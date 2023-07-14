The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in real estate securities that the subadviser believes offer the potential for income.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its

investable assets in equity and equity-related securities of real estate companies, principally real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and other real estate securities.

The term

“investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund concentrates its investments in real estate securities, which means that the Fund invests 25% or more of its total assets in real estate securities.

A significant portion of the Fund’s investments in equity and equity-related securities will include common and

preferred real estate securities.

The Fund may invest without limit in equity and equity-related securities of non-

U.S. real estate companies, including those in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

The subadviser's approach to real estate investing is value-oriented based upon real estate fundamentals and

assessments of management teams. The subadviser emphasizes both quantitative and qualitative investment analysis, and focuses on valuation relative to a company's underlying real estate assets as well as a company's on-going concern valuation. Through detailed company research that includes regular management visits, property tours and financial analysis, the subadviser analyzes the quality of real estate asset cash flows and sustainability and growth of company dividends. The subadviser also evaluates the company's strategy, management's track record, incentives and ability to create long term shareholder value. Only about 10% of institutional quality commercial real estate is publicly traded, and the subadviser believes that public real estate securities managers need a firm understanding of the other 90%—the private real estate markets—to successfully add value.

Decisions to sell portfolio securities are based on relative analysis which entails examination of a variety of factors,

including the subadviser's assessment of relative risk adjusted return for the securities.

The Fund is

“non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means

that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” fund.