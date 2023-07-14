Lorne Johnson, PhD, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. As the Director of Institutional Solutions, he serves as a subject matter expert, and performs research and analysis for Global Multi-Asset Solutions portfolios. Prior to joining QMA, Lorne was a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors’ Investment Solutions Group with a focus on managing tactical asset allocation portfolios. Previously, Lorne was a Portfolio Manager at CalPERS and Numeric Investors, a Senior Portfolio Manager at ABP Investments, and an Economist at Caxton Associates. He earned a BA in both public administration and history at California State University, an MA in applied economics at San Jose State University and an MA and PhD in economics at the University of Washington. His dissertation research focused on the application of non-linear time varying parameter models to better understanding risk premia in U.S. financial markets.