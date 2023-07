The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and Capital Securities. “Capital Securities” include securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. financial institutions (including, but not limited to, banks and insurance companies) that can be used to satisfy their regulatory capital requirements. Capital Securities may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. The Fund will invest under normal circumstances at least 25% of its net assets in preferred securities. Assets not invested in preferred securities or Capital Securities may be invested in other types of Fixed Income Instruments, including derivative Fixed Income Instruments. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. By investing primarily in preferred securities and Capital Securities, the Fund will be subject to Preferred Securities Risk and Capital Securities Risk. In addition, the Fund will concentrate its investments in a group of industries related to banks. The average portfolio duration of the Fund normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the 70% ICE BofAML 8% Constrained Core West Preferred & Jr Subordinated Securities Index and 30% ICE BofAML Contingent Capital Index (COCO), as calculated by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), which as of May 31, 2022 was 4.19 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund will seek to gain exposure to certain newly-issued Regulation S securities through investments in the PIMCO Capital Securities Fund (Cayman) Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). Regulation S securities are securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are issued through private offerings without registration with the SEC pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933. The Subsidiary is advised by PIMCO, and has the same investment objective as the Fund. As discussed in greater detail elsewhere in the prospectus, the Subsidiary (unlike the Fund) may invest without limitation in Regulation S securities. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) rated below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or if, unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities denominated in foreign (non-U.S.) currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign (non-U.S.) issuers. The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 10% of its total assets. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in common stock. The Fund may also invest in contingent convertible securities.