• Have demonstrated above-average growth in revenues and/or earnings;

• Possess relatively low levels of long-term debt;

• Have a high percentage of their shares owned by company management; and

• Possess modest price-to-sales ratios and price-to-earnings ratios that are below their long-term annual growth rate.

At times, the Fund may invest in “special situations” such as companies that possess valuable patents, companies undergoing restructuring, and companies involved in large share repurchase programs.

Although the Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation, stocks may be sold in the short-term for several reasons. These include: (1) a company’s market capitalization grows beyond $1.5 billion; (2) a company’s financial condition deteriorates to the point that the Fund’s investment adviser believes that the company’s long-term growth prospects may be impaired; (3) a company receives a purchase offer from another company; or (4) a company’s price-to-sales ratio or price-to-earnings ratio expands to the point that the Fund’s investment adviser believes the company’s stock is significantly overvalued.

The Fund is intended for investors who are willing to withstand the risk of short-term price fluctuations in exchange for potential long-term capital appreciation.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of United States companies with market capitalizations that are below $500 million at the time of initial purchase, which the Fund’s investment adviser refers to as “micro-cap” companies. The Fund invests in both value-priced and aggressive growth stocks. Generally, the Fund’s investment adviser seeks to invest in companies with the following attributes: