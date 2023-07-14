Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.3%
1 yr return
-3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$54.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
98.2%
Expense Ratio 49.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PDDGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|4.2%
|9.6%
|76.92%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-14.2%
|8.5%
|84.87%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-25.9%
|5.7%
|47.59%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-16.3%
|2.2%
|37.98%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.3%
|3.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PDDGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.4%
|-32.2%
|-7.8%
|56.21%
|2021
|0.8%
|-34.6%
|5.8%
|35.17%
|2020
|2.0%
|-4.2%
|4.1%
|42.36%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.0%
|3.7%
|50.36%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-3.6%
|-1.0%
|22.58%
|Period
|PDDGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|4.2%
|9.6%
|76.92%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-14.2%
|8.5%
|84.87%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-25.9%
|5.7%
|48.28%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-16.3%
|2.2%
|33.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.3%
|3.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PDDGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.4%
|-32.2%
|-7.8%
|56.21%
|2021
|0.8%
|-34.6%
|5.8%
|35.17%
|2020
|2.0%
|-4.2%
|4.1%
|42.36%
|2019
|2.6%
|0.0%
|3.7%
|50.36%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-3.6%
|-0.5%
|14.52%
|PDDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDDGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|54.4 M
|1.43 M
|46 B
|79.22%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|7
|562
|88.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|53.2 M
|169 K
|45.4 B
|78.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|98.22%
|47.3%
|100.0%
|14.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDDGX % Rank
|Bonds
|50.10%
|22.15%
|75.85%
|54.55%
|Stocks
|38.44%
|0.00%
|51.46%
|73.38%
|Other
|9.23%
|-0.70%
|9.51%
|5.19%
|Cash
|1.96%
|-1.67%
|45.29%
|84.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.27%
|0.00%
|1.40%
|93.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.31%
|92.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDDGX % Rank
|Technology
|18.09%
|13.94%
|23.92%
|56.58%
|Real Estate
|16.02%
|1.87%
|16.02%
|2.63%
|Financial Services
|12.26%
|12.26%
|19.15%
|98.68%
|Healthcare
|12.17%
|10.66%
|15.12%
|58.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.58%
|7.73%
|13.31%
|75.66%
|Industrials
|9.00%
|8.53%
|12.76%
|94.08%
|Consumer Defense
|6.47%
|4.92%
|10.96%
|48.68%
|Communication Services
|6.00%
|5.56%
|9.97%
|85.53%
|Energy
|4.16%
|2.44%
|8.11%
|63.82%
|Basic Materials
|3.93%
|3.04%
|7.27%
|88.82%
|Utilities
|2.32%
|1.91%
|7.99%
|74.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDDGX % Rank
|US
|29.78%
|0.00%
|39.75%
|40.91%
|Non US
|8.66%
|0.00%
|26.19%
|90.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDDGX % Rank
|Government
|54.15%
|21.49%
|99.39%
|10.39%
|Securitized
|19.11%
|0.00%
|30.82%
|37.01%
|Corporate
|15.35%
|0.01%
|46.14%
|90.26%
|Derivative
|6.97%
|0.00%
|15.15%
|7.14%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.01%
|0.60%
|62.69%
|91.56%
|Municipal
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.33%
|18.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PDDGX % Rank
|US
|45.49%
|20.15%
|75.85%
|40.26%
|Non US
|4.61%
|0.00%
|16.75%
|85.71%
|PDDGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|49.43%
|0.01%
|49.43%
|0.68%
|Management Fee
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.62%
|35.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.05%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|PDDGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PDDGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PDDGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|5.00%
|137.00%
|86.03%
|PDDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDDGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.58%
|0.00%
|3.70%
|66.88%
|PDDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PDDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PDDGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.73%
|0.16%
|6.66%
|47.02%
|PDDGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2016
5.47
5.5%
Jeremy Stempien, MBA, is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Strategist for QMA, working with the Dynamic Asset Allocation team. His responsibilities include the management of the Prudential Day One Funds and managing client relationships. Prior to joining QMA, Jeremy was a Director of Investments at Morningstar Investment Management where he was responsible for developing asset allocation programs for plan providers, plan sponsors, and money management companies. He worked with clients in creating and managing custom target date glide paths, selecting appropriate asset classes, and constructing model portfolios. Previously, he worked at Hewitt Associates where he was a Defined Contribution Manager. Jeremy earned a BA in Finance from Saint Louis University and an MBA in Investments from University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2016
5.47
5.5%
Joel M. Kallman, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Quantitative Management Associates. Joel is a portfolio manager and a member of the asset allocation team. He also conducts economic and market valuation research. Joel has also held various positions within Prudential's fixed-income group, in areas such as high-yield credit analysis and performance reporting. He earned a BS and MBA in Finance from Rutgers University. He is also a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 05, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Lorne Johnson, PhD, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager working within the Global Multi-Asset Solutions team. As the Director of Institutional Solutions, he serves as a subject matter expert, and performs research and analysis for Global Multi-Asset Solutions portfolios. Prior to joining QMA, Lorne was a Senior Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors’ Investment Solutions Group with a focus on managing tactical asset allocation portfolios. Previously, Lorne was a Portfolio Manager at CalPERS and Numeric Investors, a Senior Portfolio Manager at ABP Investments, and an Economist at Caxton Associates. He earned a BA in both public administration and history at California State University, an MA in applied economics at San Jose State University and an MA and PhD in economics at the University of Washington. His dissertation research focused on the application of non-linear time varying parameter models to better understanding risk premia in U.S. financial markets.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|16.68
|6.05
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...