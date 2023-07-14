Home
T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund

mutual fund
PRHSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$90.03 +1.05 +1.18%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
No Load (PRHSX) Primary Inst (THISX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund

PRHSX | Fund

$90.03

$15.7 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

Net Assets

$15.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$89.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PRHSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ziad Bakri

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies engaged in the research, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to health care,

medicine, or the life sciences (collectively termed “health sciences”). While the fund can invest in companies of any size, the majority of fund assets are expected to be invested in large- and mid-capitalization companies.

The fund defines the health sciences industry broadly and divides it into four main areas: pharmaceutical companies; health care services companies; medical products and devices providers; and biotechnology firms. Our allocation among these four areas will vary depending on the relative potential we see within each area and the outlook for the overall health sciences sector.

The fund will use fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high-quality companies and the most compelling investment opportunities. In general, the fund will follow a growth investment strategy, seeking companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than inflation and the economy in general. When stock valuations seem unusually high, however, a “value” approach, which gives preference to seemingly undervalued companies, may be emphasized. The fund generally seeks investments in companies that are developing new and effective medicines, as well as companies whose business models reduce costs or improve quality in health care systems.

While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.

Read More

PRHSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -11.3% 31.3% 68.90%
1 Yr 2.0% -23.6% 34.8% 64.63%
3 Yr -0.7%* -21.7% 15.7% 35.90%
5 Yr 2.4%* -15.2% 12.1% 27.54%
10 Yr 5.4%* -6.2% 15.9% 29.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -53.9% 5.0% 66.67%
2021 2.6% -22.3% 12.3% 32.03%
2020 6.7% -4.7% 41.4% 27.70%
2019 5.0% -10.2% 13.1% 45.45%
2018 -1.0% -5.7% 16.7% 38.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PRHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -50.0% 21.6% 60.37%
1 Yr 2.0% -60.2% 34.8% 56.36%
3 Yr -0.7%* -21.7% 17.8% 41.45%
5 Yr 2.4%* -15.2% 16.9% 37.59%
10 Yr 5.4%* -6.2% 18.5% 54.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PRHSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -53.9% 5.0% 66.67%
2021 2.6% -22.3% 12.3% 32.03%
2020 6.7% -4.7% 41.4% 27.70%
2019 5.0% -10.2% 13.1% 45.45%
2018 -1.0% -5.7% 16.7% 44.44%

NAV & Total Return History

PRHSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PRHSX Category Low Category High PRHSX % Rank
Net Assets 15.7 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 3.66%
Number of Holdings 185 25 473 6.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.24 B 1.78 M 21.6 B 3.75%
Weighting of Top 10 35.61% 12.3% 80.8% 85.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Aggregate Miscellaneous Equity 8.64%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PRHSX % Rank
Stocks 		90.99% 85.37% 106.13% 96.88%
Cash 		9.01% -0.04% 9.01% 0.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 76.88%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 75.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 76.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 76.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRHSX % Rank
Healthcare 		98.84% 59.26% 100.00% 82.50%
Basic Materials 		0.94% 0.00% 7.16% 8.13%
Financial Services 		0.22% 0.00% 1.60% 11.25%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 74.38%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 76.88%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 76.25%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 76.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 74.38%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 75.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 78.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 76.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PRHSX % Rank
US 		81.31% 53.67% 104.41% 66.25%
Non US 		9.68% 0.00% 45.40% 52.50%

PRHSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PRHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 33.47% 68.75%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.03% 1.25% 46.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.17%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.25% 71.05%

Sales Fees

PRHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PRHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PRHSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.80% 0.00% 238.00% 34.53%

PRHSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PRHSX Category Low Category High PRHSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 82.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PRHSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PRHSX Category Low Category High PRHSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.21% -2.54% 1.85% 49.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PRHSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PRHSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ziad Bakri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Ziad Bakri joined T. Rowe Price in 2011 and has since been a key member of the healthcare research team, influencing investment decisions and making significant contributions to the stock selections. Ziad has had a long track record of analyzing biotechnology companies, a key sector within the healthcare industry. Ziad brings a unique perspective to his new role, having been a medical doctor and an emergency medicine resident at the Royal London Hospital before beginning his investment career. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, Ziad held biotechnology equity research and healthcare investment ban

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

