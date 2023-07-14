The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of mortgage-related assets, including, but not limited to Agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and private label residential and commercial MBS, and of Fixed Income Instruments, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. Agency MBS refers to MBS issued by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA” or “Ginnie Mae”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA” or “Fannie Mae”) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC” or “Freddie Mac”). “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund will invest in a broad array of mortgage-related securities in seeking to generate consistent, absolute returns across full market cycles. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies from (negative) 1 year to positive 8 years based on PIMCO’s market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO (except such limitation shall not apply to the Fund’s investments in mortgage-related securities). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts, options on futures, fixed income swap agreements, credit default swap agreements and other synthetic mortgage-related swap indices, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in any combination of mortgage-related or other asset-backed interest-only (“IO”), principal-only (“PO”), or inverse floating rate debt (“inverse floater”) securities. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in mortgage- or real estate-related equity instruments, including preferred securities, common stock, convertible securities and other equity-related instruments. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security.