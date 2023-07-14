The Fund generally invests a majority of its assets in fixed income securities, such as investment-grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds (also known as “junk” bonds), preferred securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and emerging market debt securities, in an effort to provide incremental yields over a portfolio of government securities. Such securities include instruments with variable or floating interest rates. The fixed income portion of the Fund is not managed to a particular maturity or duration. The Fund also invests in equity securities in an effort to provide incremental dividend yields and diversify fixed-income related risks. The Fund invests in foreign, including emerging market, securities. The Fund uses derivative strategies. A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index. In managing the Fund, Principal Global Investors, LLC (“PGI,” the Fund’s investment advisor), determines the Fund 's strategic asset allocation among the general investment categories listed below, which are executed by PGI and multiple sub-advisors. Those selecting investments for the Fund seek to provide yield by focusing on securities that offer the best potential for yield, taking risk into consideration, within their respective investment categories. Some strategies use active management, others use passive (index) or enhanced index strategies, and some use a combination of active and passive strategies. PGI has considerable latitude in allocating the Fund's assets. The Fund uses strategies and sub-advisors to varying degrees and may change allocations, add new or eliminate existing strategies and sub-advisors, and temporarily or permanently reduce allocations from time to time such that the Fund would have little or no assets allocated to a particular strategy or sub-advisor. • Investment grade corporate securities, which are rated at the time of purchase Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P Global”). • High yield and other income-producing securities, including bank loans and corporate bonds. “High yield” securities are below investment grade securities (sometimes called “junk”) which are rated at the time of purchase Ba1 or lower by Moody's and BB+ or lower by S&P Global. These securities offer a higher yield than other, higher rated securities, but they carry a greater degree of risk and are considered speculative with respect to the issuer's ability to pay interest and to repay principal. This portion of the Fund also invests in currency forwards and currency options to hedge currency risk. • Preferred securities, focusing primarily on the financial services, real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and utility industries. • Diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, including those issued by governments and their agencies and corporate entities in emerging markets. This portion of the Fund also invests in interest rate swaps or Treasury futures to manage fixed income exposure; credit default swaps to increase or decrease in an efficient manner exposures to certain sectors or individual issuers; total return swaps to increase or decrease in an efficient manner exposures to certain sectors; and currency forwards and currency options to hedge currency risk and express views on the direction of currency. • Equity securities of global real estate companies. A real estate company has at least 50% of its assets, income or profits derived from products or services related to the real estate industry and include REITs, REIT-like entities, and companies with substantial real estate holdings such as paper, lumber, hotel and entertainment companies as well as building supply manufacturers, mortgage lenders, and mortgage servicing companies. • Securitized products such as asset-backed securities and mortgage-based securities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities, which are bonds secured by first mortgages on commercial real estate. • Diversified portfolio of value equity securities, which emphasizes buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued. The Fund invests in equity securities regardless of market capitalization (small, medium or large).