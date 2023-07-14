Home
Trending ETFs

PDGJX (Mutual Fund)

PDGJX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Prudential Day One 2035 Fund

PDGJX | Fund

$11.38

$53.6 M

3.29%

$0.37

0.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$53.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

94.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 45.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PDGJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Prudential Day One 2035 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 13, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joel Kallman

Fund Description

PDGJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDGJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% 5.9% 13.3% 76.74%
1 Yr 1.9% -42.5% 14.6% 79.07%
3 Yr -0.1%* -17.8% 9.0% 53.57%
5 Yr -0.5%* -10.7% 9.7% 43.98%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDGJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -57.8% -11.3% 41.20%
2021 1.6% -2.8% 8.1% 67.32%
2020 2.8% 0.7% 4.6% 75.26%
2019 3.7% 1.2% 5.0% 61.36%
2018 -2.5% -6.0% 0.0% 34.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PDGJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% 5.9% 13.3% 76.74%
1 Yr 1.9% -42.5% 14.6% 79.07%
3 Yr -0.1%* -17.8% 9.0% 53.57%
5 Yr 0.6%* -10.7% 9.7% 43.37%
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PDGJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -57.8% -11.3% 41.20%
2021 1.6% -2.8% 8.1% 67.32%
2020 2.8% 0.7% 4.6% 75.26%
2019 3.7% 1.2% 5.0% 61.36%
2018 -1.4% -4.9% 0.0% 13.92%

NAV & Total Return History

PDGJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PDGJX Category Low Category High PDGJX % Rank
Net Assets 53.6 M 1.42 M 79.7 B 87.21%
Number of Holdings 14 2 563 69.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 50.4 M 818 K 78.7 B 85.39%
Weighting of Top 10 94.01% 39.9% 100.0% 28.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PGIM Quant Solutions Large-Cap Cor Eq R6 22.92%
  2. PGIM Quant Solutions US Broad Mkt Idx R6 14.46%
  3. PGIM Quant Solutions Intl Dev Mkts IdxR6 13.69%
  4. PGIM Total Return Bond R6 11.19%
  5. PGIM TIPS R6 10.44%
  6. PGIM Core Conservative Bond R6 5.42%
  7. PGIM Global Real Estate R6 4.31%
  8. PGIM Quant Solutions Commodity Strats R6 3.99%
  9. PGIM Quant Solutions Mid-Cap Cor Eq R6 3.86%
  10. PGIM Jennison Small-Cap Core Equity R6 3.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PDGJX % Rank
Stocks 		64.39% 0.00% 85.16% 78.54%
Bonds 		29.44% 3.48% 61.62% 20.09%
Other 		4.02% -0.81% 15.54% 15.53%
Cash 		1.98% -8.83% 37.73% 76.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.18% 0.00% 1.96% 75.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 81.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDGJX % Rank
Technology 		18.78% 13.82% 23.99% 56.22%
Financial Services 		13.62% 12.97% 18.89% 81.11%
Healthcare 		12.49% 10.82% 14.66% 50.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.35% 8.03% 13.37% 78.80%
Real Estate 		10.12% 1.86% 10.12% 1.84%
Industrials 		9.87% 8.97% 12.33% 80.18%
Consumer Defense 		6.90% 4.76% 11.08% 45.62%
Communication Services 		6.29% 5.69% 10.14% 87.10%
Basic Materials 		4.69% 3.15% 6.92% 51.61%
Energy 		4.38% 2.39% 6.52% 53.46%
Utilities 		2.52% 1.89% 8.17% 76.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDGJX % Rank
US 		46.44% 0.00% 64.01% 42.01%
Non US 		17.95% 0.00% 38.44% 86.30%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDGJX % Rank
Government 		49.08% 11.31% 77.80% 13.24%
Securitized 		19.77% 0.00% 38.76% 33.79%
Corporate 		15.98% 0.51% 52.90% 86.30%
Derivative 		8.37% 0.00% 19.58% 10.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.40% 2.48% 79.37% 91.78%
Municipal 		0.40% 0.00% 1.16% 26.94%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PDGJX % Rank
US 		26.14% 3.26% 43.44% 19.63%
Non US 		3.30% 0.10% 21.02% 56.62%

PDGJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PDGJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.01% 44.91% 76.42%
Management Fee 0.02% 0.00% 0.84% 26.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 7.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

PDGJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PDGJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PDGJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 45.00% 1.00% 106.00% 84.58%

PDGJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PDGJX Category Low Category High PDGJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.29% 0.00% 2.25% 54.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PDGJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PDGJX Category Low Category High PDGJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.66% -0.09% 3.75% 28.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PDGJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PDGJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joel Kallman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2016

5.47

5.5%

Joel M. Kallman, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Quantitative Management Associates. Joel is a portfolio manager and a member of the asset allocation team. He also conducts economic and market valuation research. Joel has also held various positions within Prudential's fixed-income group, in areas such as high-yield credit analysis and performance reporting. He earned a BS and MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Jeremy Stempien

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2016

5.47

5.5%

Jeremy Stempien, MBA, is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Strategist for QMA, working with the Dynamic Asset Allocation team. His responsibilities include the management of the Prudential Day One Funds and managing client relationships. Prior to joining QMA, Jeremy was a Director of Investments at Morningstar Investment Management where he was responsible for developing asset allocation programs for plan providers, plan sponsors, and money management companies. He worked with clients in creating and managing custom target date glide paths, selecting appropriate asset classes, and constructing model portfolios. Previously, he worked at Hewitt Associates where he was a Defined Contribution Manager. Jeremy earned a BA in Finance from Saint Louis University and an MBA in Investments from University of Notre Dame.

Lorne Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 05, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Lorne Johnson, PhD, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. As the Director of Institutional Solutions, he serves as a subject matter expert, and performs research and analysis for Global Multi-Asset Solutions portfolios. Prior to joining QMA, Lorne was a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors’ Investment Solutions Group with a focus on managing tactical asset allocation portfolios. Previously, Lorne was a Portfolio Manager at CalPERS and Numeric Investors, a Senior Portfolio Manager at ABP Investments, and an Economist at Caxton Associates. He earned a BA in both public administration and history at California State University, an MA in applied economics at San Jose State University and an MA and PhD in economics at the University of Washington. His dissertation research focused on the application of non-linear time varying parameter models to better understanding risk premia in U.S. financial markets.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.76 2.41

