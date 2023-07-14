The Fund’s investment objective is maximum total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in currencies of, or Fixed Income Instruments denominated in the currencies of, emerging market countries and in Fixed Income Instruments, each of which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund may invest in forwards or derivatives denominated in any currency, and forwards or derivatives denominated in any currency will be included under the 80% of assets policy noted above so long as the underlying asset of such forwards or derivatives is a currency of an emerging market country, a Fixed Income Instrument denominated in the currency of an emerging market country, or a Fixed Income Instrument. The Fund may, but is not required to, hedge its exposure to non-U.S. currencies. Assets not invested in currencies of emerging market countries, Fixed Income Instruments denominated in currencies of emerging market countries, or Fixed Income Instruments, each as described above, may be invested in other types of instruments. The Fund may invest without limitation in Fixed Income Instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. PIMCO has broad discretion to identify countries that it considers to qualify as emerging markets. PIMCO will select the Fund’s country and currency composition based on its evaluation of relative interest rates, inflation rates, exchange rates, monetary and fiscal policies, trade and current account balances, legal and political developments and other specific factors PIMCO believes to be relevant. The Fund likely will concentrate its investments in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the developing countries of Europe. The Fund may invest in instruments whose return is based on the return of an emerging market security such as a derivative instrument, rather than investing directly in emerging market securities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets Global Diversified Index (Unhedged), as calculated by PIMCO, which as of May 31, 2022 was 5.00 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in both investment-grade securities and high yield securities (“junk bonds”) subject to a maximum of 15% of its total assets in securities rated below B by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may also invest directly in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income and capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.