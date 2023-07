Investments

For this “non-diversified” fund, we invest mainly in bonds and securitized debt instruments (such as mortgage-backed investments) that are obligations of companies and governments worldwide; that are investment-grade in quality; and that have intermediate - to long-term maturities (three years or longer). Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets in investment-grade securities. This policy may be changed only after 60 days’ notice to shareholders. We may also invest in bonds that are below investment-grade in quality (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”). We may consider, among other factors, credit, interest rate and prepayment risks, as well as general market conditions, when deciding

whether to buy or sell investments. We typically use to a significant extent derivatives, such as futures, options, certain foreign currency transactions and swap contracts, for both hedging and non-hedging purposes.