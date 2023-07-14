Wendell E. Mackey, CFA, Lead Portfolio Manager, CFA, is a Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer for Channing Capital Management, LLC and serves as Lead Portfolio Manager for the Small-Cap Value and SMID Strategies. Mr. Mackey has over 25 years of investment experience. Formerly, he was Senior Managing Director of Valenzuela Capital Partners, LLC. He previously was a portfolio manager with Barnett Capital Advisors, and he held a senior role at NCM Capital Management Group, where he served as portfolio manager responsible for Calvert Social Investment Managed Growth Fund and Calvert CRI Balanced Fund. He also held analyst positions with PNC Bank in the Corporate Finance, and Investment Management and Research divisions of the Bank. Mr. Mackey received a BBA from Howard University, and a MM from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University. Mr. Mackey currently serves on the Board of Visitors for the Howard University School of Business. He previously served as a Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee of the CFA Society of Chicago. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.