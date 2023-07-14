Home
OWLSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Old Westbury
  • Inception Date
    Oct 22, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    T. Williams

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment goal by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities throughout the world, including in emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of large capitalization companies. The Adviser currently defines large capitalization companies as companies having, at the time of initial investment, a market capitalization equal to or greater than the largest 70% by market capitalization of the companies that comprise the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index (IMI). The Fund may continue to hold securities of companies whose market capitalizations fall below the foregoing threshold subsequent to the Fund’s investment in such securities. As of December 31, 2021, the smallest market capitalization in this group was $22.4 billion. This

capitalization range will change as the size of the companies in the index changes with market conditions and the composition of the index.

The Fund employs multiple investment strategies which the Adviser believes are complementary. The Fund invests in securities the Adviser believes have potential for above average returns and active currency strategies. The Fund invests primarily in securities listed on securities exchanges or actively traded in over-the-counter markets either within or outside the issuer’s domicile country. The securities may be listed or traded in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or other types of depositary receipts (including non-voting depositary receipts) or dual listed securities. The Fund may also invest in government fixed income securities, other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and a variety of derivatives, including futures, options, swaps, and other derivative instruments, to increase or to hedge, or protect, its exposure to, for example, currency value fluctuations or movements in the securities markets. In addition, the Fund may engage in short sales. The foreign securities in which the Fund may invest may be issued by issuers located in emerging market or developing market countries. Fixed income securities held by the Fund may be of any maturity.

The Fund may employ a quantitative strategy. Under a quantitative strategy, the Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. equity securities with a minimum market capitalization of $250 million. The Fund may, to a lesser extent, also employ quantitative strategies focused on one or more industries.

The Adviser has engaged sub-advisers to make the day-to-day investment decisions for portions of the Fund’s portfolio.

OWLSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OWLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -35.6% 29.2% 57.83%
1 Yr 16.0% 17.3% 252.4% 63.86%
3 Yr 4.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 54.62%
5 Yr 2.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 65.64%
10 Yr 4.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 73.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OWLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -24.3% 957.1% 46.22%
2021 4.8% -38.3% 47.1% 63.21%
2020 4.4% -54.2% 0.6% 29.74%
2019 4.5% -76.0% 54.1% 81.11%
2018 -2.6% -26.1% 47.8% 45.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OWLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.5% -35.6% 29.2% 58.39%
1 Yr 16.0% 11.4% 252.4% 60.00%
3 Yr 4.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 51.82%
5 Yr 2.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 63.49%
10 Yr 5.6%* -6.9% 18.3% 72.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OWLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -24.3% 957.1% 46.22%
2021 4.8% -33.1% 47.1% 63.59%
2020 4.4% -44.4% 1.8% 50.61%
2019 4.5% -6.5% 54.1% 66.47%
2018 -2.6% -14.4% 47.8% 47.21%

NAV & Total Return History

OWLSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OWLSX Category Low Category High OWLSX % Rank
Net Assets 21.2 B 199 K 133 B 7.02%
Number of Holdings 628 1 9075 4.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.74 B -18 M 37.6 B 9.58%
Weighting of Top 10 28.79% 9.1% 100.0% 71.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.90%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.43%
  3. Federated Hermes Govt Obl Premier 3.38%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.24%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 2.75%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 2.65%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 2.65%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 2.65%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 2.65%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 2.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OWLSX % Rank
Stocks 		96.71% 61.84% 125.47% 52.42%
Cash 		3.27% -174.70% 23.12% 42.73%
Other 		0.01% -13.98% 19.14% 24.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 49.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 43.50%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 46.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OWLSX % Rank
Technology 		25.34% 0.00% 49.87% 27.31%
Financial Services 		15.79% 0.00% 38.42% 52.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.48% 0.00% 40.94% 28.96%
Communication Services 		10.99% 0.00% 57.66% 22.14%
Healthcare 		10.23% 0.00% 35.42% 71.26%
Industrials 		8.38% 0.00% 44.06% 65.20%
Consumer Defense 		5.84% 0.00% 73.28% 61.89%
Basic Materials 		4.45% 0.00% 38.60% 65.97%
Energy 		4.00% 0.00% 21.15% 30.18%
Utilities 		1.26% 0.00% 29.12% 53.63%
Real Estate 		1.24% 0.00% 39.48% 64.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OWLSX % Rank
US 		72.66% 0.13% 103.82% 14.76%
Non US 		24.05% 0.58% 99.46% 87.44%

OWLSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OWLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.01% 44.27% 57.24%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.00% 1.82% 79.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.01% 0.76% 14.66%

Sales Fees

OWLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OWLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OWLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 0.00% 395.00% 81.08%

OWLSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OWLSX Category Low Category High OWLSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.54% 0.00% 3.26% 43.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OWLSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OWLSX Category Low Category High OWLSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.05% -4.27% 12.65% 60.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OWLSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

OWLSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

T. Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2013

9.0

9.0%

T. Perry Williams joined Sands Capital Management in 2004. Prior to his current role as Sr. Research Analyst and Sr. Portfolio Manager, Mr. Williams held the position of Director, Client Relations & Business Development at Sands Capital from 2004-2006. Prior to joining Sands Capital Mr. Williams was a Consultant and Principal at Mercer Investment Consulting, Inc from 1995-2004. Mr. Williams has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation

Edward Aw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2016

6.38

6.4%

Mr. Edward N. Aw, Managing Director and Head of Quantitative Strategies of the Bessemer Investment Management LLC, has managed the Fund since its inception. Mr. Aw joined the Bessemer Investment Management LLC in 2004. Prior to joining the Bessemer Investment Management LLC, Mr. Aw was a quantitative analyst for five years at Deutsche Investment Management Americas. Previously, Mr. Aw also worked for The Dreyfus Corporation, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley in various analytic roles. Mr. Aw earned a BA from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and an MBA from the Frank G. Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University.

Nancy Sheft

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 25, 2016

5.6

5.6%

Ms. Nancy Peretz Sheft is a Managing Director and Head of External Manager Solutions at Bessemer Ms. Sheft joined the Adviser in 2016 and Bessemer in 2013. Prior to joining the Bessemer, Ms. Sheft was Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where she was Global Head of Institutional Sales, Product, and Consultant Strategy. Ms. Sheft also worked for Ark Asset Management, Hambrecht & Quist and Goldman Sachs. Ms. Sheft earned an M.B.A. from Harvard University and a B.A. from Princeton University.

Jeffrey Rutledge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Mr. Jeffrey Rutledge, Principal of the Adviser,Bessemer Investment Management LLC, is a member of the investment team responsible for managing the Adviser’s portion of the Fund. He has previously served as a research analyst for the transportation and utilities sectors for Mid Cap Equities portfolios. He joined the Adviser in August 2004. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Rutledge was a research associate for the aerospace and telecommunication sectors at Bear Sterns & Co. from April 2000 to July 2004. Mr. Rutledge received his BA degree in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University in 1989 and his MS in Management and Finance in 1989 from the United States Naval Postgraduate School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

John Hall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 15, 2019

3.38

3.4%

Mr. John Hall, Managing Director and Head of Equities of the Bessemer Investment Management LLC. Mr. Hall joined Bessemer in 1998 and joined the Bessemer Investment Management LLC in 2001. Previously, Mr. Hall served as Director of Research of Mid Cap U.S. Equities for the Bessemer Investment Management LLC. Prior to joining Bessemer, he was a portfolio accountant at Jennison Associates. Mr. Hall received a BS cum laude in Business Administration from Villanova University and MBA from the Columbia Business School at Columbia University.

Brian Christiansen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Joined Sands Capital in 2006 • Research Analyst (2008-2013) • Research Associate (2006-2008) Yale University • MBA, School of Management (2009) • BA, Economics (2005)

Neil Kansari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2020

1.84

1.8%

Neil Kansari, Research Analyst and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined Sands Capital in June 2008. Prior to 2008, Mr. Kansari worked as an Associate, Sr. Business Analyst at PRTM in Waltham, Massachusetts, from 2002 to 2006. From 1999 to 2002, he worked as a Graduate Research Assistant for the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. From 1996 to 1999, he worked as an Application Analyst at Millennium Solutions, Universal Impex and as an Accounting Trainee at Mahajan & Aibara: Shah Gupta & Co. in Mumbai, India. Mr. Kansari earned his BE in Electronics Engineering from the University of Mumbai (1996), and his MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia (2002). He also earned his MBA from the Darden School of Business (2008).

Roderick Snell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2021

0.93

0.9%

Roddy graduated BSc First Class Honours in Medical Biology from the University of Edinburgh in 2006. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and worked in the UK and European Equity Teams before joining the Emerging Markets Equity Team where he is an Investment Manager. Roddy has managed the Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund since 2010.

Mike Gush

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2021

0.93

0.9%

Mike graduated MEng in Mechanical Engineering from Durham University in 2003. He joined Baillie Gifford in the same year and worked in the UK and Japanese Equity Teams before moving to the Emerging Markets Equity Team in 2005, where he is an Investment Manager. Mike is CFA Charter holder.

Sophie Earnshaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 24, 2021

0.93

0.9%

Sophie Earnshaw, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited in 2010 and is an Investment Manager in the Emerging Markets Equity Team. Ms. Earnshaw joined the International Focus Portfolio Construction Group in 2014. Sophie graduated MA in English Literature from the University of Edinburgh in 2008 and an MPhil in Eighteenth Century and Romantic Literature from Cambridge University in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

