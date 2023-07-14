Dividend Investing Ideas Center
0.6%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$333 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.5%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in a non-diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, which include tax-free debt securities issued by the State of California, its political subdivisions and taxing authorities, with a goal of seeking total return consisting of current income that is exempt from regular federal and California income tax and capital appreciation. The Fund invests, as a fundamental policy, at least 80% of its net assets plus investment borrowings, under normal circumstances, in investments the income from which is exempt from federal income tax and California income tax, but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may also engage in futures and options transactions, both to increase return and/or to hedge, or protect, its exposure to, for
example, interest rate movements. In addition, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), U.S. Treasury securities, securities subject to the federal alternative minimum tax, taxable municipal bonds, and inflation-protected securities such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”) and similar bonds issued by governments outside of the United States. Fixed income securities held by the Fund may be of any maturity.
|Period
|OWCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|62.79%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|16.80%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|41.79%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|OWCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWCAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|333 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|58.25%
|Number of Holdings
|199
|1
|14000
|59.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|97.2 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|39.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.53%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|18.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWCAX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.55%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|82.37%
|Cash
|4.45%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|17.30%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|80.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|80.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|80.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|80.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWCAX % Rank
|Municipal
|89.18%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|95.25%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.37%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|9.20%
|Government
|2.84%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|0.81%
|Corporate
|0.60%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|4.46%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|80.27%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|80.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWCAX % Rank
|US
|95.55%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|61.34%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|96.53%
|OWCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|43.32%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|61.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|3.94%
|OWCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OWCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OWCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|73.16%
|OWCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWCAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.43%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|63.82%
|OWCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|OWCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWCAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.03%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|85.85%
|OWCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2021
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2018
3.49
3.5%
Mr. David W. Rossmiller, Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income for Bessemer Investment Management LLC. Mr. Rossmiller joined the firm in May 2010. He was the Global Head of Fixed Income for Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management from 2003 until he joined Bessemer. Mr. Rossmiller joined Bankers Trust in 1993, which was later acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1999. Mr. Rossmiller attended the University of Michigan from 1975 to 1977, and received a Bachelor of Music in 1980 from the Hartt School of Music and a Master of Public and Private Management in 1985 from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2020
2.27
2.3%
Mr. Kevin Akinskas, Managing Director of the Adviser and Head of Municipal Bonds at Bessemer, an affiliate of the Adviser. Mr. Akinskas joined the Adviser in February 2020. He was the Director of Muni Institutional & Wealth Management at BlackRock from 2006 until he joined the Adviser. Prior to that, Mr. Akinskas was the Private Investors Portfolio Manager at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers from 2005 until he joined BlackRock. Mr. Akinskas received in 2006 a MBA in Finance and Management and in 2002 a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Rutgers University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.21
|1.58
