Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018; Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2016 to 2017; Associate of BlackRock, Inc. from 2013 to 2015; Analyst of BlackRock, Inc. from 2010 to 2012. Jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund.