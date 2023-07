The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by actively allocating assets across multiple income producing asset classes and strategies. The Adviser’s Global Asset Allocation (GAA) Team employs risk balancing strategies intended to manage interest rate, equity and credit risk to seek to create a balanced risk profile for the Fund. The GAA Team implements the Fund’s investment strategy and tactically adjusts the Fund’s portfolio through direct investments, including derivative and hybrid derivative-type instruments, as well as through affiliated and unaffiliated open-end investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and closed-end investment companies. Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) expects this strategy to provide protection during periods of economic stress while seeking to meet the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund invests in high income producing asset classes and government bonds. The high income producing asset classes in which the Fund invests are those that are expected to provide income and which the GAA Team believes will increase in value during periods of economic strength. These asset classes include non-investment grade (high yield or “junk”) debt, emerging markets debt, dividend producing equities, securities of real estate and real estate-related issuers (including mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), equity REITs, and equity securities of global companies principally engaged in the real estate industry), preferred equities, master limited partnerships (MLPs) and floating rate debt securities and loans. The Fund may also obtain exposure to the foregoing asset classes through equity-linked notes (ELNs), including through ELNs on ETFs. The Fund also invests in government bonds that are expected to provide income and which the GAA Team believes will increase in value during periods of economic stress. The GAA Team determines how to allocate the portfolio among the different asset classes based on yield, liquidity, risk, correlation and tax treatment. The Fund’s high yield debt investments primarily consist of debt securities of U.S. issuers that are determined to be below investment grade quality. These types of securities are commonly known as “junk bonds.” Investment grade securities are: (i) securities rated BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (S&P) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), (ii) securities with comparable short-term NRSRO ratings, or (iii) unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, each at the time of purchase. The Fund invests principally in junk bonds rated B or above by an NRSRO or deemed to be of comparable quality by the Adviser. The Fund may also invest in debt securities of foreign issuers that are determined to be below investment grade quality. The Fund can use derivative instruments, such as credit default swaps, credit default index swaps and ELNs, to manage its exposure to high yield debt investments. The Fund also may invest in Rule 144A private placement securities. There is no requirement with respect to the maturity or duration of high yield debt securities in which the Fund may invest. The Fund’s emerging markets debt exposure may include investments in U.S. dollar-denominated government bonds that comprise the DBIQ Emerging Markets USD Liquid Balanced Index (EM Index). The Fund may also obtain exposure to emerging markets debt by investing in sovereign, quasi-sovereign, corporate and supranational bonds that are not included in the EM Index. Quasi-sovereign debt securities are debt securities either explicitly guaranteed by a foreign government or whose majority investor is a foreign government. Supranational bonds are bonds issued by an international organization designated or supported by two or more governmental entities and designed to promote economic reconstruction, development or international banking institutions. When utilizing an indexing approach, the Fund will generally invest in all of the securities in the EM Index in their approximate weightings. However, where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of those securities in those same weightings, the Fund may utilize a “sampling” methodology to seek to track the performance of the EM Index. The EM Index measures potential returns of a theoretical portfolio of liquid U.S. dollar-denominated government bonds from emerging market countries. Although the Fund may utilize an indexing approach, there is no requirement with respect to the maturity or duration of the emerging markets debt securities in which the Fund may invest. The Fund can also invest in credit linked notes, ELNs and derivative instruments such as credit default index swaps to manage its exposure to emerging markets debt investments. The Fund’s preferred equity exposure may include investments in fixed rate U.S. dollar-denominated preferred securities that comprise The ICE BofA Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Preferred Equity Index). When utilizing an indexing approach, the Fund will generally invest in all of the securities in the Preferred Equity Index in their approximate weightings. However, where it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of those securities in those same weightings, the Fund may utilize a “sampling” methodology to seek to track the performance of the Preferred Equity Index. The Preferred Equity Index is a market capitalization-weighted index designed to track the performance of fixed rate U.S. dollar-denominated preferred securities issued in the U.S. domestic market. The Preferred Equity Index includes traditional preferred securities and other preferred securities, including those issued by foreign companies in the form of American Depositary Shares/Receipts. Securities qualifying for the Preferred Equity Index must have an investment grade rating (based on an average of ratings by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch Ratings, Inc. (Fitch)) and must have an investment grade rated country of risk (based on an average of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch foreign currency long term sovereign debt ratings) at the time of rebalancing. Securities must also be issued as public securities or Rule 144A securities to be eligible for inclusion in the Preferred Equity Index. The Fund may also invest in floating rate U.S. dollar-denominated preferred securities. The Fund’s exposure to real estate and real estate-related issuers may include investments in equity securities of global companies principally engaged in the real estate industry, and mortgage REITs and equity REITs. The Fund may also obtain exposure to real estate and real estate-related issuers through ELNs. The Fund may also invest in mortgage-backed securities consisting of interests in underlying mortgages with maturities of up to thirty years. The Fund also can make investments in the securities of MLPs. The MLPs in which the Fund invests are publicly traded partnerships or limited liability companies engaged, among other things, in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources. The Fund may invest in securities of MLPs of all capitalization sizes. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded notes (ETNs) and ELNs that provide exposure to MLPs. The Fund also can make investments in (i) senior secured floating rate loans made by banks and other lending institutions, (ii) senior secured floating rate debt instruments, (iii) unsecured bank loans, and (iv) secured and unsecured notes and bonds. The floating rate loans and floating rate debt securities may be rated below investment grade. Some of the floating rate loans and debt securities in which the Fund may invest will be considered illiquid. The Fund’s government bond exposure includes investments in debt securities issued, guaranteed or otherwise backed by the U.S. Government or its agencies and instrumentalities. These securities include: (1) U.S. Treasury obligations (including the principal components or the interest components issued by the U.S. Government under the Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal Securities program (i.e. STRIPS)); and (2) obligations issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government agencies and instrumentalities and supported by (a) the full faith and credit of the U.S. Treasury, (b) the right of the issuer to borrow from the U.S. Treasury, or (c) the credit of the agency or instrumentality. The Fund also may invest in securities issued by foreign governments. The Fund also may use treasury futures (including U.S. Government and foreign government bond futures) and options on treasury futures (including U.S. Government and foreign government bond futures) to adjust the duration of the portfolio of government bonds. The Fund may invest in securities or loans of issuers located in foreign countries, all of which may be securities or loans of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund can use derivative instruments for risk management, portfolio management, earning income, managing (increasing or decreasing) target duration, gaining or reducing exposure to a particular asset class or hedging its exposure to non-U.S. currencies. The Fund’s use of derivatives will involve the purchase and sale of treasury futures (including U.S. Government and foreign government bond futures), equity index futures, options on treasury futures, options (including equity options), interest rate swaps, credit default index swaps, credit default swaps, forward foreign currency contracts and other related instruments and techniques. The Fund’s investments in certain derivatives may create leveraged exposure to certain fixed income markets. Leverage occurs when the investments in derivatives create greater economic exposure than the amount invested. Using derivatives often allows the portfolio managers to implement their views more efficiently and to gain more exposure to the asset classes than investing in more traditional assets such as stocks and bonds would allow. The Fund holds long and short positions in derivatives. The Fund may hold significant levels of cash and cash equivalent instruments, including affiliated money market funds, as margin or collateral for the Fund’s obligations under derivatives transactions. The Fund’s portfolio managers consider selling a security or other investment, or covering a short position, (1) for risk control purposes, (2) when its income or potential for return deteriorates or (3) when it otherwise no longer meets Invesco’s investment selection criteria.