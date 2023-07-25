Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
42.0%
1 yr return
27.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.2%
Net Assets
$779 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.5%
Expense Ratio 1.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 79.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PGTDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|42.0%
|-29.2%
|76.9%
|45.73%
|1 Yr
|27.8%
|-40.1%
|67.2%
|26.50%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-41.1%
|27.5%
|62.67%
|5 Yr
|4.2%*
|-30.8%
|25.9%
|52.75%
|10 Yr
|11.3%*
|-15.2%
|24.9%
|28.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|PGTDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.5%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|20.80%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|83.56%
|2020
|13.4%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|44.13%
|2019
|9.3%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|17.65%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|62.03%
|Period
|PGTDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|42.0%
|-54.1%
|70.0%
|33.33%
|1 Yr
|27.8%
|-62.3%
|67.2%
|15.32%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-41.1%
|36.7%
|64.65%
|5 Yr
|4.2%*
|-30.8%
|29.2%
|60.31%
|10 Yr
|11.3%*
|-15.2%
|25.4%
|50.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|PGTDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.5%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|20.80%
|2021
|-6.3%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|83.56%
|2020
|13.4%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|44.13%
|2019
|9.3%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|17.65%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|71.66%
|PGTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGTDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|779 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|48.09%
|Number of Holdings
|69
|10
|397
|49.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|510 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|45.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.53%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|25.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGTDX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.93%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|64.14%
|Cash
|2.07%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|28.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|83.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|81.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|82.70%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|83.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGTDX % Rank
|Technology
|71.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|46.84%
|Financial Services
|8.56%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|12.66%
|Communication Services
|7.66%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|67.09%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.37%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|44.73%
|Industrials
|3.37%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|28.27%
|Healthcare
|2.05%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|29.11%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|82.70%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|86.08%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|82.70%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|86.50%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|83.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGTDX % Rank
|US
|66.81%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|90.30%
|Non US
|31.12%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|8.44%
|PGTDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.83%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|15.52%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|34.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|98.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PGTDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|92.86%
|PGTDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|52.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGTDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|82.16%
|PGTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGTDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.60%
|0.00%
|18.78%
|90.72%
|PGTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PGTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGTDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.09%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|82.25%
|PGTDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.884
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Di Yao has joined in Putnam Management since 2005 and has become an analyst of The Putnam Advisory Company since 2008.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...