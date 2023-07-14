Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund

mutual fund
PMJAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.38 -0.11 -1.3%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (PMJPX) Primary Inst (PMJIX) A (PMJAX)
PMJAX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.38 -0.11 -1.3%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (PMJPX) Primary Inst (PMJIX) A (PMJAX)
PMJAX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.38 -0.11 -1.3%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (PMJPX) Primary Inst (PMJIX) A (PMJAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund

PMJAX | Fund

$8.38

$455 M

1.17%

$0.10

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.7%

Net Assets

$455 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 118.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$50

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO RAE US Small Fund

PMJAX | Fund

$8.38

$455 M

1.17%

$0.10

0.96%

PMJAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO RAE US Small Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Jun 05, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Arnott

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in securities of small companies economically tied to the United States (for purposes of this section only, “U.S. companies”). Specifically, under normal circumstances, the Fund will obtain exposure to a portfolio of stocks of small U.S. companies (“RAE US Small Portfolio”) through investment in the securities that comprise the RAE US Small Portfolio. The stocks are selected by the Fund’s sub-adviser, Research Affiliates, LLC (“Sub-Adviser”), from a broad universe of companies which satisfy certain liquidity and capacity requirements.The Sub-Adviser uses the RAE™ methodology for portfolio construction. The RAE™ methodology is a rules-based model that selects stocks using quantitative signals that indicate higher expected returns, e.g., value, quality, and momentum. The model then weights selected stocks using their fundamental measures of company size, e.g.,sales, cash flow, dividends and book value. The Sub-Adviser applies the RAE™ methodology to small-sized U.S. companies determined by percentage of cumulative fundamental measures of company size. The fundamental weights of U.S. companies are sorted in descending order where the top cumulative 86% weights are eligible as large and mid-sized companies and the remaining companies are eligible as small-sized companies. Actual stock positions in the RAE US Small Portfolio, which drift apart from target weights as market prices change, are rebalanced to target weights periodically. The RAE™ methodology’s systematic portfolio rebalancing reflects a value orientation. Portfolio managers do not have discretion with respect to the allocations determined by the RAE™ methodology. The RAE™ methodology is not updated according to any predetermined schedule.The Sub-Adviser provides investment advisory services in connection with the Fund’s use of the RAE US Small Portfolio by, among other things, providing PIMCO with the constituents and target weights in the RAE US Small Portfolio. The Fund seeks to remain invested in the securities that comprise the RAE US Small Portfolio even when the value of the RAE US Small Portfolio is declining.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in equity and equity-related securities, including common and preferred securities. Equity-related securities include securities having an equity component (e.g., hybrids, bank capital) and equity derivatives. With respect to investments in equity securities, there is no limitation on the market capitalization range of the issuers in which the Fund may invest. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as options, forwards, futures contracts, options on futures and swap agreements, consistent with its investment objective. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may also enter into reverse repurchase agreements and lend portfolio securities.
Read More

PMJAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMJAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -10.6% 21.3% 48.60%
1 Yr 5.0% -16.4% 28.1% 52.69%
3 Yr -1.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 96.57%
5 Yr -7.7%* -24.6% 42.3% 92.48%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% 30.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMJAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -36.7% 212.9% 31.87%
2021 -8.8% -38.4% 60.6% 96.84%
2020 -0.9% -9.3% 66.8% 79.26%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 54.46%
2018 -3.9% -12.3% -1.2% 17.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PMJAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -12.9% 21.3% 46.88%
1 Yr 5.0% -16.4% 46.4% 48.71%
3 Yr -1.7%* -16.2% 112.7% 96.57%
5 Yr -7.7%* -19.1% 42.3% 95.37%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% 68.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PMJAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -36.7% 212.9% 31.87%
2021 -8.8% -38.4% 60.6% 96.84%
2020 -0.9% -7.6% 66.8% 79.26%
2019 4.3% -5.9% 7.6% 54.70%
2018 -3.9% -12.3% -1.2% 45.02%

NAV & Total Return History

PMJAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PMJAX Category Low Category High PMJAX % Rank
Net Assets 455 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 47.21%
Number of Holdings 279 10 1551 21.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 117 M 812 K 2.82 B 41.87%
Weighting of Top 10 28.60% 4.8% 95.7% 22.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dillard's Inc Class A 4.34%
  2. Centennial Resource Development Inc A 3.94%
  3. SM Energy Co 3.22%
  4. Realogy Holdings Corp 3.13%
  5. Warrior Met Coal Inc 2.86%
  6. Helmerich & Payne Inc 2.68%
  7. Chimera Investment Corp 2.46%
  8. Nabors Industries Ltd 2.39%
  9. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc A 2.38%
  10. Signet Jewelers Ltd 2.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PMJAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.26% 14.38% 100.16% 31.24%
Cash 		0.74% -52.43% 47.85% 70.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 61.17%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 60.95%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 60.52%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 61.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMJAX % Rank
Real Estate 		20.14% 0.00% 44.41% 0.88%
Energy 		19.45% 0.00% 29.42% 2.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.60% 0.00% 51.62% 25.16%
Healthcare 		8.88% 0.00% 25.76% 17.07%
Technology 		8.09% 0.00% 34.03% 60.39%
Industrials 		7.97% 0.65% 48.61% 98.69%
Financial Services 		6.31% 0.00% 35.71% 96.06%
Basic Materials 		4.77% 0.00% 67.30% 53.83%
Consumer Defense 		3.85% 0.00% 13.22% 49.67%
Utilities 		2.68% 0.00% 13.86% 42.01%
Communication Services 		2.28% 0.00% 24.90% 56.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PMJAX % Rank
US 		99.26% 11.42% 100.16% 4.99%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 78.53% 97.61%

PMJAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PMJAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.05% 37.36% 70.52%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 20.86%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.74%
Administrative Fee 0.30% 0.01% 0.35% 97.14%

Sales Fees

PMJAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.75% 0.00% 5.75% 95.24%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PMJAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PMJAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 118.00% 7.00% 252.00% 96.54%

PMJAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PMJAX Category Low Category High PMJAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.17% 0.00% 7.65% 70.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PMJAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PMJAX Category Low Category High PMJAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -1.43% 4.13% 85.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PMJAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PMJAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Arnott

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2015

7.13

7.1%

Mr. Arnott is the founder and chairman of Research Affiliates, a subadvisor to PIMCO. In 2002, he established Research Affiliates as a research-intensive asset management firm that focuses on innovative asset allocation and alternative indexation products. He previously served as chairman of First Quadrant, as president of TSA Capital Management (now part of Analytic Investors), and as vice president at The Boston Company. He also was global equity strategist at Salomon Brothers. He has published more than 100 articles in journals such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Harvard Busine

Christopher Brightman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2015

7.13

7.1%

Chris Brightman, Chief Executive Officer, Research Affiliates, since July 2021, and Chief Investment Officer since April 2014. Previously at Research Affiliates, Mr. Brightman served as a Managing Director and Head of Investment Management. Prior to joining Research Affiliates in 2010, Mr. Brightman was chief executive officer of the University of Virginia Investment Management Company.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×