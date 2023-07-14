Home
Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

4.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$465 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PJVQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Jennison Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Warren Koontz

Fund Description

In pursuing the Fund's investment objective, the Fund’s subadviser normally invests at least 65% of the Fund's total assets in the equity and equity-related securities of companies that it believes will provide investment returns above those of the Russell 1000 Value Index and, over the long term, the S&P 500 Index. The Fund follows a value investment style, which means the subadviser seeks to invest in securities it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived value. Most of the Fund’s investments are in large capitalization companies, which the Fund defines as companies with market capitalizations (measured at the time of purchase) of $1 billion or more. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in non-U.S. securities.
Read More

PJVQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJVQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -13.6% 215.2% 23.41%
1 Yr 4.8% -58.6% 197.5% 43.12%
3 Yr 6.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 53.78%
5 Yr -0.2%* -15.4% 29.3% 60.50%
10 Yr 0.6%* -17.0% 13.3% 60.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJVQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -65.1% 22.3% 76.34%
2021 8.8% -25.3% 25.5% 40.81%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 59.56%
2019 3.6% -9.2% 10.4% 78.05%
2018 -4.0% -9.4% 3.1% 67.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PJVQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -13.6% 215.2% 21.94%
1 Yr 4.8% -58.6% 197.5% 40.69%
3 Yr 6.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 53.97%
5 Yr -0.2%* -15.2% 31.9% 69.61%
10 Yr 0.6%* -4.7% 19.9% 88.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PJVQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -65.1% 22.3% 76.34%
2021 8.8% -25.3% 25.5% 40.90%
2020 -0.4% -8.4% 56.7% 59.47%
2019 3.6% -9.2% 10.4% 78.05%
2018 -4.0% -8.9% 3.3% 80.73%

NAV & Total Return History

PJVQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PJVQX Category Low Category High PJVQX % Rank
Net Assets 465 M 1 M 151 B 63.84%
Number of Holdings 59 2 1727 71.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 136 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 60.34%
Weighting of Top 10 29.31% 5.0% 99.2% 39.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ConocoPhillips 3.69%
  2. Chevron Corp 3.48%
  3. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 3.31%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 3.20%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.87%
  6. Eli Lilly and Co 2.79%
  7. Chubb Ltd 2.72%
  8. Prudential Invt Portfolios 2 2.67%
  9. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.50%
  10. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc 2.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PJVQX % Rank
Stocks 		96.70% 28.02% 125.26% 77.50%
Cash 		3.30% -88.20% 71.98% 20.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 72.66%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 69.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 70.99%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 71.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJVQX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.83% 0.00% 58.05% 13.94%
Healthcare 		17.89% 0.00% 30.08% 48.68%
Energy 		11.87% 0.00% 54.00% 11.63%
Technology 		11.19% 0.00% 54.02% 43.15%
Industrials 		9.53% 0.00% 42.76% 71.78%
Consumer Defense 		7.00% 0.00% 34.10% 69.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.53% 0.00% 22.74% 39.44%
Utilities 		5.10% 0.00% 27.04% 41.34%
Basic Materials 		3.32% 0.00% 21.69% 50.17%
Communication Services 		2.16% 0.00% 26.58% 91.58%
Real Estate 		1.59% 0.00% 90.54% 66.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PJVQX % Rank
US 		87.53% 24.51% 121.23% 79.15%
Non US 		9.17% 0.00% 41.42% 22.74%

PJVQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PJVQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.04% 45.41% 60.20%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 56.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PJVQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PJVQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PJVQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 488.00% 19.17%

PJVQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PJVQX Category Low Category High PJVQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.39% 0.00% 41.90% 88.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PJVQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PJVQX Category Low Category High PJVQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.98% -1.51% 4.28% 71.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PJVQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PJVQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Warren Koontz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 02, 2014

7.75

7.8%

Warren Koontz, Jr., CFA, is a managing director, the head of large cap value equity, and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in September 2014. Prior to joining Jennison, Warren was a portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company for diversified and concentrated value strategies. Prior to joining Loomis, Sayles & Company in 1995, Warren was a senior portfolio manager at Comerica Bank. He also worked for three years as chief investment officer for The Jeffrey Company, a private investment firm. He began his investment career in 1984 at the Public Employees' Retirement System of Ohio as a securities analyst and later became an assistant investment officer. He received a BS in finance and an MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Joseph Esposito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Joseph C. Esposito, CFA, is a Managing Director and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in September 2014. Mr. Esposito was previously a senior equity analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company for seven years. Prior to that, he was a business systems analyst at AXA Financial. Mr. Esposito earned a BA in philosophy from the College of New Jersey, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

