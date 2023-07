The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade bonds and notes of any maturity. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in investment-grade fixed income securities including corporate, asset-backed, mortgage-backed, and U.S. Government securities. The Adviser attempts to manage the Fund’s “total return” (which includes both changes in principal value of the Fund’s securities and income earned) by lengthening or shortening the average maturity of the Fund’s securities according to whether the Adviser expects market interest rates to rise or decline. The Fund may also engage in futures and options transactions, both to increase return and/or to hedge, or protect, its exposure to, for example, interest rate movements, movements in the commodities or securities markets and currency value fluctuations. In addition, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), convertible securities, municipal securities, and inflation-

protected securities such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”) and similar bonds issued by governments outside of the United States. Fixed income securities held by the Fund may be of any maturity.