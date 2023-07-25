Home
Trending ETFs

PGTDX (Mutual Fund)

PGTDX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam Global Technology Fund

PGTDX | Fund

$46.35

$779 M

0.60%

$0.27

1.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

42.0%

1 yr return

27.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

Net Assets

$779 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PGTDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 42.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.09%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam Global Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Putnam
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Di Yao

Fund Description

PGTDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGTDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.0% -29.2% 76.9% 45.73%
1 Yr 27.8% -40.1% 67.2% 26.50%
3 Yr -2.5%* -41.1% 27.5% 62.67%
5 Yr 4.2%* -30.8% 25.9% 52.75%
10 Yr 11.3%* -15.2% 24.9% 28.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGTDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -73.9% 35.7% 20.80%
2021 -6.3% -25.6% 45.1% 83.56%
2020 13.4% 1.8% 60.0% 44.13%
2019 9.3% -15.0% 13.7% 17.65%
2018 -3.5% -12.8% 31.5% 62.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGTDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 42.0% -54.1% 70.0% 33.33%
1 Yr 27.8% -62.3% 67.2% 15.32%
3 Yr -2.5%* -41.1% 36.7% 64.65%
5 Yr 4.2%* -30.8% 29.2% 60.31%
10 Yr 11.3%* -15.2% 25.4% 50.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGTDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -73.9% 35.7% 20.80%
2021 -6.3% -25.6% 45.1% 83.56%
2020 13.4% 1.8% 60.0% 44.13%
2019 9.3% -15.0% 13.7% 17.65%
2018 -3.5% -12.8% 31.5% 71.66%

NAV & Total Return History

PGTDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGTDX Category Low Category High PGTDX % Rank
Net Assets 779 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 48.09%
Number of Holdings 69 10 397 49.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 510 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 45.57%
Weighting of Top 10 55.53% 7.6% 100.0% 25.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.30%
  2. Apple Inc 8.84%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 8.02%
  4. Salesforce Inc 5.41%
  5. Renesas Electronics Corp 5.03%
  6. Renesas Electronics Corp 5.03%
  7. Renesas Electronics Corp 5.03%
  8. Renesas Electronics Corp 5.03%
  9. Renesas Electronics Corp 5.03%
  10. Renesas Electronics Corp 5.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGTDX % Rank
Stocks 		97.93% 68.59% 100.53% 64.14%
Cash 		2.07% -0.53% 15.91% 28.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 83.12%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 81.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 82.70%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 83.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGTDX % Rank
Technology 		71.00% 2.80% 100.00% 46.84%
Financial Services 		8.56% 0.00% 38.36% 12.66%
Communication Services 		7.66% 0.00% 97.05% 67.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.37% 0.00% 32.97% 44.73%
Industrials 		3.37% 0.00% 38.68% 28.27%
Healthcare 		2.05% 0.00% 25.57% 29.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 82.70%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 86.08%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 82.70%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 86.50%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 83.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGTDX % Rank
US 		66.81% 19.45% 100.53% 90.30%
Non US 		31.12% 0.00% 80.40% 8.44%

PGTDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGTDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.83% 0.08% 3.60% 15.52%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.03% 1.95% 34.04%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PGTDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 92.86%

Trading Fees

PGTDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 52.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGTDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.00% 0.69% 281.00% 82.16%

PGTDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGTDX Category Low Category High PGTDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.60% 0.00% 18.78% 90.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGTDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGTDX Category Low Category High PGTDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.09% -2.30% 2.08% 82.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGTDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGTDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Di Yao

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Di Yao has joined in Putnam Management since 2005 and has become an analyst of The Putnam Advisory Company since 2008.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

