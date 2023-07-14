Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PGIM Global Total Return Fund

mutual fund
PGTOX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.18 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (GTRAX) Primary C (PCTRX) Inst (PZTRX) Retirement (PGTQX) Retirement (PGTOX) Retirement (PGTSX)
PGTOX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Global Total Return Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.18 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (GTRAX) Primary C (PCTRX) Inst (PZTRX) Retirement (PGTQX) Retirement (PGTOX) Retirement (PGTSX)
PGTOX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM Global Total Return Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.18 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (GTRAX) Primary C (PCTRX) Inst (PZTRX) Retirement (PGTQX) Retirement (PGTOX) Retirement (PGTSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Global Total Return Fund

PGTOX | Fund

$5.18

$4.31 B

3.67%

$0.19

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.0%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.0%

Net Assets

$4.31 B

Holdings in Top 10

10.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Global Total Return Fund

PGTOX | Fund

$5.18

$4.31 B

3.67%

$0.19

1.13%

PGTOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Global Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Tipp

Fund Description

The Fund seeks investments that will increase in value, as well as pay the Fund interest and other income. The Fund generally invests in global developed market sovereign, corporate, mortgage-related, and asset-backed debt securities. The Fund may also invest in the debt securities of emerging market sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate issuers.The Fund may invest in countries anywhere in the world, and normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in income-producing debt securities of U.S. and foreign corporations and governments, supranational organizations, semi-governmental entities or government agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, investment-grade U.S. or foreign mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations), and U.S. or foreign short-term and long-term bank debt securities or bank deposits.The Fund can invest in securities of developed countries and in developing or emerging market countries that the subadviser believes are stable. The Fund generally considers emerging market countries to be countries included in the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global Diversified Index (EMBI Global Diversified), the JP Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets Global Diversified Index (GBI-EM Global), the JP Morgan Emerging Local Markets Index Plus (ELMI+) or the JP Morgan Corporate Emerging Markets Bond Index Broad Diversified (CEMBI Broad Diversified). The Fund may invest in debt securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in speculative, lower-rated securities, also known as “junk” bonds, and unrated securities, including unrated securities that the subadviser determines are of comparable quality to below investment grade securities.In managing the Fund’s assets, the subadviser uses a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security.The Fund may invest in bonds of any duration. Duration measures the potential volatility of the price of a portfolio of bonds prior to maturity. The Fund also uses derivatives to manage its duration, as well as to manage its foreign currency exposure, to hedge against losses, and to try to improve returns.
Read More

PGTOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGTOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -59.5% 0.9% 97.09%
1 Yr 1.2% -15.5% 19.7% 91.83%
3 Yr -9.4%* -4.3% 4.2% 68.66%
5 Yr -5.0%* -2.5% 4.1% 29.26%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% 11.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGTOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -15.2% 0.9% 75.50%
2021 -4.7% -10.9% 12.2% 50.00%
2020 1.9% -10.8% 14.8% 21.88%
2019 1.4% -15.3% 0.6% 58.38%
2018 -1.0% -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGTOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.0% -59.5% 0.9% 97.09%
1 Yr 1.2% -16.6% 30.5% 81.99%
3 Yr -9.4%* -5.2% 10.9% 65.22%
5 Yr -5.0%* -2.8% 7.4% 28.35%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% 9.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGTOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -15.2% 0.9% 75.50%
2021 -4.7% -10.9% 12.2% 50.00%
2020 1.9% -10.8% 14.8% 25.52%
2019 1.4% -15.3% 3.8% 72.25%
2018 -1.0% -44.4% 14.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PGTOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGTOX Category Low Category High PGTOX % Rank
Net Assets 4.31 B 74.5 K 14.7 B 14.71%
Number of Holdings 2611 4 4562 2.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 439 M -112 M 3.66 B 21.80%
Weighting of Top 10 10.18% 4.7% 100.0% 97.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Italy (Republic Of) 6% 2.31%
  2. Greece (Republic Of) 1.875% 1.54%
  3. CARLYLE EURO CLO 2017-2 DAC 0% 1.22%
  4. CARLYLE EURO CLO 2017-2 DAC 0% 1.22%
  5. CARLYLE EURO CLO 2017-2 DAC 0% 1.22%
  6. CARLYLE EURO CLO 2017-2 DAC 0% 1.22%
  7. CARLYLE EURO CLO 2017-2 DAC 0% 1.22%
  8. CARLYLE EURO CLO 2017-2 DAC 0% 1.22%
  9. CARLYLE EURO CLO 2017-2 DAC 0% 1.22%
  10. CARLYLE EURO CLO 2017-2 DAC 0% 1.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGTOX % Rank
Bonds 		93.39% 0.00% 220.33% 36.49%
Cash 		2.81% -130.07% 95.62% 76.78%
Convertible Bonds 		2.67% 0.00% 11.19% 32.70%
Stocks 		1.03% 0.00% 7.47% 5.21%
Other 		0.10% -9.71% 100.00% 16.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 96.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGTOX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.33% 92.75%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 21.64% 84.06%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 84.06%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 11.80% 92.75%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 9.46% 92.75%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.96%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 5.80%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 56.19% 84.06%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.30% 84.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 27.00% 85.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGTOX % Rank
US 		1.03% 0.00% 6.55% 5.21%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 1.77% 96.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGTOX % Rank
Derivative 		30.03% 0.00% 74.77% 18.75%
Corporate 		26.66% 0.00% 98.62% 40.38%
Government 		24.78% 0.30% 99.47% 91.35%
Securitized 		14.37% 0.00% 52.02% 15.87%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.06% 0.00% 95.62% 71.63%
Municipal 		0.09% 0.00% 7.95% 32.69%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGTOX % Rank
Non US 		58.00% 0.00% 112.80% 63.51%
US 		35.39% -5.52% 107.53% 29.38%

PGTOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGTOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.02% 3.65% 28.23%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 2.08% 31.22%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

PGTOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGTOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGTOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 6.00% 354.00% 7.10%

PGTOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGTOX Category Low Category High PGTOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.67% 0.00% 17.40% 97.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGTOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGTOX Category Low Category High PGTOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.38% -1.08% 5.77% 61.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGTOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGTOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Tipp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2002

19.68

19.7%

Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.

Matthew Angelucci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Matthew Angelucci, CFA, is a Principal and portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Global Team. Mr. Angelucci’s primary portfolio management responsibilities include country and sector allocation, duration management, and issue selection within government and sovereign securities and derivatives across global multi-sector portfolios and relative value hedge funds. Prior to assuming his current position, he was a financial analyst in the Portfolio Analysis Group of PGIM Fixed Income, responsible for performance attribution and providing daily risk analysis and analytic support to the Global Government portfolio management team. Mr. Angelucci joined the Firm in 2005. He received a BS in Corporate Finance and Accounting from Bentley University. Mr. Angelucci holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Brett Bailey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Brett Bailey, CFA, is a Vice President and portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income's Global Bond Team. Mr. Bailey provides analytical support and analysis to the Multi-Sector Team in country and sector allocation, and issue selection within government, sovereign, and agency securities for the Global Government portfolio management team. Prior to assuming his current position, he was a financial analyst in the Portfolio Analysis Group, responsible for performance attribution and providing daily risk analysis and analytic support to the Global Government and Emerging Market portfolio management teams. Mr. Bailey joined the Firm in 2007. He received a BS in Economics and Finance from Villanova University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×