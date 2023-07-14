Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
14.5%
1 yr return
16.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$21.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
28.8%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund pursues its investment goal by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities throughout the world, including in emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large capitalization companies. The Adviser currently defines large capitalization companies as companies having, at the time of initial investment, a market capitalization equal to or greater than the largest 70% by market capitalization of the companies that comprise the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index (IMI). The Fund may continue to hold securities of companies whose market capitalizations fall below the foregoing threshold subsequent to the Fund’s investment in such securities. As of December 31, 2021, the smallest market capitalization in this group was $22.4 billion. This
capitalization range will change as the size of the companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.
The Fund employs multiple investment strategies which the Adviser believes are complementary. The Fund invests in securities the Adviser believes have potential for above average returns and active currency strategies. The Fund invests primarily in securities listed on securities exchanges or actively traded in over-the-counter markets either within or outside the issuer’s domicile country. The securities may be listed or traded in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or other types of depositary receipts (including non-voting depositary receipts) or dual listed securities. The Fund may also invest in government fixed income securities, other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and a variety of derivatives, including futures, options, swaps, and other derivative instruments, to increase or to hedge, or protect, its exposure to, for example, currency value fluctuations or movements in the securities markets. In addition, the Fund may engage in short sales. The foreign securities in which the Fund may invest may be issued by issuers located in emerging market or developing market countries. Fixed income securities held by the Fund may be of any maturity.
The Fund may employ a quantitative strategy. Under a quantitative strategy, the Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities with a minimum market capitalization of $250 million. The Fund may, to a lesser extent, also employ quantitative strategies focused on one or more industries.
The Adviser has engaged sub-advisers to make the day-to-day investment decisions for portions of the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|OWLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|57.83%
|1 Yr
|16.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|63.86%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|54.62%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|65.64%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|73.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|OWLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.6%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|46.22%
|2021
|4.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|63.21%
|2020
|4.4%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|29.74%
|2019
|4.5%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|81.11%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|45.14%
|OWLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWLSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|21.2 B
|199 K
|133 B
|7.02%
|Number of Holdings
|628
|1
|9075
|4.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.74 B
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|9.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.79%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|71.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWLSX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.71%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|52.42%
|Cash
|3.27%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|42.73%
|Other
|0.01%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|24.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|49.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|43.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|46.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWLSX % Rank
|Technology
|25.34%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|27.31%
|Financial Services
|15.79%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|52.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.48%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|28.96%
|Communication Services
|10.99%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|22.14%
|Healthcare
|10.23%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|71.26%
|Industrials
|8.38%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|65.20%
|Consumer Defense
|5.84%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|61.89%
|Basic Materials
|4.45%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|65.97%
|Energy
|4.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|30.18%
|Utilities
|1.26%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|53.63%
|Real Estate
|1.24%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|64.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWLSX % Rank
|US
|72.66%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|14.76%
|Non US
|24.05%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|87.44%
|OWLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|57.24%
|Management Fee
|0.81%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|79.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|14.66%
|OWLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OWLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OWLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|81.08%
|OWLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWLSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.54%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|43.00%
|OWLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|OWLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWLSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.05%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|60.00%
|OWLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.744
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2011
|$0.136
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2009
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2008
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2005
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2004
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2001
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2000
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1999
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1998
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 1995
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2013
9.0
9.0%
T. Perry Williams joined Sands Capital Management in 2004. Prior to his current role as Sr. Research Analyst and Sr. Portfolio Manager, Mr. Williams held the position of Director, Client Relations & Business Development at Sands Capital from 2004-2006. Prior to joining Sands Capital Mr. Williams was a Consultant and Principal at Mercer Investment Consulting, Inc from 1995-2004. Mr. Williams has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2016
6.38
6.4%
Mr. Edward N. Aw, Managing Director and Head of Quantitative Strategies of the Bessemer Investment Management LLC, has managed the Fund since its inception. Mr. Aw joined the Bessemer Investment Management LLC in 2004. Prior to joining the Bessemer Investment Management LLC, Mr. Aw was a quantitative analyst for five years at Deutsche Investment Management Americas. Previously, Mr. Aw also worked for The Dreyfus Corporation, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley in various analytic roles. Mr. Aw earned a BA from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and an MBA from the Frank G. Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 25, 2016
5.6
5.6%
Ms. Nancy Peretz Sheft is a Managing Director and Head of External Manager Solutions at Bessemer Ms. Sheft joined the Adviser in 2016 and Bessemer in 2013. Prior to joining the Bessemer, Ms. Sheft was Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where she was Global Head of Institutional Sales, Product, and Consultant Strategy. Ms. Sheft also worked for Ark Asset Management, Hambrecht & Quist and Goldman Sachs. Ms. Sheft earned an M.B.A. from Harvard University and a B.A. from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mr. Jeffrey Rutledge, Principal of the Adviser,Bessemer Investment Management LLC, is a member of the investment team responsible for managing the Adviser’s portion of the Fund. He has previously served as a research analyst for the transportation and utilities sectors for Mid Cap Equities portfolios. He joined the Adviser in August 2004. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Rutledge was a research associate for the aerospace and telecommunication sectors at Bear Sterns & Co. from April 2000 to July 2004. Mr. Rutledge received his BA degree in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University in 1989 and his MS in Management and Finance in 1989 from the United States Naval Postgraduate School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2019
3.38
3.4%
Mr. John Hall, Managing Director and Head of Equities of the Bessemer Investment Management LLC. Mr. Hall joined Bessemer in 1998 and joined the Bessemer Investment Management LLC in 2001. Previously, Mr. Hall served as Director of Research of Mid Cap U.S. Equities for the Bessemer Investment Management LLC. Prior to joining Bessemer, he was a portfolio accountant at Jennison Associates. Mr. Hall received a BS cum laude in Business Administration from Villanova University and MBA from the Columbia Business School at Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Joined Sands Capital in 2006 • Research Analyst (2008-2013) • Research Associate (2006-2008) Yale University • MBA, School of Management (2009) • BA, Economics (2005)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 28, 2020
1.84
1.8%
Neil Kansari, Research Analyst and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Sands Capital in June 2008. Prior to 2008, Mr. Kansari worked as an Associate, Sr. Business Analyst at PRTM in Waltham, Massachusetts, from 2002 to 2006. From 1999 to 2002, he worked as a Graduate Research Assistant for the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. From 1996 to 1999, he worked as an Application Analyst at Millennium Solutions, Universal Impex and as an Accounting Trainee at Mahajan & Aibara: Shah Gupta & Co. in Mumbai, India. Mr. Kansari earned his BE in Electronics Engineering from the University of Mumbai (1996), and his MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia (2002). He also earned his MBA from the Darden School of Business (2008).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 2021
0.93
0.9%
Roddy graduated BSc First Class Honours in Medical Biology from the University of Edinburgh in 2006. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and worked in the UK and European Equity Teams before joining the Emerging Markets Equity Team where he is an Investment Manager. Roddy has managed the Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund since 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 2021
0.93
0.9%
Mike graduated MEng in Mechanical Engineering from Durham University in 2003. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and worked in the UK and Japanese Equity Teams before moving to the Emerging Markets Equity Team in 2005, where he is an Investment Manager. Mike is CFA Charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 24, 2021
0.93
0.9%
Sophie Earnshaw, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Equity Team. Ms. Earnshaw joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Sophie graduated MA in English Literature from the University of Edinburgh in 2008 and an MPhil in Eighteenth Century and Romantic Literature from Cambridge University in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
