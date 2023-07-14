Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.58
$6.58 B
5.06%
$0.43
0.70%
YTD Return
-1.8%
1 yr return
-4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$6.58 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.5%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.60%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$8.58
$6.58 B
5.06%
$0.43
0.70%
|Period
|PPREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.8%
|-7.5%
|8.3%
|38.27%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-12.2%
|3.2%
|28.40%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-7.5%
|10.9%
|60.26%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-8.3%
|4.8%
|37.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|5.9%
|53.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|PPREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-26.1%
|-8.2%
|32.05%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|73.08%
|2020
|0.2%
|-9.1%
|2.9%
|60.81%
|2019
|2.6%
|1.6%
|7.2%
|77.46%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-3.2%
|-0.5%
|37.68%
|Period
|PPREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.8%
|-12.1%
|3.6%
|22.22%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-12.2%
|16.6%
|19.28%
|3 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-7.5%
|9.3%
|59.21%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-7.7%
|6.1%
|49.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.4%
|7.0%
|46.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|PPREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-26.1%
|-8.2%
|32.05%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|73.08%
|2020
|0.2%
|-9.1%
|2.9%
|60.81%
|2019
|2.6%
|1.7%
|7.2%
|77.46%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-3.2%
|-0.4%
|60.87%
|PPREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PPREX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.58 B
|19 M
|13 B
|11.11%
|Number of Holdings
|330
|32
|500
|3.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|890 M
|2.16 M
|2.37 B
|12.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.49%
|12.4%
|48.5%
|60.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPREX % Rank
|Bonds
|53.68%
|0.00%
|83.26%
|26.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|26.13%
|0.00%
|31.65%
|30.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|17.92%
|2.27%
|115.85%
|60.00%
|Cash
|2.26%
|-27.79%
|4.60%
|28.75%
|Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|34.04%
|30.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|11.21%
|20.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPREX % Rank
|Utilities
|89.03%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.81%
|Industrials
|7.13%
|0.00%
|7.56%
|9.68%
|Healthcare
|3.84%
|0.00%
|4.02%
|9.68%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.45%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.81%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.81%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.41%
|19.35%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|19.35%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPREX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|0.00%
|34.04%
|30.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.98%
|17.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPREX % Rank
|Corporate
|97.60%
|62.31%
|100.00%
|53.75%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.22%
|0.00%
|8.83%
|40.00%
|Government
|0.18%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|50.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.03%
|20.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|3.75%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PPREX % Rank
|US
|36.28%
|0.00%
|66.52%
|33.75%
|Non US
|17.40%
|0.00%
|22.86%
|27.50%
|PPREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.11%
|4.45%
|76.92%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|N/A
|PPREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PPREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PPREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.60%
|12.00%
|199.00%
|26.76%
|PPREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PPREX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.06%
|0.00%
|9.98%
|28.92%
|PPREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PPREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PPREX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.97%
|0.88%
|7.54%
|49.35%
|PPREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 23, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2018
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2002
20.1
20.1%
Mr. Jacoby joined Spectrum in 1995 as a Portfolio Manager and most recently held the position of Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager until his appointment as CIO on January 1, 2010, following the planned retirement of his predecessor. Prior to joining Spectrum, Mr. Jacoby was a Senior Investment Officer at USL Capital Corporation (a subsidiary of Ford Motor Corporation) and co-manager of the preferred stock portfolio of its US Corporate Financing Division for six years. Mr. Jacoby began his career in 1981 with The Northern Trust Company, Chicago and then moved to Los Angeles to join E.F. Hutton & Co. as a Vice President and Institutional Salesman, Generalist Fixed Income Sales through most of the 1980s. Mr. Jacoby holds a BSBA (Finance) from the Boston University School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2009
12.92
12.9%
Prior to founding Spectrum in 1987, Mr. Lieb was a Founder, Director and Partner of DBL Preferred Management, Inc., a wholly owned corporate cash management subsidiary of Drexel Burnham Lambert, Inc. Mr. Lieb was instrumental in the formation and development of all aspects of DBL Preferred Management, Inc., including the daily management of preferred stock portfolios for institutional clients, hedging strategies, and marketing strategies. Mr. Lieb's prior employment included the development of the preferred stock trading desk at Mosley Hallgarten & Estabrook. Mr. Lieb holds a BA in Economics from Central Connecticut State College and a MBA (Finance) from the University of Hartford.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Mr. Giangregorio joined Spectrum in 2003. Previously, he was an intern with the Cayuga MBA Fund LLC where he covered Utility Sector equities. He also worked for the Ford Motor Company for over eight years as an engine design engineer. Mr. Giangregorio holds a BS (Mechanical Engineering) from S.U.N.Y. at Stony Brook, a MS (Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a MBA (Finance) with distinction from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Manu Krishnan joined Spectrum in 2004. Mr. Krishnan earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Osmania University, India, an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Delaware, and an M.B.A. in Finance from Cornell University. Mr. Krishnan has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Prior to joining Spectrum in 2000, Mr. Diaz was head of preferred trading at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg and Pershing, a division of DLJ, where he initiated preferred trading operations at both firms. Mr. Diaz also worked at Goldman Sachs as an analyst in the Investment Banking division and in the Preferred Stock Department as a trader and product analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2014
7.5
7.5%
Kevin Nugent joined Spectrum in 2012. Previously, Mr. Nugent had been a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with MF Global through Nugent Investment Group, LLC, since 2002. Additionally, since 2007 he has been a portfolio manager at Huntington Bay Capital Management and HFP Investment Management, with an emphasis on trading a proprietary volatility strategy for a hedge fund. He has held senior positions at Smith Barney, UBS and Prudential Securities where he developed low risk market strategies by using a proprietary trading model and statistical analysis. He also has extensive experience in developing various hedging strategies for commercial and institutional clients. Mr. Nugent graduated in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Wesleyan University. He holds a Series 3 (National Commodities Futures) license. He is NASD Series 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law Examination) examination qualified.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Satomi Yarnell joined Spectrum in 2015. Ms. Yarnell earned a M.A. in Economics from Waseda University. Ms. Yarnell has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Chartered Member of Security Analyst Association of Japan (CMA).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|30.32
|7.94
|11.42
