PIMCO Emerging Markets Local Currency and Bond Fund

mutual fund
PELNX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.98 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Bond
share class
Inst (PELBX) Primary C (PELCX) A (PELAX) Inst (PELPX) Inst (PELNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PIMCO Emerging Markets Local Currency and Bond Fund

PELNX | Fund

$5.98

$2.33 B

5.70%

$0.34

1.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

16.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$2.33 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 108.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PELNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Emerging Markets Local Currency and Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Pramol Dhawan

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment objective is maximum total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent investment management. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in currencies of, or Fixed Income Instruments denominated in the currencies of, emerging market countries and in Fixed Income Instruments, each of which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The Fund may invest in forwards or derivatives denominated in any currency, and forwards or derivatives denominated in any currency will be included under the 80% of assets policy noted above so long as the underlying asset of such forwards or derivatives is a currency of an emerging market country, a Fixed Income Instrument denominated in the currency of an emerging market country, or a Fixed Income Instrument. The Fund may, but is not required to, hedge its exposure to non-U.S. currencies. Assets not invested in currencies of emerging market countries, Fixed Income Instruments denominated in currencies of emerging market countries, or Fixed Income Instruments, each as described above, may be invested in other types of instruments.The Fund may invest without limitation in Fixed Income Instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. PIMCO has broad discretion to identify countries that it considers to qualify as emerging markets. PIMCO will select the Fund’s country and currency composition based on its evaluation of relative interest rates, inflation rates, exchange rates, monetary and fiscal policies, trade and current account balances, legal and political developments and other specific factors PIMCO believes to be relevant. The Fund likely will concentrate its investments in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the developing countries of Europe. The Fund may invest in instruments whose return is based on the return of an emerging market security such as a derivative instrument, rather than investing directly in emerging market securities.The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets Global Diversified Index (Unhedged), as calculated by PIMCO, which as of May 31, 2022 was 5.00 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Fund may invest in both investment-grade securities and high yield securities (“junk bonds”) subject to a maximum of 15% of its total assets in securities rated below B by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or equivalently rated by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may also invest directly in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income and capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
PELNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PELNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -6.1% 13.6% 11.98%
1 Yr 16.6% -7.5% 19.8% 4.49%
3 Yr -2.4%* -17.0% 16.1% 14.42%
5 Yr -2.8%* -18.6% 8.6% 32.30%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 6.6% 86.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PELNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.3% -58.7% 15.1% 5.59%
2021 -6.4% -12.8% 25.4% 86.03%
2020 -1.0% -6.9% 25.9% 89.87%
2019 2.4% -19.2% 4.3% 24.25%
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PELNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -19.8% 11.3% 11.08%
1 Yr 16.6% -21.4% 19.8% 3.89%
3 Yr -2.4%* -17.0% 16.0% 13.83%
5 Yr -2.8%* -18.6% 8.5% 33.56%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 10.5% 85.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PELNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.3% -58.7% 15.1% 5.59%
2021 -6.4% -12.8% 25.4% 86.03%
2020 -1.0% -6.9% 25.9% 89.54%
2019 2.4% -19.2% 4.3% 25.25%
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PELNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PELNX Category Low Category High PELNX % Rank
Net Assets 2.33 B 49.1 K 15.3 B 11.68%
Number of Holdings 2121 4 2121 1.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 737 M -134 M 1.25 B 7.62%
Weighting of Top 10 29.90% 2.2% 95.0% 32.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pimco Fds 6.07%
  2. South Africa (Republic of) 10.5% 10.5% 5.49%
  3. Secretaria Tesouro Nacional 0% 5.10%
  4. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 4.17%
  5. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 4.17%
  6. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 4.17%
  7. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 4.17%
  8. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 4.17%
  9. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 4.17%
  10. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 4.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PELNX % Rank
Bonds 		72.60% -0.02% 116.66% 96.95%
Cash 		25.77% -16.66% 101.67% 6.71%
Other 		1.20% -3.28% 3.53% 4.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.70% 0.00% 8.47% 25.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 80.49%
Stocks 		-0.27% -0.47% 2.07% 98.78%

PELNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PELNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.17% 43.25% 34.69%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.00% 1.10% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.65% 0.02% 0.65% 100.00%

Sales Fees

PELNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PELNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PELNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 108.00% 0.00% 218.00% 83.04%

PELNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PELNX Category Low Category High PELNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.70% 0.00% 27.78% 73.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PELNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PELNX Category Low Category High PELNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.13% -2.28% 9.04% 44.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PELNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PELNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Pramol Dhawan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2016

5.66

5.7%

Mr. Dhawan is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2013, he was a managing director and head of emerging markets trading for Americas at Société Générale in New York. He was previously based in London where he headed the Central and Eastern Europe emerging markets team for the firm. Additionally, he was a management consultant at Accenture. He holds an undergraduate degree in computer science and management studies from the University of Nottingham.

Ismael Orenstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Mr. Orenstein is a vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on emerging market fixed income. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2012, he was a portfolio manager at Santander Asset Management in Brazil. He has five years of investment experience and holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Instituto Militar de Engenharia in Brazil.

Michael Davidson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Davidson is a senior vice president and portfolio manager in the emerging markets group in the London office. He focuses on Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa and helps to manage local markets portfolios. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2017, Mr. Davidson worked as an emerging markets rates trader at HSBC and Barclays. He has 13 years of trading and portfolio management experience and holds an undergraduate degree in philosophy, politics and economics from St Catherine’s College, University of Oxford.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

