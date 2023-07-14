Home
Principal LifeTime Hybrid Income Fund

mutual fund
PHTFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.88 -0.03 -0.3%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
Inst (PHTFX) Primary Retirement (PLTYX) Retirement (PHJFX)
Vitals

YTD Return

6.8%

1 yr return

0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

Net Assets

$90.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PHTFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal LifeTime Hybrid Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Fennessey

Fund Description

The Fund invests according to an asset allocation strategy designed for investors primarily seeking current income and secondarily capital appreciation. The Fund’s asset allocation is designed for investors who are approximately 10 years beyond the normal retirement age of 65. The Fund is a fund of funds that invests in underlying funds of Principal Funds, Inc. (“PFI”), with a majority of the Fund’s assets invested in index funds. Its underlying funds consist of domestic and foreign equity funds, fixed-income funds, real asset funds, and other funds that aim to offer diversification beyond traditional equity and fixed-income securities. The diversification of the Fund is designed to moderate overall price volatility. The Fund may add, remove, or substitute underlying funds at any time.The Fund is managed with strategic or long-term asset class targets and target ranges. There is a rebalancing strategy that aligns with the target weights to identify asset classes that are either overweight or underweight. The Fund may shift asset class targets in response to normal evaluative processes, the shortening time horizon of the Fund or changes in market forces or Fund circumstances.In selecting underlying funds and target weights, the Fund considers both quantitative measures (e.g., past performance, expected levels of risk and returns, expense levels, diversification and style consistency) and qualitative factors (e.g., organizational stability, investment experience, investment and risk management processes, and information, trading, and compliance systems). There are no minimum or maximum percentages of assets that the Fund must invest in a specific asset class or underlying fund.The underlying funds invest in growth and value stocks of large market capitalization companies, fixed-income securities, domestic and foreign securities, securities denominated in foreign currencies, investment companies (including index funds), securitized products, U.S. government and U.S. government-sponsored securities, and derivatives. A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index. The underlying funds principally use futures, options, swaps (including, for example, credit default, interest rate, and currency swaps) and forwards in order to gain exposure to a variety of securities or asset classes or attempt to reduce risk.
Read More

PHTFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -6.8% 8.5% 16.74%
1 Yr 0.5% -21.8% 8.5% 46.05%
3 Yr -4.0%* -11.3% 5.2% 65.67%
5 Yr -1.0%* -6.3% 4.6% 43.71%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -38.3% 0.8% 73.46%
2021 -0.2% -4.6% 5.0% 50.96%
2020 1.6% -5.4% 4.2% 66.67%
2019 2.1% -0.3% 4.1% 46.05%
2018 -1.0% -2.8% 0.2% 18.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PHTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.8% -11.7% 8.5% 16.74%
1 Yr 0.5% -21.8% 8.5% 39.53%
3 Yr -4.0%* -11.3% 5.2% 64.29%
5 Yr -1.0%* -6.3% 2.9% 39.86%
10 Yr N/A* -1.9% 3.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PHTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -38.3% 0.8% 73.46%
2021 -0.2% -4.6% 5.0% 50.96%
2020 1.6% -5.4% 4.2% 66.67%
2019 2.1% -0.3% 4.1% 46.05%
2018 -1.0% -2.7% 0.2% 49.63%

NAV & Total Return History

PHTFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PHTFX Category Low Category High PHTFX % Rank
Net Assets 90.3 M 403 K 22.2 B 65.75%
Number of Holdings 12 2 1465 73.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 85.7 M 118 K 21.9 B 51.14%
Weighting of Top 10 99.38% 5.2% 100.0% 11.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Principal Bond Market Index Instl 34.85%
  2. Principal Large Cap S&P 500 Index Inst 18.36%
  3. Principal Short-Term Income Inst 15.30%
  4. Principal High Income Inst 7.73%
  5. Principal Inflation Protection Inst 7.20%
  6. Principal Diversified International R-6 6.77%
  7. Principal MidCap S&P 400 Index R-6 4.13%
  8. Principal Diversified Real Asset R6 2.81%
  9. Principal SmallCap S&P 600 Index R-6 1.43%
  10. Principal International Small CompanyR-6 0.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PHTFX % Rank
Bonds 		62.77% 0.62% 129.11% 52.51%
Stocks 		33.57% 0.00% 48.31% 32.42%
Cash 		2.59% -35.64% 53.61% 65.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.96% 0.00% 7.12% 31.05%
Other 		0.12% -0.49% 58.50% 21.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.07% 46.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHTFX % Rank
Technology 		19.75% 15.47% 25.61% 20.59%
Financial Services 		14.41% 11.53% 20.26% 60.00%
Healthcare 		12.25% 6.38% 14.87% 30.59%
Industrials 		11.32% 7.75% 12.84% 25.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.23% 4.61% 13.00% 27.65%
Consumer Defense 		6.64% 4.27% 8.57% 45.29%
Communication Services 		5.83% 4.20% 8.42% 90.59%
Energy 		5.36% 2.88% 13.48% 24.12%
Real Estate 		4.88% 1.86% 19.30% 54.12%
Basic Materials 		4.76% 2.71% 8.17% 44.71%
Utilities 		3.57% 1.85% 8.79% 15.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHTFX % Rank
US 		24.26% 0.00% 33.21% 13.24%
Non US 		9.31% 0.00% 20.52% 47.49%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHTFX % Rank
Government 		34.51% 0.00% 99.79% 49.32%
Corporate 		32.92% 0.00% 99.84% 24.66%
Securitized 		22.31% 0.00% 92.95% 23.74%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.09% 0.00% 99.07% 49.77%
Derivative 		0.99% 0.00% 13.23% 20.09%
Municipal 		0.19% 0.00% 99.98% 43.84%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PHTFX % Rank
US 		58.06% 0.00% 129.11% 43.84%
Non US 		4.71% 0.00% 18.63% 61.19%

PHTFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PHTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 28.84% 58.41%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.77% 0.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

PHTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PHTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PHTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.60% 0.00% 121.26% 39.46%

PHTFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PHTFX Category Low Category High PHTFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.12% 0.00% 5.01% 59.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PHTFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PHTFX Category Low Category High PHTFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.74% -0.06% 6.83% 2.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PHTFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PHTFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Fennessey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Mr. Fennessey, CFA, Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Fennessey joined the Principal Financial Group in 2000. He is the Head of the Manager Research Team that is responsible for analyzing, interpreting and coordinating investment performance data and evaluation of the investment managers under the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds and is a member of the Principal Funds Investment Committee. Fennessey earned a B.S. in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Finance, and a minor in Economics from Truman State University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Randy Welch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Mr. Welch is a Vice President of Principal Management Corporation. Mr. Welch joined the Principal Financial Group in 1989 and oversees the functions of the Investment Services group, which includes investment manager research, investment consulting, performance analysis, and investment communication. He is also responsible for the due diligence program that monitors investment managers used by the Principal Funds. Mr. Welch is an affiliate member of the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute. Mr. Welch earned a B.A. in Business/ Finance from Grand View College and an M.B.A. from Drake University.

Scott Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Mr. Smith is a research analyst and portfolio manager at Principal Global Investors. He is an analyst within the firm's asset allocation and structured investments group. He also provides research assistance to various business units within Principal Global Investors. He joined the firm in 1999.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.49 3.75

