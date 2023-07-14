Home
Trending ETFs

Putnam Growth Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
POGAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$50.64 +0.23 +0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (POGAX) Primary Inst (PGOYX) Retirement (PGORX) Retirement (PGOEX) Retirement (PGODX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Growth Opportunities Fund

POGAX | Fund

$50.64

$7.49 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

33.3%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

Net Assets

$7.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

51.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

POGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 33.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Growth Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Bodzy

Fund Description

Investments

We invest mainly in common stocks of large U.S. companies, with a focus on growth stocks. Growth stocks are stocks of companies whose earnings are expected to grow faster than those of similar firms, and whose business growth and other characteristics may lead to an increase in stock price. We may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, financial strength, growth potential, competitive position in its industry, projected future earnings, cash flows and dividends when deciding whether to buy or sell investments.

The fund is “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than a “diversified” fund.

Read More

POGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.3% -41.7% 64.0% 23.15%
1 Yr 17.7% -46.2% 77.9% 48.03%
3 Yr 2.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 33.30%
5 Yr 7.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 16.45%
10 Yr 8.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 16.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -85.9% 81.6% 55.38%
2021 5.9% -31.0% 26.7% 36.59%
2020 10.2% -13.0% 34.8% 24.85%
2019 7.0% -6.0% 10.6% 15.88%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 2.0% 20.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period POGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.3% -41.7% 64.0% 21.84%
1 Yr 17.7% -46.2% 77.9% 44.75%
3 Yr 2.8%* -42.0% 28.4% 33.04%
5 Yr 7.1%* -30.4% 23.4% 21.33%
10 Yr 8.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 33.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period POGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -85.9% 81.6% 55.46%
2021 5.9% -31.0% 26.7% 36.59%
2020 10.2% -13.0% 34.8% 24.85%
2019 7.0% -6.0% 10.6% 15.88%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 40.00%

NAV & Total Return History

POGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

POGAX Category Low Category High POGAX % Rank
Net Assets 7.49 B 189 K 222 B 20.26%
Number of Holdings 51 2 3509 63.93%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.63 B -1.37 M 104 B 19.26%
Weighting of Top 10 51.91% 11.4% 116.5% 23.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.98%
  2. Apple Inc 10.06%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.41%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.20%
  5. Tesla Inc 4.25%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 3.42%
  7. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.15%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.95%
  9. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.81%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High POGAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.75% 50.26% 104.50% 64.34%
Cash 		2.24% -10.83% 49.73% 32.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 13.77%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 20.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 8.44%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 7.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POGAX % Rank
Technology 		40.61% 0.00% 65.70% 27.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.51% 0.00% 62.57% 16.15%
Healthcare 		10.73% 0.00% 39.76% 67.79%
Communication Services 		9.81% 0.00% 66.40% 57.05%
Financial Services 		6.79% 0.00% 43.06% 71.97%
Industrials 		6.54% 0.00% 30.65% 46.23%
Consumer Defense 		2.79% 0.00% 25.50% 61.80%
Real Estate 		1.34% 0.00% 16.05% 44.34%
Basic Materials 		0.87% 0.00% 18.91% 60.74%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 33.52%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 55.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High POGAX % Rank
US 		95.31% 34.69% 100.00% 45.82%
Non US 		2.44% 0.00% 54.22% 55.57%

POGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

POGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 20.29% 46.16%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 1.50% 35.12%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 26.79%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

POGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.25% 8.50% 3.57%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

POGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 64.71%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

POGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 316.74% 68.03%

POGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

POGAX Category Low Category High POGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 18.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

POGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

POGAX Category Low Category High POGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.50% -6.13% 1.75% 63.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

POGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

POGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Bodzy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2017

4.83

4.8%

Mr. Bodzy is a Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. Large Cap Growth Equity and U.S. Multi-Cap Growth Equity strategies. He joined Putnam in 2009 and has been in the investment industry since 2004. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Bodzy was an Analyst in the Equity Research group, covering the telecommunication services, media, and software industries. Prior to joining Putnam, he served as an Equity Analyst, Industrials, at RiverSource Investments in 2008 and as a Hedge Fund Data Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. from 2004 to 2006.

Greg McCullough

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2019

3.0

3.0%

Mr. McCullough is a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst in the Equity Research group. He is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. Large-Cap Growth and Multi-Cap Growth Equity strategies. Mr. McCullough joined Putnam in 2019 and has been in the investment industry since 2008. Prior to joining Putnam, Mr McCullough served at Loomis Sayles & Company as a Vice President, Senior Global Equity Analyst, for the Global Equity Opportunities Strategy from 2014 to 2019 and as a Vice President, Global Equity Analyst, covering the energy sector, from 2008 to 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

