Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Principal Diversified Income Fund

mutual fund
PGBLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.79 -0.02 -0.17%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (PGDIX) Primary C (PGDCX) A (PGBAX) Retirement (PGBLX)
PGBLX (Mutual Fund)

Principal Diversified Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.79 -0.02 -0.17%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (PGDIX) Primary C (PGDCX) A (PGBAX) Retirement (PGBLX)
PGBLX (Mutual Fund)

Principal Diversified Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.79 -0.02 -0.17%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (PGDIX) Primary C (PGDCX) A (PGBAX) Retirement (PGBLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal Diversified Income Fund

PGBLX | Fund

$11.79

$3.81 B

5.75%

$0.68

-

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-1.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$3.81 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 93.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Principal Diversified Income Fund

PGBLX | Fund

$11.79

$3.81 B

5.75%

$0.68

-

PGBLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Diversified Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 12, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kelly Grossman

Fund Description

The Fund generally invests a majority of its assets in fixed income securities, such as investment-grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds (also known as “junk” bonds), preferred securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and emerging market debt securities, in an effort to provide incremental yields over a portfolio of government securities. Such securities include instruments with variable or floating interest rates. The fixed income portion of the Fund is not managed to a particular maturity or duration. The Fund also invests in equity securities in an effort to provide incremental dividend yields and diversify fixed-income related risks. The Fund invests in foreign, including emerging market, securities. The Fund uses derivative strategies. A derivative is a financial arrangement, the value of which is derived from, or based on, a traditional security, asset, or market index.In managing the Fund, Principal Global Investors, LLC (“PGI,” the Fund’s investment advisor), determines the Fund's strategic asset allocation among the general investment categories listed below, which are executed by PGI and multiple sub-advisors. Those selecting investments for the Fund seek to provide yield by focusing on securities that offer the best potential for yield, taking risk into consideration, within their respective investment categories. Some strategies use active management, others use passive (index) or enhanced index strategies, and some use a combination of active and passive strategies. PGI has considerable latitude in allocating the Fund's assets. The Fund uses strategies and sub-advisors to varying degrees and may change allocations, add new or eliminate existing strategies and sub-advisors, and temporarily or permanently reduce allocations from time to time such that the Fund would have little or no assets allocated to a particular strategy or sub-advisor.Investment grade corporate securities, which are rated at the time of purchase Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) or BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P Global”).High yield and other income-producing securities, including bank loans and corporate bonds. “High yield” securities are below investment grade securities (sometimes called “junk”) which are rated at the time of purchase Ba1 or lower by Moody's and BB+ or lower by S&P Global. These securities offer a higher yield than other, higher rated securities, but they carry a greater degree of risk and are considered speculative with respect to the issuer's ability to pay interest and to repay principal. This portion of the Fund also invests in currency forwards and currency options to hedge currency risk.Preferred securities, focusing primarily on the financial services, real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and utility industries.Diversified portfolio of fixed income securities, including those issued by governments and their agencies and corporate entities in emerging markets. This portion of the Fund also invests in interest rate swaps or Treasury futures to manage fixed income exposure; credit default swaps to increase or decrease in an efficient manner exposures to certain sectors or individual issuers; total return swaps to increase or decrease in an efficient manner exposures to certain sectors; and currency forwards and currency options to hedge currency risk and express views on the direction of currency.Equity securities of global real estate companies. A real estate company has at least 50% of its assets, income or profits derived from products or services related to the real estate industry and include REITs, REIT-like entities, and companies with substantial real estate holdings such as paper, lumber, hotel and entertainment companies as well as building supply manufacturers, mortgage lenders, and mortgage servicing companies.Securitized products such as asset-backed securities and mortgage-based securities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities, which are bonds secured by first mortgages on commercial real estate.Diversified portfolio of value equity securities, which emphasizes buying equity securities that appear to be undervalued. The Fund invests in equity securities regardless of market capitalization (small, medium or large).
Read More

PGBLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -7.2% 18.1% 60.96%
1 Yr -1.8% -18.7% 21.2% 59.19%
3 Yr -1.1%* -23.6% 52.7% 14.89%
5 Yr -2.9%* -29.7% 29.4% 70.64%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% 7.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -31.8% 18.4% 73.03%
2021 1.9% -14.3% 15.8% 2.07%
2020 -1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 82.91%
2019 1.9% -10.2% 3.6% 11.36%
2018 -2.1% -12.3% 0.7% 97.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PGBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -11.7% 18.1% 59.69%
1 Yr -1.8% -18.7% 38.5% 58.26%
3 Yr -1.1%* -23.6% 52.7% 15.07%
5 Yr -2.9%* -29.7% 30.2% 73.42%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% 6.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PGBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -31.8% 18.4% 73.03%
2021 1.9% -14.3% 15.8% 2.07%
2020 -1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 83.07%
2019 1.9% -10.2% 3.6% 11.53%
2018 -2.1% -12.3% 1.5% 98.29%

NAV & Total Return History

PGBLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PGBLX Category Low Category High PGBLX % Rank
Net Assets 3.81 B 100 124 B 16.20%
Number of Holdings 2105 2 8175 6.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 486 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 25.94%
Weighting of Top 10 12.45% 4.3% 105.0% 82.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Principal Government Money Market Instl 6.48%
  2. Specialty Stl Holdco Inc 11% 1.12%
  3. SPECIALTY STL HOLDCO INC 0.89%
  4. Atd New Holdings Inc 0.81%
  5. Atd New Holdings Inc 0.81%
  6. Atd New Holdings Inc 0.81%
  7. Atd New Holdings Inc 0.81%
  8. Atd New Holdings Inc 0.81%
  9. Atd New Holdings Inc 0.81%
  10. Atd New Holdings Inc 0.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PGBLX % Rank
Bonds 		86.15% -150.81% 180.51% 58.50%
Stocks 		4.58% -38.22% 261.12% 12.25%
Convertible Bonds 		4.17% 0.00% 33.50% 18.73%
Cash 		2.57% -261.12% 258.91% 75.36%
Preferred Stocks 		2.29% 0.00% 13.21% 9.22%
Other 		0.23% -25.82% 276.99% 16.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGBLX % Rank
Real Estate 		28.77% 0.00% 100.00% 8.93%
Financial Services 		16.32% 0.00% 100.00% 30.10%
Industrials 		12.27% 0.00% 100.00% 17.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.77% 0.00% 89.95% 14.03%
Technology 		8.98% 0.00% 29.61% 21.43%
Basic Materials 		6.35% 0.00% 100.00% 15.05%
Energy 		6.32% 0.00% 100.00% 56.38%
Consumer Defense 		4.32% 0.00% 99.97% 24.74%
Healthcare 		4.21% 0.00% 100.00% 20.66%
Utilities 		2.68% 0.00% 100.00% 26.79%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 95.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGBLX % Rank
US 		3.38% -40.06% 261.12% 11.53%
Non US 		1.20% -0.10% 18.33% 5.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGBLX % Rank
Corporate 		76.19% 0.00% 97.25% 6.22%
Securitized 		11.41% 0.00% 99.65% 62.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.61% 0.00% 100.00% 56.36%
Government 		5.77% 0.00% 99.43% 66.28%
Derivative 		0.02% -0.52% 72.98% 58.24%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 96.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PGBLX % Rank
US 		64.93% -151.11% 194.51% 54.18%
Non US 		21.22% -136.75% 104.82% 40.06%

PGBLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PGBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 26.65% 79.44%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 2.29% 65.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

PGBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PGBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PGBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 93.60% 0.00% 632.00% 59.80%

PGBLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PGBLX Category Low Category High PGBLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.75% 0.00% 15.93% 36.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PGBLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PGBLX Category Low Category High PGBLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.54% -1.55% 11.51% 12.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PGBLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PGBLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kelly Grossman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Kelly A. Grossman joined the Principal Financial Group in 1991. She is a Senior Product Manager at Principal and a member of the Principal Funds Investment Committee. Ms. Grossman earned a B.A. in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Northern Iowa. She is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Benjamin Rotenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Benjamin E. Rotenberg joined Principal® in 2014. Prior to that, he was employed at Cliffwater LLC as a Managing Director from 2007-2014. Mr. Rotenberg is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Portfolio StrategiesSM. Mr. Rotenberg earned a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Russian from Pomona College. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

Jessica Bush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Jessica S. Bush joined Principal® in 2006. Ms. Bush is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Portfolio StrategiesSM. Ms. Bush earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Marcus Dummer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Marcus W. Dummer joined the Principal Financial Group in 2003. Mr. Dummer is a Senior Portfolio Strategist for Principal and a member Principal Funds Investment Committee. He is responsible for conducting research, assessing risk, and making relative value recommendations relating to the fixed-income component of the Principal Portfolio Construction StrategiesSM (Global Diversified Income Fund, Diversified Real Asset Fund, and Global Multi-Strategy Fund). Mr. Dummer earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Utah.

May Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 10, 2021

1.06

1.1%

May Tong has been with Principal® since 2021. Prior to that, Ms. Tong was a Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions since 2018. Prior to that, Ms. Tong was a Portfolio Manager and Head of Portfolio Implementation and Management for Voya Investment Management’s Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team since 2011. Ms. Tong is responsible for the asset allocation and manager selection for Principal Global Asset Allocation. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Boston College and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. She has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×