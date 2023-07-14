Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PIMCO Mortgage Opportunities and Bond Fund

mutual fund
PMZNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.4 -0.02 -0.21%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (PMZPX) Primary Inst (PMZIX) A (PMZAX) C (PMZCX) Inst (PMZNX)
PMZNX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO Mortgage Opportunities and Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.4 -0.02 -0.21%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (PMZPX) Primary Inst (PMZIX) A (PMZAX) C (PMZCX) Inst (PMZNX)
PMZNX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO Mortgage Opportunities and Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.4 -0.02 -0.21%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (PMZPX) Primary Inst (PMZIX) A (PMZAX) C (PMZCX) Inst (PMZNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Mortgage Opportunities and Bond Fund

PMZNX | Fund

$9.40

$7.4 B

5.72%

$0.54

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

-5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$7.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

47.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Mortgage Opportunities and Bond Fund

PMZNX | Fund

$9.40

$7.4 B

5.72%

$0.54

0.83%

PMZNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Mortgage Opportunities and Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Hyman

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of mortgage-related assets, including, but not limited to Agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and private label residential and commercial MBS, and of Fixed Income Instruments, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. Agency MBS refers to MBS issued by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA” or “Ginnie Mae”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA” or “Fannie Mae”) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC” or “Freddie Mac”). “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund will invest in a broad array of mortgage-related securities in seeking to generate consistent, absolute returns across full market cycles. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies from (negative) 1 year to positive 8 years based on PIMCO’s market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO (except such limitation shall not apply to the Fund’s investments in mortgage-related securities). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts, options on futures, fixed income swap agreements, credit default swap agreements and other synthetic mortgage-related swap indices, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in any combination of mortgage-related or other asset-backed interest-only (“IO”), principal-only (“PO”), or inverse floating rate debt (“inverse floater”) securities. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in mortgage- or real estate-related equity instruments, including preferred securities, common stock, convertible securities and other equity-related instruments. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security.
Read More

PMZNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMZNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -7.2% 18.1% 79.21%
1 Yr -5.6% -18.7% 21.2% 90.60%
3 Yr -4.6%* -23.6% 52.7% 74.29%
5 Yr -3.1%* -29.7% 29.4% 73.03%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMZNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -31.8% 18.4% 48.06%
2021 -0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 50.37%
2020 0.4% -20.2% 60.6% 54.79%
2019 0.1% -10.2% 3.6% 89.85%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMZNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -11.7% 18.1% 78.79%
1 Yr -5.6% -18.7% 38.5% 89.92%
3 Yr -4.6%* -23.6% 52.7% 74.25%
5 Yr -3.1%* -29.7% 30.2% 75.84%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMZNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -31.8% 18.4% 48.06%
2021 -0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 50.37%
2020 0.4% -20.2% 60.6% 54.79%
2019 0.1% -10.2% 3.6% 90.19%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PMZNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PMZNX Category Low Category High PMZNX % Rank
Net Assets 7.4 B 100 124 B 6.84%
Number of Holdings 2438 2 8175 3.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.09 B -1.57 B 20.5 B 11.67%
Weighting of Top 10 47.56% 4.3% 105.0% 21.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 32.97%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 22.20%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 21.06%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 19.59%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 17.87%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 17.04%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 12.69%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 12.69%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 12.69%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 21 12.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PMZNX % Rank
Bonds 		51.72% -150.81% 180.51% 88.90%
Cash 		46.64% -261.12% 258.91% 7.35%
Stocks 		1.64% -38.22% 261.12% 23.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 65.56%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 49.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 89.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMZNX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMZNX % Rank
US 		1.64% -40.06% 261.12% 20.17%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 53.60%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMZNX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		32.55% 0.00% 100.00% 11.42%
Securitized 		28.23% 0.00% 99.65% 31.26%
Derivative 		21.22% -0.52% 72.98% 9.83%
Government 		17.79% 0.00% 99.43% 35.02%
Corporate 		0.20% 0.00% 97.25% 93.05%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 55.14%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMZNX % Rank
US 		43.13% -151.11% 194.51% 79.39%
Non US 		8.59% -136.75% 104.82% 74.21%

PMZNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PMZNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.01% 26.65% 71.32%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.29% 71.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.45% 0.00% 0.70% 96.05%

Sales Fees

PMZNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PMZNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PMZNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 632.00% 97.02%

PMZNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PMZNX Category Low Category High PMZNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.72% 0.00% 15.93% 28.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PMZNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PMZNX Category Low Category High PMZNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.08% -1.55% 11.51% 45.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PMZNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PMZNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Hyman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 22, 2012

9.61

9.6%

Mr. Hyman is a managing director and co-head of the agency mortgage portfolio management team in the Newport Beach office. He is the lead portfolio manager on PIMCO's Ginnie Mae and Mortgage Opportunities Strategies and serves as a member of PIMCO's Executive Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, Mr. Hyman was a vice president at Credit Suisse where he traded agency pass-throughs. He holds an undergraduate degree from Lehigh University.

Joshua Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 22, 2012

9.61

9.6%

Mr. Anderson is a managing director and portfolio manager in the London office. He is one of the lead portfolio managers for PIMCO’s mortgage and real estate-related opportunistic strategies and oversees PIMCO's European opportunistic investments across public and private mortgage, real estate and specialty finance markets. Previously, he was a structured product portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2003, he was an analyst at Merrill Lynch covering both the residential ABS and collateralized debt obligation sectors and was ranked as one of the top analysts b

Alfred Murata

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 22, 2012

9.61

9.6%

Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.

Jing Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2018

3.84

3.8%

Ms. Yang is an executive vice president and a mortgage specialist in the structured credit group in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2006, she worked in home equity loan structuring at Morgan Stanley in New York. She has eight years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Chicago.Ms. Yang is an Executive Vice President of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×