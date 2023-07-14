Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

PGIM California Muni Income Fund

mutual fund
PCIQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.75 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (PBCAX) Primary C (PCICX) Inst (PCIZX) Retirement (PCIQX)
PCIQX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM California Muni Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.75 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (PBCAX) Primary C (PCICX) Inst (PCIZX) Retirement (PCIQX)
PCIQX (Mutual Fund)

PGIM California Muni Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.75 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
A (PBCAX) Primary C (PCICX) Inst (PCIZX) Retirement (PCIQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM California Muni Income Fund

PCIQX | Fund

$9.75

$201 M

2.64%

$0.26

0.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$201 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM California Muni Income Fund

PCIQX | Fund

$9.75

$201 M

2.64%

$0.26

0.62%

PCIQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM California Muni Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    PGIM Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 26, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Tipp

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in California state and local municipal bonds, which are debt obligations or fixed income securities, including notes, commercial paper and other securities, as well as obligations of other issuers (such as issuers located in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam) that pay interest income that is exempt from California state and federal income taxes (collectively called “California obligations”). In conjunction with the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund may invest in debt obligations with the potential for capital gain. The Fund may invest in California obligations, the interest and/or principal payments on which are insured by bond insurers or other parties.As a fundamental policy, the Fund invests, under normal circumstances, so that at least 80% of the income from the Fund’s investments will be exempt from California state and federal income taxes or the Fund will invest at least 80% of its investable assets in California obligations. The Fund’s investments permitted by this policy may include certain municipal bonds, the interest on which is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund’s net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions.The Fund, under normal conditions, invests at least 70% of its investable assets in “investment grade” municipal debt obligations. Investment grade municipal debt obligations are bonds rated Baa3 or higher by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody's”), or BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), and unrated debt obligations that the subadviser believes are comparable in quality. The Fund, under normal conditions, may also invest up to 30% of its investable assets in high yield municipal debt obligations or junk bonds. High yield or junk bonds are rated below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by S&P, or comparably rated by another NRSRO, and are considered speculative.Although the Fund may invest in instruments of any duration or maturity, the Fund, under normal conditions, seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of six years or less. The Fund's weighted average portfolio duration, however, may be longer at any time or from time to time depending on market conditions.In managing the Fund’s assets, the subadviser uses a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk.
Read More

PCIQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 63.02%
1 Yr -1.1% -45.4% 15.3% 45.71%
3 Yr -3.0%* -20.5% 51.6% 41.06%
5 Yr -1.5%* -11.5% 29.2% 66.89%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 31.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -76.8% 4.7% 36.31%
2021 -0.6% -69.5% 12.4% 77.96%
2020 0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 80.58%
2019 1.0% -57.4% 18.9% 42.75%
2018 -0.6% -30.0% 2.1% 77.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PCIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 61.69%
1 Yr -1.1% -45.4% 15.1% 42.11%
3 Yr -3.0%* -20.5% 51.6% 41.94%
5 Yr -1.5%* -11.5% 29.3% 68.34%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% 30.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PCIQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -76.8% 4.7% 36.13%
2021 -0.6% -69.5% 12.4% 77.96%
2020 0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 80.51%
2019 1.0% -57.4% 18.9% 44.39%
2018 -0.6% -30.0% 2.1% 78.01%

NAV & Total Return History

PCIQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PCIQX Category Low Category High PCIQX % Rank
Net Assets 201 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 70.31%
Number of Holdings 153 1 14000 68.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.1 M -317 M 8.64 B 61.57%
Weighting of Top 10 20.86% 2.4% 101.7% 36.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CALIFORNIA MUN FIN AUTH EXEMPT FACS REV 0.59% 7.99%
  2. CALIFORNIA MUN FIN AUTH REV 0.01% 2.48%
  3. CALIFORNIA ST 5% 2.11%
  4. NORTHERN CALIF ENERGY AUTH COMMODITY SUPPLY REV 4% 2.07%
  5. LONG BEACH CALIF BD FIN AUTH NAT GAS PUR REV 5% 1.54%
  6. CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACS FING AUTH REV 4% 1.53%
  7. LOS ANGELES CALIF 4% 1.36%
  8. PUERTO RICO COMWLTH 0% 1.34%
  9. CHINO BASIN CALIF REGL FING AUTH REV 4% 1.30%
  10. CALIFORNIA MUN FIN AUTH REV 5% 1.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PCIQX % Rank
Bonds 		99.69% 65.51% 150.86% 35.78%
Cash 		0.31% -50.86% 33.96% 63.19%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 3.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 0.75%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 2.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 0.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCIQX % Rank
Municipal 		99.68% 44.39% 100.00% 31.19%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.31% 0.00% 33.95% 67.25%
Government 		0.01% 0.00% 52.02% 5.38%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 0.64%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 2.49%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 18.92%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PCIQX % Rank
US 		96.72% 37.86% 142.23% 50.46%
Non US 		2.97% 0.00% 62.14% 26.91%

PCIQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PCIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.02% 6.50% 57.80%
Management Fee 0.38% 0.00% 1.10% 35.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

PCIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PCIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PCIQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 283.00% 74.59%

PCIQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PCIQX Category Low Category High PCIQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.64% 0.00% 4.45% 44.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PCIQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PCIQX Category Low Category High PCIQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.34% -0.53% 5.33% 28.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PCIQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

PCIQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Tipp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2004

17.59

17.6%

Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.

Lee Friedman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Lee Friedman, CFA, is a Principal and a Portfolio Manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Municipal Bond Team. Mr. Friedman assists in managing tax-exempt and taxable municipal assets for retail funds, institutional clients, and affiliated accounts. Previously, he was an Associate for PGIM Fixed Income’s Credit Research Group where he covered higher education, not-for-profits (501c3), state and local government obligations, and transportation bonds, and also supported the senior municipal credit analysts. Previously, Mr. Friedman held positions in both Prudential’s Asset Liability and Risk Management Group and PGIM Fixed Income, where he supported the attribution and forecasting processes. Prior to joining the Firm in 2003, Mr. Friedman was an auditor at The Vanguard Group. He received a BS in Finance with High Distinction from Pennsylvania State University. Mr. Friedman holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

John Dittemer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2014

8.24

8.2%

John Dittemer is Vice President and Portfolio Manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Municipal Bond Team. Mr. Dittemer assists in managing tax-exempt and taxable municipal assets for retail funds, institutional clients, and affiliated accounts. Previously, as a member of the Portfolio Analysis Group, Mr. Dittemer provided analytical support to Prudential Fixed Income's municipal bond, money market, and affiliated account teams. Earlier, he was a team supervisor in money market operations, and a performance reporting specialist for the affiliated accounts team. Mr. Dittemer received a BS in Management with a concentration in Finance from Kean University, and an MS in Management with concentration in Finance from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Jason Appleson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 18, 2021

0.53

0.5%

Mr. Appleson serves as a member of the PT Asset Management, LLC's portfolio management team, and is co-portfolio manager of select separately managed accounts. Mr. Appleson is responsible for the portfolio construction, management, trading, research, and risk management of these municipal bond accounts. Prior to joiningPT Asset Management, LLC in July 2013, Mr. Appleson worked for the New York Federal Reserve Bank. At the Federal Reserve, Mr. Appleson built and evaluated macroeconomic models to stress test banks’ investment portfolios and advised policy and supervision groups on various regulatory issues. From 2008 to 2012, Mr. Appleson worked for Alliance Bernstein, where he held a number of positions in fixed income, including a High Yield Research Analyst for its $30B municipal bond platform. Mr. Appleson earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Touro College and received his MBA from University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business with high honors. Mr. Appleson is also a CFA® charter holder and a certified FRM®.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×