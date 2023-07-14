Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
0.0%
1 yr return
-5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$7.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
47.6%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PMZNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|79.21%
|1 Yr
|-5.6%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|90.60%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|74.29%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|73.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PMZNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|48.06%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|50.37%
|2020
|0.4%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|54.79%
|2019
|0.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|89.85%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|N/A
|Period
|PMZNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|78.79%
|1 Yr
|-5.6%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|89.92%
|3 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|74.25%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|75.84%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PMZNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|48.06%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|50.37%
|2020
|0.4%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|54.79%
|2019
|0.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|90.19%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|N/A
|PMZNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMZNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.4 B
|100
|124 B
|6.84%
|Number of Holdings
|2438
|2
|8175
|3.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.09 B
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|11.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.56%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|21.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMZNX % Rank
|Bonds
|51.72%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|88.90%
|Cash
|46.64%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|7.35%
|Stocks
|1.64%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|23.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|65.56%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|49.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|89.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMZNX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMZNX % Rank
|US
|1.64%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|20.17%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|53.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMZNX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|32.55%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.42%
|Securitized
|28.23%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|31.26%
|Derivative
|21.22%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|9.83%
|Government
|17.79%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|35.02%
|Corporate
|0.20%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|93.05%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|55.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PMZNX % Rank
|US
|43.13%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|79.39%
|Non US
|8.59%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|74.21%
|PMZNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|71.32%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|71.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|96.05%
|PMZNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PMZNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PMZNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|97.02%
|PMZNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMZNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.72%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|28.97%
|PMZNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PMZNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PMZNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.08%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|45.56%
|PMZNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.078
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.042
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.111
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 22, 2012
9.61
9.6%
Mr. Hyman is a managing director and co-head of the agency mortgage portfolio management team in the Newport Beach office. He is the lead portfolio manager on PIMCO's Ginnie Mae and Mortgage Opportunities Strategies and serves as a member of PIMCO's Executive Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2008, Mr. Hyman was a vice president at Credit Suisse where he traded agency pass-throughs. He holds an undergraduate degree from Lehigh University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 22, 2012
9.61
9.6%
Mr. Anderson is a managing director and portfolio manager in the London office. He is one of the lead portfolio managers for PIMCO’s mortgage and real estate-related opportunistic strategies and oversees PIMCO's European opportunistic investments across public and private mortgage, real estate and specialty finance markets. Previously, he was a structured product portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2003, he was an analyst at Merrill Lynch covering both the residential ABS and collateralized debt obligation sectors and was ranked as one of the top analysts b
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 22, 2012
9.61
9.6%
Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2018
3.84
3.8%
Ms. Yang is an executive vice president and a mortgage specialist in the structured credit group in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in 2006, she worked in home equity loan structuring at Morgan Stanley in New York. She has eight years of investment experience and holds a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics and a master's degree in statistics from the University of Chicago.Ms. Yang is an Executive Vice President of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
