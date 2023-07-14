Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.2%
1 yr return
4.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$465 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.3%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PJVQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|23.41%
|1 Yr
|4.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|43.12%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|53.78%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|60.50%
|10 Yr
|0.6%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|60.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|PJVQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|76.34%
|2021
|8.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|40.81%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|59.56%
|2019
|3.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|78.05%
|2018
|-4.0%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|67.41%
|PJVQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJVQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|465 M
|1 M
|151 B
|63.84%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|2
|1727
|71.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|136 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|60.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.31%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|39.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJVQX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.70%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|77.50%
|Cash
|3.30%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|20.36%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|72.66%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|69.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|70.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|71.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJVQX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.83%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|13.94%
|Healthcare
|17.89%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|48.68%
|Energy
|11.87%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|11.63%
|Technology
|11.19%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|43.15%
|Industrials
|9.53%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|71.78%
|Consumer Defense
|7.00%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|69.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.53%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|39.44%
|Utilities
|5.10%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|41.34%
|Basic Materials
|3.32%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|50.17%
|Communication Services
|2.16%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|91.58%
|Real Estate
|1.59%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|66.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PJVQX % Rank
|US
|87.53%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|79.15%
|Non US
|9.17%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|22.74%
|PJVQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|60.20%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|56.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PJVQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PJVQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PJVQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|19.17%
|PJVQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJVQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.39%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|88.71%
|PJVQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|PJVQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PJVQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.98%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|71.53%
|PJVQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2016
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2013
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2012
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2011
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 02, 2014
7.75
7.8%
Warren Koontz, Jr., CFA, is a managing director, the head of large cap value equity, and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison Associates in September 2014. Prior to joining Jennison, Warren was a portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles & Company for diversified and concentrated value strategies. Prior to joining Loomis, Sayles & Company in 1995, Warren was a senior portfolio manager at Comerica Bank. He also worked for three years as chief investment officer for The Jeffrey Company, a private investment firm. He began his investment career in 1984 at the Public Employees' Retirement System of Ohio as a securities analyst and later became an assistant investment officer. He received a BS in finance and an MBA from The Ohio State University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Joseph C. Esposito, CFA, is a Managing Director and a large cap value portfolio manager. He joined Jennison in September 2014. Mr. Esposito was previously a senior equity analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company for seven years. Prior to that, he was a business systems analyst at AXA Financial. Mr. Esposito earned a BA in philosophy from the College of New Jersey, an MBA from Columbia Business School, and he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
