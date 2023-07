The Fund is a “fund of funds,” which is a term used to describe mutual funds that pursue their investment objective by investing in other funds. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances substantially all of its assets in the least expensive class of shares of any actively managed or smart beta funds (including mutual funds or exchange-traded funds) of the Trust, or PIMCO ETF Trust or PIMCO Equity Series, each an affiliated open-end investment company, except other funds of funds and PIMCO California Municipal Intermediate Value Fund, PIMCO California Municipal Opportunistic Value Fund, PIMCO National Municipal Intermediate Value Fund and PIMCO National Municipal Opportunistic Value Fund (collectively, “Underlying PIMCO Funds”). As used in the investment objective, “real return” equals total return less the estimated cost of inflation, which is typically measured by the change in an official inflation measure, and “real capital” equals capital less the estimated cost of inflation measured by the change in an official inflation measure. In addition to investing in Underlying PIMCO Funds, at the discretion of Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”) and without shareholder approval, the Fund may invest in additional Underlying PIMCO Funds created in the future. The Fund invests its assets in shares of the Underlying PIMCO Funds and does not invest directly in stocks or bonds of other issuers. Research Affiliates, the Fund’s asset allocation sub-adviser, determines how the Fund allocates and reallocates its assets among the Underlying PIMCO Funds. In doing so, the asset allocation sub-adviser seeks concurrent exposure to a broad spectrum of asset classes. Investments in Underlying PIMCO Funds. The Fund may invest in any or all of the Underlying PIMCO Funds, but will not normally invest in every Underlying PIMCO Fund at any particular time. The Fund’s investment in a particular Underlying PIMCO Fund normally will not exceed 50% of its total assets. The Fund will not invest in the Short Strategy Underlying PIMCO Funds, which seek to gain a negative exposure to an asset class such as equities. The Fund’s combined investments in the Equity-Related Underlying PIMCO Funds will not exceed 50% of its total assets. In addition, the Fund’s combined investments in Inflation-Related Underlying PIMCO Funds, which seek to gain exposure to an asset class such as U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”), commodities, or real estate, normally will not exceed 75% of its total assets. Asset Allocation Investment Process. The Fund’s assets are not allocated according to a predetermined blend of shares of the Underlying PIMCO Funds. Instead, the Fund’s asset allocation sub-adviser considers a broad range of quantitative data and qualitative inputs, both in isolation and to a material degree as inputs into a series of quantitative models that inform the final allocation and trading decisions, which are made by the Fund’s portfolio managers. The quantitative data and qualitative inputs considered include (but are not limited to) macroeconomic data relating to U.S. and foreign economies (such as economic growth measures, inflation measures, production and consumption measures, trade figures, fiscal policies and monetary policies) and financial market data relating to U.S. and foreign asset classes (such as yield levels, income growth rates, valuation measures, credit and default risk measures and financial statement data). These data points are primarily used as inputs to a series of quantitative models, which collectively enable the asset allocation sub- adviser to construct multiple optimized model portfolios for consideration in determining the Fund’s actual allocation and trading approach. These include models relating to capital markets expectations, macroeconomic regimes, risk regimes, factor analysis of Underlying PIMCO Funds and portfolio construction. Multiple model portfolios are constructed, each optimized to different return and risk parameters, so that the portfolio managers can assess the implications, attributes and tradeoffs of different asset allocation approaches in determining the final allocation and trading decisions, in seeking to achieve the objectives of the Fund. In addition to these quantitative and model-driven considerations, which comprise a majority of the asset allocation investment process, the portfolio managers also may consider various qualitative inputs in refining their final allocation and trading decisions. These may include qualitative macroeconomic and financial market views held by the asset allocation sub-adviser and PIMCO, as well as subjective assessments of liquidity risk, risk premia attractiveness, expected net flows into the Fund and investor behavioral factors. The Fund’s asset allocation sub-adviser has the flexibility to reallocate the Fund’s assets among any or all of the Underlying PIMCO Funds based on the asset allocation sub-adviser’s ongoing analyses of the absolute and relative attractiveness of the asset class and other investment exposures represented in each. These include (but are not limited to) exposures relating to U.S. and foreign equity, fixed income, currency and commodity markets, as well as idiosyncratic exposures of specific companies, countries, issuers or risk premia. While these analyses are updated and reviewed frequently, material shifts in asset allocation positioning are typically staged over longer periods of time, which reflects multiple considerations including market momentum, seeking best trading execution and monitoring portfolio turnover.