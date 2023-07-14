Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.3%
1 yr return
7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$1.66 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.5%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 136.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PBAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|85.30%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|76.36%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|59.84%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|27.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|23.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|PBAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.6%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|28.89%
|2021
|0.3%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|89.11%
|2020
|1.3%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|39.11%
|2019
|-0.4%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|14.85%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|N/A
|Period
|PBAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|85.30%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|70.18%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|53.82%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|24.66%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|20.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|PBAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.6%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|29.26%
|2021
|0.3%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|89.11%
|2020
|1.3%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|49.78%
|2019
|-0.4%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|15.35%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|N/A
|PBAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBAKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.66 B
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|11.44%
|Number of Holdings
|1069
|4
|4478
|16.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|329 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|15.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.49%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|84.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBAKX % Rank
|Stocks
|80.47%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|12.37%
|Cash
|29.31%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|59.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|81.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|90.46%
|Other
|-0.50%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|90.11%
|Bonds
|-9.29%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|64.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBAKX % Rank
|Technology
|22.63%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|52.76%
|Healthcare
|16.57%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|74.02%
|Financial Services
|13.56%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|40.94%
|Communication Services
|10.69%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|34.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.24%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|32.68%
|Industrials
|7.54%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|21.65%
|Utilities
|5.93%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|37.40%
|Energy
|4.46%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.98%
|Real Estate
|3.27%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|40.55%
|Basic Materials
|3.09%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|53.54%
|Consumer Defense
|3.02%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|45.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PBAKX % Rank
|US
|60.53%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|16.61%
|Non US
|19.94%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|22.61%
|PBAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.67%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|96.76%
|Management Fee
|0.54%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|13.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|17.81%
|PBAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PBAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PBAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|136.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|56.05%
|PBAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBAKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|77.03%
|PBAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PBAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PBAKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|37.77%
|PBAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.397
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.474
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.576
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2006
15.42
15.4%
Philip Green, ortfolio Manager，Primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Master Portfolio since 2016, including setting the Master Portfolio’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Master Portfolio. managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2006
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2016
6.34
6.3%
Michael Pensky, CFA, Vice President and Associate, is a researcher and portfolio manager in the GTAA team. The team is responsible for managing global tactical asset allocation products with custom client preferences and constraints. Mr. Pensky’s service with the firm dates back to 2011. Prior to joining BlackRock, Mr. Pensky held a trading desk strategist position in Morgan Stanley’s Securitized Products Group and had worked as a senior analyst in Foreign Exchange Sales & Trading at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2016
6.34
6.3%
Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2017
5.08
5.1%
Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2016 to 2017; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2013 to 2015; Analyst of BlackRock, Inc. from 2010 to 2012. Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
