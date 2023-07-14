Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
14.3%
1 yr return
15.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$6.99 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.6%
Expense Ratio 12.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the stocks of small cap companies. The Fund currently considers small cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations that fall within the range of companies in the Russell 2000® Value Index, the Fund’s benchmark index. The Fund’s portfolio is selected utilizing the Advisor’s fundamental, bottom-up value investment philosophy that focuses on making concentrated investments in undervalued and neglected small cap companies that are broadly diversified across many market sectors.
|Period
|OWLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|5.38%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|10.11%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OWLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|56.92%
|2021
|N/A
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|Period
|OWLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|4.95%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|9.44%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OWLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|56.92%
|2021
|N/A
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|N/A
|OWLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWLLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.99 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|97.85%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|10
|1551
|92.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.13 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|96.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.57%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|17.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWLLX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.01%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|83.95%
|Cash
|3.99%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|15.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|8.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|9.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|6.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|7.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWLLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.29%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|52.30%
|Industrials
|22.07%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|16.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.62%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|58.42%
|Real Estate
|9.09%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|34.14%
|Healthcare
|8.41%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|22.98%
|Technology
|6.60%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|82.93%
|Consumer Defense
|5.75%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|21.01%
|Communication Services
|5.47%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|7.88%
|Energy
|5.29%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|72.87%
|Basic Materials
|3.42%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|81.40%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|80.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWLLX % Rank
|US
|96.01%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|35.79%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|92.41%
|OWLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|12.86%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|0.44%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|24.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|OWLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|OWLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OWLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|9.88%
|OWLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWLLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.36%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|18.20%
|OWLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|OWLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWLLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.27%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|60.75%
|OWLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2021
1.06
1.1%
Mr. Kroll is a Portfolio Manager-Senior Equity Analyst of the Small and SMID Value Products at Channing Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Kroll has over 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Kroll was a Founder and Director of InView Investment Management, LLC. Previously Tim was a Vice President at ABN AMRO Asset Management Holdings Inc. where he researched equities for a 5-Star Morningstar-rated and Money Top 100 mutual fund with over $1 billion in assets at that time. He also held equity research positions at Lincoln Capital Management and at Mesirow Financial as a sell-side small value research analyst. Mr. Kroll received a BS in finance from Southern Illinois University and a MM from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2021
1.06
1.1%
Derik D. Coffey, CFA, Portfolio Specialist – Mr. Coffey is a Portfolio Specialist at Channing Capital Management. Mr. Coffey has over 13 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, he was a Portfolio Specialist at Herndon Capital Management focused on value strategies. Prior to Herndon, Mr. Coffey was an analyst at UBS Financial Services in the Manager Research Group responsible for due diligence on managers primarily in the small and mid-cap space. Before that, he was an Assistant Vice President for M&A at New York Life Insurance, and an analyst in the Global M&A Group at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Coffey earned a B.A. from Tuskegee University, and a Master of Science from Georgetown University. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2021
1.06
1.1%
Matthew Betourney, CFA– Mr. Betourney is a Portfolio Manager, Senior Equity Analyst of the Small and SMID Value Products at Channing, and has over 13 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Matt was a Senior Research Analyst at Susquehanna Investment Group based in Chicago. He researched event-driven situations focused in the industrial and materials sectors. Previously Matt was a Senior Research Analyst at Wintrust Capital Management where he researched small-cap equities in the industrial, material and consumer sectors. He also held an equity research position at Magnetar Financial LLC. Mr. Betourney received his B.B.A. in Finance with an emphasis in Accounting from the University of Iowa and his M.B.A. at the University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2021
1.06
1.1%
Wendell E. Mackey, CFA, Lead Portfolio Manager, CFA, is a Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer for Channing Capital Management, LLC and serves as Lead Portfolio Manager for the Small-Cap Value and SMID Strategies. Mr. Mackey has over 25 years of investment experience. Formerly, he was Senior Managing Director of Valenzuela Capital Partners, LLC. He previously was a portfolio manager with Barnett Capital Advisors, and he held a senior role at NCM Capital Management Group, where he served as portfolio manager responsible for Calvert Social Investment Managed Growth Fund and Calvert CRI Balanced Fund. He also held analyst positions with PNC Bank in the Corporate Finance, and Investment Management and Research divisions of the Bank. Mr. Mackey received a BBA from Howard University, and a MM from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University. Mr. Mackey currently serves on the Board of Visitors for the Howard University School of Business. He previously served as a Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee of the CFA Society of Chicago. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2021
1.06
1.1%
Anthony “Tony” W. Hipple, CFA, has more than 22 years of investment experience and is a Portfolio Manager-Senior Equity Analyst for the Channing Small and SMID-Value Products. Prior to joining Channing Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Hipple served as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst covering Technology, and Consumer Discretionary for growth strategies at Lord Abbett & Company and was a portfolio manager for Micro-Cap Growth. Before that, Mr. Hipple served as a Senior Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray Asset Management and Thrivent Investment Management, Inc. covering Technology, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Mr. Hipple received a B.A. in Business from the University of Northern Iowa, and Master’s in Business Administration from Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 10, 2021
1.06
1.1%
Kevin B. Reynolds, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Financial Services Specialist – Mr. Reynolds is an Associate Portfolio Manager – Financial Services Specialist of the Small and SMID Value Product at Channing Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Reynolds has 20 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Reynolds was a Senior Vice President at Wunderlich Securities, Inc., where he researched small and mid-cap Regional and Community Banks. He also held equity research positions at Morgan Keegan & Co., Janney Montgomery Scott and Stanford Group. Mr. Reynolds received a BBA in finance from Memphis State University (now the University of Memphis) and an MBA from the Fogelman College of Business and Economics, University of Memphis. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
