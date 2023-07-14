Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in investments related to real assets and real asset companies. The Fund allocates its assets among general investment categories related to real assets, which include tangible assets and investments that are expected to perform well in periods of rising or high inflation, such as the following: infrastructure, natural resources and timber, commodities, real estate, inflation-indexed bonds, and floating rate debt. In pursuing these strategies, the Fund invests in equity securities, including growth and value securities, of any market capitalization size (small, medium, large); fixed-income securities, which are not managed to any particular maturity or duration; U.S. and foreign securities; and derivative instruments, such as forwards, futures, swaps, and options. A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index. The Fund concentrates its investments (invests more than 25% of its net assets) in securities of one or more of the following industries: real estate, energy, natural resources, and infrastructure. In managing the Fund, Principal Global Investors, LLC (“PGI”), the Fund’s investment advisor, determines the Fund’s strategic asset allocation among actively-managed and passively-managed (index) strategies that are executed by PGI and multiple sub-advisors. PGI has considerable latitude in allocating the Fund’s assets. The Fund uses strategies and sub-advisors to varying degrees and may change allocations, add new or eliminate existing strategies and sub-advisors, and temporarily or permanently reduce allocations from time to time such that the Fund would have little or no assets allocated to a particular strategy or sub-advisor. Infrastructure. The Fund invests in companies that own or operate infrastructure assets related to the transportation, communications, water, electricity transmission and distribution, and oil and gas storage, processing and transportation industries. The Fund invests in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and in particular, MLPs involved with pipelines used for natural resources such as natural gas, crude oil, and refined petroleum products. Natural Resources and Timber. The Fund invests in securities of companies that primarily own, explore, mine, process or otherwise develop natural resources, renewable energy, timber and wood products, or agricultural commodities and products, or that supply goods and services to such companies. These include companies contributing to and/or profiting from, these sectors, especially those active in production, processing and supply chain services. These also include companies that are developing technologies, processes, products and services relating to more efficient use, delivery, storage, management or conversion of natural resources or products derived from natural resources, such as water treatment companies, smart electricity grid companies, companies that focus on creating energy efficiency for industrial processes, and companies focused on renewable energy resources. Natural resources generally include precious metals, such as gold, silver and platinum; ferrous and nonferrous metals, such as iron, aluminum and copper; strategic metals, such as uranium and titanium; hydrocarbons, such as coal, oil and natural gas; timberland; and undeveloped real property. Commodities. Commodities are assets that have tangible properties, such as oil, coal, natural gas, agricultural products, industrial metals, livestock and precious metals. To gain exposure to the commodities markets without investing directly in physical commodities, the Fund invests in commodity index-linked notes, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Cayman Subsidiary”), and fixed-income securities (primarily short-term U.S. Treasury and Agency notes and bonds). Commodity index-linked notes, also referred to as “structured notes,” are derivative debt instruments with principal and/or coupon payments linked to the performance of commodity indices. In order to gain exposure to the commodity markets within the limitations of certain federal tax law requirements, the Cayman Subsidiary invests in commodity-linked derivatives, including commodity-linked swaps, commodity futures contracts and/or options on commodities, as well as instruments such as fixed-income securities (cash, cash equivalents and/or U.S. Treasury and Agency notes and bonds), either as investments or to serve as margin or collateral for the Cayman Subsidiary’s derivatives positions. Real Estate. The Fund invests in equity securities of companies that have at least 50% of its assets, income or profits derived from products or services related to the real estate industry (“real estate companies”). Real estate companies include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), REIT-like entities, and companies with substantial real estate holdings such as paper, lumber, hotel and entertainment companies as well as building supply manufacturers, mortgage lenders, and mortgage servicing companies. Inflation-Indexed Bonds. The Fund invests in inflation-indexed bonds issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities and by U.S. and non-U.S. corporations. Inflation-indexed bonds are fixed-income securities that are structured to provide protection against inflation. The value of the bond’s principal or the interest income paid on the bond is adjusted to track changes in an official inflation measure. Floating Rate Debt. The Fund invests in below-investment-grade (sometimes called “junk”) or comparable unrated floating rate debt (also known as bank loans, syndicated loans, leveraged loans or senior floating rate interests). Floating rate debt has a variable coupon that resets periodically, with interest payments determined by a representative interest rate index (e.g. LIBOR, SOFR, the federal funds rate, or a similar reference rate) plus a fixed spread. As a result, the coupon payments vary, or “float” with prevailing market interest rates.