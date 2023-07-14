The Fund invests primarily in a non-diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, which include tax-free debt securities issued by the State of California, its political subdivisions and taxing authorities, with a goal of seeking total return consisting of current income that is exempt from regular federal and California income tax and capital appreciation. The Fund invests, as a fundamental policy, at least 80% of its net assets plus investment borrowings, under normal circumstances, in investments the income from which is exempt from federal income tax and California income tax, but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax. The Fund may also engage in futures and options transactions, both to increase return and/or to hedge, or protect, its exposure to, for

example, interest rate movements. In addition, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), U.S. Treasury securities, securities subject to the federal alternative minimum tax, taxable municipal bonds, and inflation-protected securities such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”) and similar bonds issued by governments outside of the United States. Fixed income securities held by the Fund may be of any maturity.