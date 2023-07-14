Home
Trending ETFs

Old Westbury All Cap Core Fund

OWACX | Fund

$23.68

$3 B

0.17%

$0.04

0.96%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.2%

1 yr return

16.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

Net Assets

$3 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OWACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly
  • Net Income Ratio -0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Old Westbury All Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Old Westbury
  • Inception Date
    Mar 02, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Christie

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment goal by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of any market capitalization. The Fund has no restrictions as to the size of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in what generally are considered small-cap stocks, mid-cap stocks and large-cap stocks. The Fund may focus its investments in one of those categories, two of them or all of them, and may change the allocation of its investments at any time.

The Fund invests in a portfolio of securities the Adviser believes has the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in securities listed on securities exchanges or actively traded in over-the-counter markets. The securities may be listed or traded in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or other types of depositary receipts (including non-voting depositary receipts) or dual listed securities. The foreign securities in which the Fund may invest may be issued by issuers

located in emerging market or developing market countries. The Fund also may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and a variety of derivatives, including futures, options and other derivative instruments, to increase or to hedge, or protect, its exposure to, for example, movements in the securities markets.

Read More

OWACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.2% -41.7% 64.0% 79.97%
1 Yr 16.2% -46.2% 77.9% 55.08%
3 Yr 6.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 14.43%
5 Yr 5.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 22.30%
10 Yr 6.1%* -16.9% 19.6% 30.02%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.0% -85.9% 81.6% 11.01%
2021 8.9% -31.0% 26.7% 18.30%
2020 6.2% -13.0% 34.8% 71.55%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 72.48%
2018 -1.8% -15.9% 2.0% 36.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.2% -41.7% 64.0% 76.60%
1 Yr 16.2% -46.2% 77.9% 51.31%
3 Yr 6.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 14.53%
5 Yr 6.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 23.39%
10 Yr 7.9%* -16.9% 19.6% 41.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OWACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.0% -85.9% 81.6% 11.01%
2021 8.9% -31.0% 26.7% 18.21%
2020 6.2% -13.0% 34.8% 71.55%
2019 4.8% -6.0% 10.6% 72.48%
2018 -0.8% -15.9% 3.1% 34.67%

NAV & Total Return History

OWACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OWACX Category Low Category High OWACX % Rank
Net Assets 3 B 189 K 222 B 34.23%
Number of Holdings 82 2 3509 33.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.19 B -1.37 M 104 B 37.87%
Weighting of Top 10 35.08% 11.4% 116.5% 87.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.40%
  2. Apple Inc 5.29%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.84%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 2.99%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.97%
  6. Amazon.com Inc 2.95%
  7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 2.67%
  8. Danaher Corp 2.66%
  9. Blackstone Inc 2.66%
  10. SEI Government II F (SDIT) 2.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OWACX % Rank
Stocks 		96.77% 50.26% 104.50% 75.41%
Cash 		3.23% -10.83% 49.73% 18.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 16.64%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 22.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 11.39%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 10.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OWACX % Rank
Technology 		24.31% 0.00% 65.70% 86.97%
Financial Services 		15.78% 0.00% 43.06% 12.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.18% 0.00% 62.57% 65.74%
Healthcare 		12.97% 0.00% 39.76% 46.23%
Communication Services 		10.40% 0.00% 66.40% 50.00%
Industrials 		9.89% 0.00% 30.65% 13.11%
Consumer Defense 		3.77% 0.00% 25.50% 49.34%
Real Estate 		3.15% 0.00% 16.05% 15.16%
Energy 		2.81% 0.00% 41.09% 20.66%
Basic Materials 		2.24% 0.00% 18.91% 26.89%
Utilities 		1.50% 0.00% 16.07% 11.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OWACX % Rank
US 		88.29% 34.69% 100.00% 83.20%
Non US 		8.48% 0.00% 54.22% 15.98%

OWACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 20.29% 48.25%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.50% 63.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.02% 14.69%

Sales Fees

OWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OWACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.00% 316.74% 46.90%

OWACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OWACX Category Low Category High OWACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.17% 0.00% 41.31% 21.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OWACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OWACX Category Low Category High OWACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.10% -6.13% 1.75% 33.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OWACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OWACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Christie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2011

10.55

10.6%

Mr. John Alexander Christie, Principal of Bessemer Investment Management LLC the firm in March 2006. Prior to his current role, he served as a senior analyst and prior to that as a research analyst covering the energy and utilities sectors for Large Cap U.S. Equities portfolios. Prior to joining Bessemer, he was a senior associate analyst at UBS from 2004-2006. He previously worked as an equity analyst for Banc One Investment Advisors from 2002 to 2004. Mr. Christie received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California (Santa Barbara) in 1997 and his MBA from Duke University Fuqua School of Business in 2002.

Michael Morrisroe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Michael Morrisroe joined Bessemer Investment Management LLC in June 2005 as an Analyst covering the energy and materials sectors for Mid Cap Equities. Previously, Mr. Morrisroe was with Bear Stearns from 2000 to 2005, where he was a Research Analyst covering the building products and metals/mining sectors. He previously worked as a Financial Analyst in the controller’s office at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Morrisroe received his Bachelor of Science in 1995 from the State University of New York, Albany.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

