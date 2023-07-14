Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|PELNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PELNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.33 B
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|11.68%
|Number of Holdings
|2121
|4
|2121
|1.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|737 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|7.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.90%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|32.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PELNX % Rank
|Bonds
|72.60%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|96.95%
|Cash
|25.77%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|6.71%
|Other
|1.20%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|4.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.70%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|25.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.49%
|Stocks
|-0.27%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|98.78%
|PELNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.42%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|34.69%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.65%
|0.02%
|0.65%
|100.00%
|PELNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PELNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PELNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|108.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|83.04%
|PELNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PELNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.70%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|73.05%
|PELNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|PELNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PELNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.13%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|44.89%
|PELNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 03, 2016
5.66
5.7%
Mr. Dhawan is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, he was a managing director and head of emerging markets trading for Americas at Société Générale in New York. He was previously based in London where he headed the Central and Eastern Europe emerging markets team for the firm. Additionally, he was a management consultant at Accenture. He holds an undergraduate degree in computer science and management studies from the University of Nottingham.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 02, 2019
3.08
3.1%
Mr. Orenstein is a vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on emerging market fixed income. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was a portfolio manager at Santander Asset Management in Brazil. He has five years of investment experience and holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Instituto Militar de Engenharia in Brazil.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Mr. Davidson is a senior vice president and portfolio manager in the emerging markets group in the London office. He focuses on Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa and helps to manage local markets portfolios. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2017, Mr. Davidson worked as an emerging markets rates trader at HSBC and Barclays. He has 13 years of trading and portfolio management experience and holds an undergraduate degree in philosophy, politics and economics from St Catherine’s College, University of Oxford.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
