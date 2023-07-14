Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-6.2%
1 yr return
-28.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
Net Assets
$80.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
98.6%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PQCMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.2%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|85.96%
|1 Yr
|-28.5%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|88.76%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|85.14%
|5 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-26.6%
|80.9%
|90.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.5%
|28.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PQCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQCMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|80.8 M
|554 K
|56.7 B
|69.57%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|1
|846
|87.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|79.7 M
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|82.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|98.55%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|32.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQCMX % Rank
|Bonds
|71.92%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|10.71%
|Other
|14.73%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|74.64%
|Cash
|13.34%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|64.49%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|17.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|32.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQCMX % Rank
|Government
|84.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.42%
|Cash & Equivalents
|15.65%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.20%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|20.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|33.87%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|45.16%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|14.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PQCMX % Rank
|US
|71.92%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|7.97%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|34.78%
|PQCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|86.89%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|12.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|PQCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PQCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PQCMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|244.00%
|7.21%
|PQCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQCMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|33.43%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|1.16%
|PQCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PQCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PQCMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.53%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|48.18%
|PQCMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2022
|$2.336
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2021
|$3.923
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Marco Aiolfi, PhD, is a Portfolio Manager for QMA and a member of the Global Portfolio Solutions team. His responsibilities include research and portfolio management with a focus on Global Tactical Asset Allocation. Prior to joining QMA, Marco was a portfolio manager and researcher at Goldman Sachs Asset Management where he was a member of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team. His experience included serving as lead portfolio manager for Global Tactical Asset Allocation implementation in select portfolios and co-head of volatility strategies for a multi-strategy fund. Previously, Marco was a Principal at Platinum Grove Asset Management, where he designed, implemented and co-managed a systematic G10 currency trading strategy. Marco was a Research Scholar at the University of California, San Diego, specializing in macro asset pricing and econometrics, and he was a Visiting Scholar for the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund. Marco has published papers in several academic journals including the Journal of Econometrics, the Journal of Forecasting, the Journal of Financial Econometrics, the Journal of Development Economics and the Oxford Handbook of Economic Forecasting. He earned a BA in Economics Summa Cum Laude and a PhD in Economics from Bocconi University, Milan, Italy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Yesim Tokat-Acikel, PhD, is a Portfolio Manager for QMA and a member of the Global Portfolio Solutions team. Her responsibilities include research and portfolio management with a focus on Global Tactical Asset Allocation. Prior to joining QMA, Yesim was a senior quantitative analyst at AllianceBernstein, where she developed Global Tactical Asset Allocation strategies. She developed global equity, REIT, and credit models, as well as dynamic risk models. Previously, she was a senior investment analyst for The Vanguard Group where she built tactical and strategic asset allocation models for the retirement and private client markets. Yesim has published papers on strategic and tactical portfolio allocation issues in the Journal of Investing, Journal of Wealth Management, Journal of Financial Planning, Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control, and Strategic Management Journal. She earned a BS in Industrial Engineering from Bilkent University in Turkey; an MS in Industrial Engineering from the University of Arizona, Tucson, and a PhD in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
