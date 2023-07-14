Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
2.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$15.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
35.6%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 33.80%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies engaged in the research, development, production, or distribution of products or services related to health care,
medicine, or the life sciences (collectively termed “health sciences”). While the fund can invest in companies of any size, the majority of fund assets are expected to be invested in large- and mid-capitalization companies.
The fund defines the health sciences industry broadly and divides it into four main areas: pharmaceutical companies; health care services companies; medical products and devices providers; and biotechnology firms. Our allocation among these four areas will vary depending on the relative potential we see within each area and the outlook for the overall health sciences sector.
The fund will use fundamental, bottom-up analysis that seeks to identify high-quality companies and the most compelling investment opportunities. In general, the fund will follow a growth investment strategy, seeking companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than inflation and the economy in general. When stock valuations seem unusually high, however, a “value” approach, which gives preference to seemingly undervalued companies, may be emphasized. The fund generally seeks investments in companies that are developing new and effective medicines, as well as companies whose business models reduce costs or improve quality in health care systems.
While most assets will typically be invested in U.S. common stocks, the fund may invest in foreign stocks in keeping with its objective(s). The fund’s investments may include holdings in privately held companies and companies that only recently began to trade publicly.
|Period
|PRHSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|68.90%
|1 Yr
|2.0%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|64.63%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-21.7%
|15.7%
|35.90%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-15.2%
|12.1%
|27.54%
|10 Yr
|5.4%*
|-6.2%
|15.9%
|29.91%
* Annualized
|PRHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRHSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.7 B
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|3.66%
|Number of Holdings
|185
|25
|473
|6.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.24 B
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|3.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.61%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|85.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRHSX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.99%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|96.88%
|Cash
|9.01%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|0.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|76.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|75.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|76.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|76.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRHSX % Rank
|Healthcare
|98.84%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|82.50%
|Basic Materials
|0.94%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|8.13%
|Financial Services
|0.22%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|11.25%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.38%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|76.88%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|76.25%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|76.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.38%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|75.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|78.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|76.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PRHSX % Rank
|US
|81.31%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|66.25%
|Non US
|9.68%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|52.50%
|PRHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|68.75%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|46.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.17%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|71.05%
|PRHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PRHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PRHSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.80%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|34.53%
|PRHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRHSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|82.42%
|PRHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PRHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PRHSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.21%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|49.04%
|PRHSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 1997
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Ziad Bakri joined T. Rowe Price in 2011 and has since been a key member of the healthcare research team, influencing investment decisions and making significant contributions to the stock selections. Ziad has had a long track record of analyzing biotechnology companies, a key sector within the healthcare industry. Ziad brings a unique perspective to his new role, having been a medical doctor and an emergency medicine resident at the Royal London Hospital before beginning his investment career. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, Ziad held biotechnology equity research and healthcare investment ban
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
