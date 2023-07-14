Home
Trending ETFs

PFUNX (Mutual Fund)

PFUNX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$1.26 B

Holdings in Top 10

61.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 320.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PFUNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO International Bond Fund (Unhedged)
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Balls

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in Fixed Income Instruments. The Fund will invest under normal circumstances in Fixed Income Instruments that are economically tied to at least three non-U.S. countries. The Fund’s investments in Fixed Income Instruments may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities.PIMCO selects the Fund’s foreign country and currency compositions based on an evaluation of various factors, including, but not limited to relative interest rates, exchange rates, monetary and fiscal policies, trade and current account balances. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within three years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD (USD Unhedged) Index, as calculated by PIMCO, which as of May 31, 2022 was 7.61 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund invests primarily in investment grade debt securities, but may invest up to 10% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
Read More

PFUNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -59.5% 0.9% 79.61%
1 Yr -0.9% -15.5% 19.7% 77.40%
3 Yr -7.4%* -4.3% 4.2% 49.25%
5 Yr -4.9%* -2.5% 4.1% 50.53%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 2.7% 61.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -15.2% 0.9% 91.00%
2021 -5.5% -10.9% 12.2% 7.22%
2020 3.4% -10.8% 14.8% 48.96%
2019 1.1% -15.3% 0.6% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PFUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -59.5% 0.9% 77.67%
1 Yr -0.9% -16.6% 30.5% 69.19%
3 Yr -7.4%* -5.2% 10.9% 45.41%
5 Yr -4.9%* -2.8% 7.4% 46.39%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 3.6% 59.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PFUNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -15.2% 0.9% 91.00%
2021 -5.5% -10.9% 12.2% 7.22%
2020 3.4% -10.8% 14.8% 48.96%
2019 1.1% -15.3% 3.8% N/A
2018 N/A -44.4% 14.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PFUNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PFUNX Category Low Category High PFUNX % Rank
Net Assets 1.26 B 74.5 K 14.7 B 27.45%
Number of Holdings 1425 4 4562 16.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 126 M -112 M 3.66 B 96.68%
Weighting of Top 10 61.25% 4.7% 100.0% 12.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 12.86%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 12.65%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 12.23%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 12.23%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 12.23%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 12.23%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 12.23%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 12.23%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 12.23%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 12.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PFUNX % Rank
Bonds 		90.49% 0.00% 220.33% 88.63%
Cash 		7.31% -130.07% 95.62% 9.00%
Convertible Bonds 		5.13% 0.00% 11.19% 4.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 49.76%
Stocks 		-0.16% 0.00% 7.47% 24.17%
Other 		-2.76% -9.71% 100.00% 95.26%

PFUNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PFUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.02% 3.65% 63.64%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.08% 91.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.45% 0.01% 0.45% 98.46%

Sales Fees

PFUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.00% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PFUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PFUNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 320.00% 6.00% 354.00% 93.12%

PFUNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PFUNX Category Low Category High PFUNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.44% 0.00% 17.40% 51.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PFUNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PFUNX Category Low Category High PFUNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.72% -1.08% 5.77% 40.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PFUNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PFUNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Balls

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Mr. Balls is PIMCO's CIO Global Fixed Income. Based in London, he oversees the firm’s European, Asia-Pacific, emerging markets and global specialist investment teams. Previously, he was head of European portfolio management, a global portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office and the firm’s global strategist. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2006, he was an economics correspondent and columnist for the Financial Times and a lecturer in economics at Keble College, Oxford. He holds a bachelor's degree from Oxford and a master's degree from Harvard University.

Lorenzo Pagani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Dr. Pagani is a managing director and portfolio manager in the London office and head of the European rates desk. He is a member of the global bond and global real return portfolio management teams. Additionally, he is a member of the European Portfolio Committee, the Counterparty Risk Committee, and the Best Execution Committee. He also serves as head of talent management for portfolio management outside of the U.S. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2004, he was with the nuclear engineering department at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and with Procter & Gamble in Italy. He holds a Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from MIT. He graduated from the Financial Technology Option program of MIT/Sloan Business School and holds a joint master of science degree from the Politecnico di Milano in Italy and the Ecole Centrale de Paris in France.

Sachin Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 26, 2014

7.68

7.7%

Mr. Gupta is a managing director in the Newport Beach office, global portfolio manager and head of the global desk. He is a member of the European Portfolio Committee and a rotating member of the Asia-Pacific Portfolio Committee, and has also served as a rotating member of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2003, he was in the fixed income and currency derivatives group at ABN AMRO Bank. He holds an MBA from XLRI, India. He received an undergraduate degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 28.31 6.8 3.67

