Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
33.3%
1 yr return
17.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.1%
Net Assets
$7.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
51.9%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Investments
We invest mainly in common stocks of large U.S. companies, with a focus on growth stocks. Growth stocks are stocks of companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than those of similar firms, and whose business growth and other characteristics may lead to an increase in stock price. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.
The fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” fund.
|Period
|POGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|23.15%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|48.03%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|33.30%
|5 Yr
|7.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|16.45%
|10 Yr
|8.8%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|16.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|POGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|55.38%
|2021
|5.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|36.59%
|2020
|10.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|24.85%
|2019
|7.0%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|15.88%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|20.67%
|Period
|POGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|21.84%
|1 Yr
|17.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|44.75%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|33.04%
|5 Yr
|7.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|21.33%
|10 Yr
|8.8%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|33.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|POGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|55.46%
|2021
|5.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|36.59%
|2020
|10.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|24.85%
|2019
|7.0%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|15.88%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|40.00%
|POGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.49 B
|189 K
|222 B
|20.26%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|2
|3509
|63.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.63 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|19.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.91%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|23.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.75%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|64.34%
|Cash
|2.24%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|32.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|13.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|20.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|8.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|7.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POGAX % Rank
|Technology
|40.61%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|27.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.51%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|16.15%
|Healthcare
|10.73%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|67.79%
|Communication Services
|9.81%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|57.05%
|Financial Services
|6.79%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|71.97%
|Industrials
|6.54%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|46.23%
|Consumer Defense
|2.79%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|61.80%
|Real Estate
|1.34%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|44.34%
|Basic Materials
|0.87%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|60.74%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|33.52%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|55.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|POGAX % Rank
|US
|95.31%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|45.82%
|Non US
|2.44%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|55.57%
|POGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|46.16%
|Management Fee
|0.56%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|35.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|POGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|3.57%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|POGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|64.71%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|POGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|68.03%
|POGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|18.19%
|POGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|POGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|POGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.50%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|63.82%
|POGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2019
|$1.497
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2014
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 10, 2012
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2009
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2005
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2017
4.83
4.8%
Mr. Bodzy is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. Large Cap Growth Equity and U.S. Multi-Cap Growth Equity strategies. He joined Putnam in 2009 and has been in the investment industry since 2004. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Bodzy was an Analyst in the Equity Research group, covering the telecommunication services, media, and software industries. Prior to joining Putnam, he served as an Equity Analyst, Industrials, at RiverSource Investments in 2008 and as a Hedge Fund Data Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. from 2004 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Mr. McCullough is a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst in the Equity Research group. He is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. Large-Cap Growth and Multi-Cap Growth Equity strategies. Mr. McCullough joined Putnam in 2019 and has been in the investment industry since 2008. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr McCullough served at Loomis Sayles & Company as a Vice President, Senior Global Equity Analyst, for the Global Equity Opportunities Strategy from 2014 to 2019 and as a Vice President, Global Equity Analyst, covering the energy sector, from 2008 to 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...