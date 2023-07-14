Home
PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund

PCNNX | Fund

$8.79

$14.9 B

4.10%

$0.36

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.9%

1 yr return

-1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$14.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 89.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund

PCNNX | Fund

$8.79

$14.9 B

4.10%

$0.36

0.71%

PCNNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.07%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Kiesel

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. Assets not invested in investment grade fixed income securities may be invested in other types of Fixed Income Instruments. “Fixed Income Instruments” include bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities. The average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies within two years (plus or minus) of the portfolio duration of the securities comprising the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Index, as calculated by PIMCO, which as of May 31, 2022 was 7.21 years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.The Fund invests primarily in investment grade debt securities, but may invest up to 15% of its total assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”), as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”), or, if unrated, as determined by PIMCO. Investment grade debt securities are rated Baa or higher by Moody’s, or equivalently rated by S&P or Fitch, or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality. In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies, and may invest beyond this limit in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries (this limitation does not apply to investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity, which means the Fund may invest, together with any other investments denominated in foreign currencies, up to 30% of its total assets in such instruments). The Fund will normally limit its foreign currency exposure (from non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities or currencies) to 20% of its total assets.The Fund may invest, without limitation, in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in the Fund’s prospectus or Statement of Additional Information. The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The “total return” sought by the Fund consists of income earned on the Fund’s investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, which generally arises from decreases in interest rates, foreign currency appreciation, or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security. The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred securities.
PCNNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCNNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -27.3% 2.9% 25.38%
1 Yr -1.7% -14.9% 190.9% 40.77%
3 Yr -7.4%* -13.2% 32.9% 56.70%
5 Yr -2.8%* -10.4% 21.9% 84.49%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 9.7% 31.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCNNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -26.5% 144.0% 75.69%
2021 -2.7% -15.7% 13.1% 79.66%
2020 1.1% -13.0% 5.1% 82.33%
2019 2.5% -3.3% 4.1% 41.97%
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCNNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.9% -27.3% 2.9% 22.35%
1 Yr -1.7% -15.9% 190.9% 30.38%
3 Yr -7.4%* -13.2% 32.9% 58.44%
5 Yr -2.7%* -10.4% 21.9% 82.39%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 10.0% 27.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCNNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -26.5% 144.0% 73.73%
2021 -2.7% -15.7% 13.1% 79.66%
2020 1.1% -13.0% 5.1% 82.33%
2019 2.5% -3.3% 4.1% 45.08%
2018 N/A -3.1% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PCNNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCNNX Category Low Category High PCNNX % Rank
Net Assets 14.9 B 2.7 M 44.4 B 4.39%
Number of Holdings 2338 5 9191 3.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.34 B -29.6 M 3.34 B 1.13%
Weighting of Top 10 20.94% 1.8% 100.0% 40.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 1.875% 4.31%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 1.875% 1.875% 2.86%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 2.64%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 2.56%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 1.875% 2.16%
  6. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 2% 2.05%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 1.95%
  8. United States Treasury Bonds 1.875% 1.875% 1.86%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 1.86%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 1.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCNNX % Rank
Bonds 		141.47% 15.65% 141.47% 1.13%
Convertible Bonds 		5.58% 0.00% 78.47% 27.07%
Preferred Stocks 		1.76% 0.00% 9.18% 4.89%
Stocks 		0.27% 0.00% 5.27% 2.26%
Other 		0.00% -0.89% 3.98% 83.46%
Cash 		-49.09% -49.09% 10.75% 98.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCNNX % Rank
Financial Services 		80.19% 0.00% 100.00% 40.00%
Real Estate 		16.19% 0.00% 100.00% 16.00%
Basic Materials 		3.60% 0.00% 3.60% 12.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.01% 0.00% 11.22% 40.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 80.00%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 24.68% 80.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.34% 80.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 14.32% 80.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 93.26% 84.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 8.64% 80.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 7.33% 80.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCNNX % Rank
Non US 		0.23% 0.00% 0.23% 1.13%
US 		0.04% 0.00% 5.27% 4.89%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCNNX % Rank
Corporate 		41.80% 41.80% 100.00% 98.87%
Derivative 		27.02% 0.00% 27.02% 1.13%
Government 		20.47% 0.00% 25.63% 2.26%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.52% 0.00% 11.30% 10.53%
Securitized 		4.16% 0.00% 23.18% 11.65%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 3.62% 48.87%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCNNX % Rank
US 		108.09% 15.65% 108.09% 1.13%
Non US 		33.38% 0.00% 47.05% 4.51%

PCNNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCNNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.02% 5.60% 41.70%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.35% 98.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.45% 0.02% 0.45% 100.00%

Sales Fees

PCNNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PCNNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCNNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 89.00% 0.00% 259.00% 57.92%

PCNNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCNNX Category Low Category High PCNNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.10% 0.00% 7.33% 31.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCNNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCNNX Category Low Category High PCNNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.07% 0.38% 7.58% 5.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCNNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PCNNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Kiesel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2002

19.51

19.5%

Mr. Kiesel is CIO Global Credit and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee, a generalist portfolio manager and the global head of corporate bond portfolio management, with oversight for the firm’s investment grade, high yield, bank loan, municipal and insurance business as well as credit research. Morningstar named him Fixed-Income Fund Manager of the Year in 2012 and a finalist in 2010. He has written extensively on the topic of global credit markets, founded the firm’s Global Credit Perspectives publication and regularly appears in the fin

Mohit Mittal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2016

5.66

5.7%

Mr. Mittal is a managing director and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, and a senior member of the liability driven investment and credit portfolio management teams. He manages multi-sector portfolios with added specialization in long credit, investment grade credit and unconstrained bond portfolios. He joined PIMCO in 2007 and holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, India.

Amit Arora

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2016

5.66

5.7%

Mr. Arora is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office and a member of the credit and liability-driven portfolio management teams. He manages credit portfolios focusing on investment grade and long credit. He was previously a senior member of PIMCO's global risk management team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2009, he was an executive director, responsible for credit hybrids and exotics trading at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Arora was previously with Bear Stearns as a managing director on the structured credit trading desk, responsible for credit derivative products in investment grade and high yield credits. He has also worked on the foreign exchange Treasury desk at Citibank. He has 22 years of investment experience and holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay). He is a Certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

