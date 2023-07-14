Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in preferred securities and capital securities at the time of purchase. Preferred securities typically include preferred stock and various types of junior subordinated debt and trust preferred securities. Preferred securities may pay fixed rate or adjustable rate distributions and generally have a payment “preference” over common stock, but are junior to the issuer’s senior debt in a liquidation of the issuer’s assets. Capital securities include Tier 2 subordinated debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. financial institutions (including, but not limited to, banks and insurance companies), contingent convertible securities (“Cocos”), and certain preferred securities, issued by U.S. and non-U.S. corporations, financial institutions, and other issuers for purposes of satisfying regulatory capital requirements or obtaining rating agency credit. Capital securities may pay fixed rate or adjustable rate distributions and generally have a payment “preference” over common stock, but are junior to the issuer’s senior debt in a liquidation of the issuer’s assets. Cocos are hybrid debt securities typically issued by non-US banking institutions that have contractual equity conversion or principal write-down features that are triggered by regulatory capital thresholds or regulatory actions calling into question the issuing banking institution’s continued viability as a going-concern if the conversion trigger were not exercised. Preferred securities purchased by the Fund are of companies with senior debt rated at the time of purchase BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P Global”) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or, if unrated, of comparable quality in the opinion of those selecting such investments. If securities are rated differently by the rating agencies, the highest rating is used. The Fund also invests up to 55% of its assets in below investment grade preferred securities and bonds (sometimes called “high yield bonds” or “junk bonds”) which are rated at the time of purchase Ba1 or lower by Moody’s and BB+ or lower by S&P Global (if the bond has been rated by only one of those agencies, that rating will determine whether the bond is below investment grade; if the bond has not been rated by either of those agencies, those selecting such investments will determine whether the bond is of a quality comparable to those rated below investment grade). The Fund invests in other debt obligations, including (but not limited to) U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities. The Fund invests in foreign securities. The Fund is not managed to a particular maturity or duration. The Fund concentrates its investments (invests more than 25% of its net assets) in securities in one or more industries (i.e., banking, insurance and commercial finance) within the financial services sector.