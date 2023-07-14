The Fund may invest in debt or debt linked instruments of any credit rating, and there are no limits on the Fund’s investments in high-yield (“junk”) bonds. The Fund defines credit instruments broadly to include any debt or debt linked instrument, including corporate and sovereign bonds, leveraged loans (or bank loans), municipal securities, preferred securities, convertible securities, and securitized instruments (including mortgage- and asset-backed securities). The Fund, under normal market circumstances invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowing for investment purposes) in credit instruments and derivative instruments that are linked to, or

provide investment exposure to, credit instruments, including short exposure. There is no limit on the Fund’s investments in securities issued by foreign issuers, including issuers in emerging markets, although the Fund’s overall net exposure to non-U.S. currencies through direct holdings and derivatives is normally limited to 25% of its net assets. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in long and short positions in equity securities, including common stocks, warrants, and other equity securities in addition to derivatives that provide exposure to equity securities.

High yield instruments are rated below investment grade (BB and lower, or an equivalent rating), and tend to provide high income in an effort to compensate investors for their higher risk of default, which is the failure to make required interest or principal payments. High yield instruments in which the Fund may invest include bonds, leveraged loans, and securities in default. The Fund may invest in debt instruments of any maturity or duration, although the Fund expects to normally maintain an effective duration between 2 and 8 years. Duration is an estimate of a security’s (or portfolio of securities) sensitivity to changes in prevailing interest rates, with securities with a higher duration generally tending to be more sensitive to changes in prevailing interest rates.

The Adviser employs sub-advisers for some asset classes, or segments of specific asset classes, and allocates the Fund’s portfolio investments on an opportunistic basis intended to achieve attractive relative returns among asset classes and investments. The Adviser’s investment process consists of fundamental research as well as the use of proprietary quantitative models that evaluate a universe of securities based on factors such as credit quality, maturity, valuation, revenues, earnings, capital discipline, financial leverage and volatility.

The Fund’s investment approach provides the Fund the flexibility to invest across a wide variety of global credit instruments without constraints to particular benchmarks, asset classes, or sectors. Through this flexibility, and the use of active risk management and hedging positions, the Fund attempts to benefit from the upsides of the fixed income credit markets while avoiding some of the downsides over a full market cycle. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

When deciding whether to adjust allocations among the various sectors and asset classes (such as high yield corporate bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, international bonds, sovereign bonds, municipal securities, and leveraged loans) or duration (which measures the Fund’s price sensitivity to interest rate changes), the Adviser may consider factors such as expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, the outlook for inflation and the economy, and the yield advantage and potential for increased returns that lower rated bonds may offer over investment-grade bonds.

The Fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards.

Bank loans, also known as leveraged loans, represent amounts borrowed by companies or other entities from banks and other lenders. These loans have floating interest rates that reset periodically (typically quarterly or monthly) and are often rated below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”). In many cases, the borrowing companies have significantly more debt than equity and the loans have been issued in connection with recapitalizations, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, or refinancings. Leveraged loans may be acquired directly through an agent acting on behalf of the lenders participating in the loan, as an assignment from another lender who holds a direct interest in the loan, or as a participation interest in another lender’s portion of the loan.

While most assets are typically invested in bonds and other debt instruments, the Fund also may use credit default swaps (on both indexes and specific bonds or issuers), total return swaps (on both indexes and specific bonds or issuers), interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, forward currency exchange contracts, and options on such instruments. The Fund intends to buy or sell credit default and total return swaps in order to generate returns, adjust the Fund’s overall credit quality, or protect the value of certain portfolio holdings, as well as to seek to profit from expected deterioration in the credit quality of an issuer or the widening of credit spreads. Total return swaps may also be used in order to obtain a short position with respect to a particular instrument. Interest rate futures and interest rate swaps are primarily used to manage the Fund’s exposure to interest rate changes and to seek to limit

overall volatility by adjusting the portfolio’s duration and extending or shortening the overall maturity of the Fund. Forward currency exchange contracts may be used to limit overall volatility by protecting the Fund’s non-U.S. dollar-denominated holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar or to generate returns by gaining long or short exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies. In addition, the Fund may take a short position in a currency, which means that the Fund could sell a currency in excess of its assets denominated in that currency (or the fund might sell a currency even if it doesn’t own any assets denominated in the currency).