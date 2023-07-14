The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies engaged in the research, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to health care,

medicine, or the life sciences (collectively termed “health sciences”). While the fund can invest in companies of any size, the majority of fund assets are expected to be invested in large- and mid-capitalization companies.

The fund defines the health sciences industry broadly and divides it into four main areas: pharmaceutical companies; health care services companies; medical products and devices providers; and biotechnology firms. Our allocation among these four areas will vary depending on the relative potential we see within each area and the outlook for the overall health sciences sector.

The fund will use fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high-quality companies and the most compelling investment opportunities. In general, the fund will follow a growth investment strategy, seeking companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than inflation and the economy in general. When stock valuations seem unusually high, however, a “value” approach, which gives preference to seemingly undervalued companies, may be emphasized. The fund generally seeks investments in companies that are developing new and effective medicines, as well as companies whose business models reduce costs or improve quality in health care systems.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.