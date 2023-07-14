The Fund pursues its investment goal by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of any market capitalization. The Fund has no restrictions as to the size of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in what generally are considered small-cap stocks, mid-cap stocks and large-cap stocks. The Fund may focus its investments in one of those categories, two of them or all of them, and may change the allocation of its investments at any time.

The Fund invests in a portfolio of securities the Adviser believes has the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in securities listed on securities exchanges or actively traded in over-the-counter markets. The securities may be listed or traded in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or other types of depositary receipts (including non-voting depositary receipts) or dual listed securities. The foreign securities in which the Fund may invest may be issued by issuers

located in emerging market or developing market countries. The Fund also may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and a variety of derivatives, including futures, options and other derivative instruments, to increase or to hedge, or protect, its exposure to, for example, movements in the securities markets.