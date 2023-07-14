Home
Trending ETFs

PIPNX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.47 -0.05 -0.48%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (PIMIX) Primary Other (PIINX) C (PONCX) Retirement (PONRX) A (PONAX) Inst (PONPX) Inst (PIPNX)
PIMCO Income Fund

PIPNX | Fund

$10.47

$124 B

6.16%

$0.64

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$124 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 319.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PIMCO Income Fund

PIPNX | Fund

$10.47

$124 B

6.16%

$0.64

0.71%

PIPNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Ivascyn

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing under normal circumstances at least 65% of its total assets in a multi-sector portfolio of Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund will seek to maintain a high and consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. The capital appreciation sought by the Fund generally arises from decreases in interest rates or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security.The Fund will generally allocate its assets among several investment sectors, without limitation, which may include: (i) high yield securities (“junk bonds”) and investment grade corporate bonds of issuers located in the United States and non-U.S. countries, including emerging market countries; (ii) fixed income securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments (including emerging market governments), their agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) mortgage-related and other asset backed securities; and (iv) foreign currencies, including those of emerging market countries. However, the Fund is not required to gain exposure to any one investment sector, and the Fund’s exposure to any one investment sector will vary over time. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies from zero to eight years based on Pacific Investment Management Company LLC’s (“PIMCO”) market forecasts. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in high yield securities rated below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or if unrated, as determined by PIMCO (except such 50% limitation shall not apply to the Fund’s investments in mortgage- and asset-backed securities). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. In addition, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest in such instruments without limitation subject to any applicable legal or regulatory limitation). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 10% of its total assets.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Fund may also invest in contingent convertible securities and up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
Read More

PIPNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -7.2% 18.1% 54.63%
1 Yr -1.3% -18.7% 21.2% 54.28%
3 Yr -3.3%* -23.6% 52.7% 50.31%
5 Yr -2.7%* -29.7% 29.4% 63.30%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% 4.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -31.8% 18.4% 52.22%
2021 -0.7% -14.3% 15.8% 48.15%
2020 0.2% -20.2% 60.6% 60.86%
2019 0.5% -10.2% 3.6% 81.07%
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PIPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -11.7% 18.1% 53.51%
1 Yr -1.3% -18.7% 38.5% 53.36%
3 Yr -3.3%* -23.6% 52.7% 50.55%
5 Yr -2.7%* -29.7% 30.2% 67.29%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% 3.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PIPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -31.8% 18.4% 52.22%
2021 -0.7% -14.3% 15.8% 48.15%
2020 0.2% -20.2% 60.6% 60.86%
2019 0.5% -10.2% 3.6% 81.93%
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PIPNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PIPNX Category Low Category High PIPNX % Rank
Net Assets 124 B 100 124 B 0.59%
Number of Holdings 8175 2 8175 0.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 94.7 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 51.30%
Weighting of Top 10 31.33% 4.3% 105.0% 42.46%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PIPNX % Rank
Bonds 		105.89% -150.81% 180.51% 6.20%
Convertible Bonds 		3.86% 0.00% 33.50% 24.64%
Stocks 		1.74% -38.22% 261.12% 21.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.84% 0.00% 13.21% 22.33%
Other 		0.06% -25.82% 276.99% 24.78%
Cash 		-12.40% -261.12% 258.91% 93.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIPNX % Rank
Communication Services 		39.68% 0.00% 100.00% 2.30%
Real Estate 		25.32% 0.00% 100.00% 9.95%
Financial Services 		23.12% 0.00% 100.00% 23.98%
Energy 		11.87% 0.00% 100.00% 47.45%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 89.03%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 85.20%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 91.33%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.24%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 88.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 89.80%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 90.05%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIPNX % Rank
US 		1.19% -40.06% 261.12% 23.92%
Non US 		0.55% -0.10% 18.33% 10.23%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIPNX % Rank
Government 		25.98% 0.00% 99.43% 19.54%
Cash & Equivalents 		25.01% 0.00% 100.00% 18.35%
Securitized 		20.41% 0.00% 99.65% 40.52%
Derivative 		20.35% -0.52% 72.98% 12.72%
Corporate 		8.21% 0.00% 97.25% 84.52%
Municipal 		0.05% 0.00% 54.26% 35.17%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PIPNX % Rank
US 		90.49% -151.11% 194.51% 6.77%
Non US 		15.40% -136.75% 104.82% 54.18%

PIPNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PIPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.01% 26.65% 82.50%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.29% 67.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.45% 0.00% 0.70% 99.12%

Sales Fees

PIPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PIPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PIPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 319.00% 0.00% 632.00% 96.11%

PIPNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PIPNX Category Low Category High PIPNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.16% 0.00% 15.93% 21.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PIPNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PIPNX Category Low Category High PIPNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.46% -1.55% 11.51% 32.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PIPNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PIPNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Ivascyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2007

15.18

15.2%

Mr. Ivascyn is Group Chief Investment Officer and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is lead portfolio manager for the firm’s income strategies and credit hedge fund and mortgage opportunistic strategies. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he worked at Bear Stearns in the asset-backed securities group, as well as T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments. He holds an MBA in analytic finance from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in economics from Occidental College.

Alfred Murata

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2013

9.22

9.2%

Mr. Murata is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, managing income-oriented, multi-sector credit, opportunistic and securitized strategies. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year (U.S.) for 2013. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, he researched and implemented exotic equity and interest rate derivatives at Nikko Financial Technologies. He holds a Ph.D. in engineering-economic systems and operations research from Stanford University. He also earned a J.D. from Stanford Law School and is a member of the State Bar of California.

Joshua Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2018

3.84

3.8%

Mr. Anderson is a managing director and portfolio manager in the London office. He is one of the lead portfolio managers for PIMCO’s mortgage and real estate-related opportunistic strategies and oversees PIMCO's European opportunistic investments across public and private mortgage, real estate and specialty finance markets. Previously, he was a structured product portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2003, he was an analyst at Merrill Lynch covering both the residential ABS and collateralized debt obligation sectors and was ranked as one of the top analysts b

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

