Trending ETFs

BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
PBAKX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.89 -0.02 -0.13%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (PCBAX) Primary C (BRBCX) Inst (PBAIX) S (PCBSX) Retirement (PBAKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Fund

PBAKX | Fund

$14.89

$1.66 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.3%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$1.66 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 136.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PBAKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Tactical Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock
  • Inception Date
    Aug 02, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    55280010
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Philip Green

Fund Description

PBAKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -73.0% 19.4% 85.30%
1 Yr 7.7% -9.1% 86.9% 76.36%
3 Yr 2.3%* -9.5% 16.2% 59.84%
5 Yr -0.4%* -4.9% 14.4% 27.35%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% 23.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.6% -22.7% 305.1% 28.89%
2021 0.3% -9.8% 27.3% 89.11%
2020 1.3% -20.8% 10.9% 39.11%
2019 -0.4% -12.4% 29.4% 14.85%
2018 -1.0% -10.5% 15.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PBAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -73.0% 19.4% 85.30%
1 Yr 7.7% -13.4% 86.9% 70.18%
3 Yr 2.3%* -9.5% 16.2% 53.82%
5 Yr -0.4%* -5.3% 14.4% 24.66%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% 20.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PBAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.6% -22.7% 305.1% 29.26%
2021 0.3% -9.8% 27.3% 89.11%
2020 1.3% -20.8% 10.9% 49.78%
2019 -0.4% -8.4% 29.4% 15.35%
2018 -1.0% -10.2% 18.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

PBAKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PBAKX Category Low Category High PBAKX % Rank
Net Assets 1.66 B 1.5 M 5.01 B 11.44%
Number of Holdings 1069 4 4478 16.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 329 M -398 M 2.55 B 15.55%
Weighting of Top 10 21.49% 13.1% 100.0% 84.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.62% 10.36%
  2. Apple Inc 4.67%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 0.75% 4.40%
  4. Microsoft Corp 3.86%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.12% 3.55%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 2.75% 2.51%
  7. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Instl 2.34%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 2.33%
  9. Tesla Inc 1.79%
  10. Amazon.com Inc 1.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PBAKX % Rank
Stocks 		80.47% -3.75% 97.95% 12.37%
Cash 		29.31% -6278.21% 410.43% 59.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 46.97% 81.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 87.92% 90.46%
Other 		-0.50% -21.53% 148.54% 90.11%
Bonds 		-9.29% -326.45% 6347.80% 64.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBAKX % Rank
Technology 		22.63% 0.00% 39.58% 52.76%
Healthcare 		16.57% 0.00% 45.63% 74.02%
Financial Services 		13.56% 0.00% 59.28% 40.94%
Communication Services 		10.69% 0.00% 21.78% 34.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.24% 0.00% 29.09% 32.68%
Industrials 		7.54% 0.00% 21.45% 21.65%
Utilities 		5.93% 0.00% 9.23% 37.40%
Energy 		4.46% 0.00% 100.00% 25.98%
Real Estate 		3.27% 0.00% 51.26% 40.55%
Basic Materials 		3.09% 0.00% 27.46% 53.54%
Consumer Defense 		3.02% 0.00% 13.62% 45.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PBAKX % Rank
US 		60.53% -8.85% 91.88% 16.61%
Non US 		19.94% -19.62% 42.11% 22.61%

PBAKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

PBAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.29% 31.15% 96.76%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.00% 2.50% 13.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.30% 17.81%

Sales Fees

PBAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PBAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PBAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 136.00% 0.00% 491.00% 56.05%

PBAKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PBAKX Category Low Category High PBAKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 77.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PBAKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PBAKX Category Low Category High PBAKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -2.51% 6.83% 37.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PBAKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PBAKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Philip Green, ortfolio Manager，Primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Master Portfolio since 2016, including setting the Master Portfolio’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Master Portfolio. managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2006

Michael Pensky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Michael Pensky, CFA, Vice President and Associate, is a researcher and portfolio manager in the GTAA team. The team is responsible for managing global tactical asset allocation products with custom client preferences and constraints. Mr. Pensky’s service with the firm dates back to 2011. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Pensky held a trading desk strategist position in Morgan Stanley’s Securitized Products Group and had worked as a senior analyst in Foreign Exchange Sales & Trading at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Thomas Becker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund.

Richard Murrall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2017

5.08

5.1%

Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2016 to 2017; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2013 to 2015; Analyst of BlackRock, Inc. from 2010 to 2012. Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

