred Load 0.25%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 63.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Ultra Short Duration Income Fund

PSDNX | Fund

$10.02

$13 B

4.90%

$0.49

0.61%

PSDNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Ultra Short Duration Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Salm

Fund Description

PSDNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSDNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -1.1% 3.6% 70.74%
1 Yr 0.6% -5.2% 7.0% 57.39%
3 Yr -0.2%* -3.0% 10.0% 33.49%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 2.3% 63.05%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% 63.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSDNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.7% -6.4% 2.3% 29.73%
2021 -0.1% -1.1% 21.9% 39.81%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 50.00%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 75.00%
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSDNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -3.2% 2.9% 58.08%
1 Yr 0.6% -5.2% 3.0% 43.04%
3 Yr -0.2%* -3.0% 10.0% 31.25%
5 Yr N/A* -10.8% 2.6% 86.21%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% 74.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSDNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.7% -6.4% 2.3% 28.83%
2021 -0.1% -1.1% 21.9% 39.81%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 50.00%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 75.51%
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PSDNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSDNX Category Low Category High PSDNX % Rank
Net Assets 13 B 24.5 K 27.9 B 10.00%
Number of Holdings 591 1 3396 18.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 792 M -200 M 16.1 B 21.83%
Weighting of Top 10 6.08% 2.6% 103.2% 95.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Putnam Fds Tr 1.33%
  2. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 2.074% 0.76%
  3. Citigroup Inc. 2.603% 0.68%
  4. Secured Forward-Backed Nt 2021- 144A FRN 1.316% 0.63%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc. 2.511% 0.62%
  6. Federal Farm Credit Banks 0.47% 0.62%
  7. Becton Dickinson Euro Finance S.A.R.L. 0.174% 0.60%
  8. Nordea Bank ABP 4.25% 0.58%
  9. Air Lease Corporation 0.49% 0.57%
  10. Massmutual Global Funding II 0.995% 0.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSDNX % Rank
Bonds 		66.25% 0.00% 123.41% 75.11%
Cash 		23.45% -24.02% 100.00% 31.44%
Convertible Bonds 		10.30% 0.00% 15.25% 7.42%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 75.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 74.24%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 76.86%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSDNX % Rank
Corporate 		67.18% 0.00% 99.91% 8.73%
Cash & Equivalents 		24.05% 0.00% 100.00% 32.75%
Securitized 		8.77% 0.00% 100.00% 67.69%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 80.35%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 90.39%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSDNX % Rank
US 		44.01% 0.00% 100.00% 81.66%
Non US 		22.24% 0.00% 49.76% 15.28%

PSDNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSDNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.08% 18.10% 34.70%
Management Fee 0.27% 0.00% 1.19% 59.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 74.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

PSDNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 1.50% 1.50% 5.75% 100.00%
Deferred Load 0.25% 0.25% 1.00% 100.00%

Trading Fees

PSDNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSDNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 63.00% 0.00% 369.54% 42.19%

PSDNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSDNX Category Low Category High PSDNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.90% 0.00% 5.90% 50.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSDNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSDNX Category Low Category High PSDNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.22% -1.30% 14.86% 71.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSDNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSDNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Salm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2011

10.63

10.6%

Mr. Salm is a Co-Head of Fixed Income, specializing in liquid markets and securitized strategies. In this role, he oversees investment strategies related to mortgage and securitized products, interest-rate and volatility derivatives, and money markets. In addition, he manages trading operations and Putnam's Fixed Income quantitative teams. He is a portfolio manager of core global, core plus, global government, fixed income global alpha, and dedicated mortgage strategies, as well as fixed income hedge funds. Mr. Salm joined Putnam in 1997 and has been in the investment industry since 1989. Previously at Putnam, he served as a Portfolio Manager responsible for mortgage strategies in fixed income portfolios. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr. Salm was a Mortgage Specialist at BlackRock Financal Management from 1996 to 1997, a Vice President and Trader at Nomura Securities from 1994 to 1996, a Vice President and Structurer at Nikko Securities from 1993 to 1994, and an Analyst at Fitch Investor Services from 1991 to 1992. Mr. Salm earned a B.S. from Cornell University.

Joanne Driscoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2011

10.63

10.6%

Ms. Driscoll is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam Funds. Ms. Driscoll is responsible for leading the money market investment process and has accountability for the implementation of the group’s work. She joined Putnam in 1995 as the Money Market Credit Analyst with the Cash Management Group. Ms. Driscoll is a CFA charterholder and has been in the investment industry since 1992.

Michael Lima

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Andrew Benson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Mr. Benson is a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income group. He specializes in investment-grade and crossover strategies within the Corporate and Tax-Exempt Credit team. Mr. Benson is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam’s Core Bond, Core Bond Intermediate, Core Plus, Investment-Grade Corporate Credit, Short Duration Bond, Stable Value, and Ultra Short Duration Income strategies as well as crossover credit and preferred mandates. He collaborates with portfolio managers and analysts on ESG integration, assessing the fundamental relevance of ESG issues at a security level and the potential for alpha generation and risk mitigation at the portfolio level. Mr. Benson has been in the investment industry since he joined Putnam in 2008. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Benson was an Investment-Grade Trader and an Analyst in the Global Credit Research group, focusing on high-yield and investment-grade issuers in the food, beverage, restaurant, and supermarket sectors. Earlier, he served as a High-Yield Trader and Investment Associate, covering the gaming, technology, and auto supplier sectors. Mr. Benson earned a B.A. in Economics from Tufts University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.6 7.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×