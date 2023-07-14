Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.2%
1 yr return
16.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.8%
Net Assets
$3 B
Holdings in Top 10
35.1%
Expense Ratio 0.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 30.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund pursues its investment goal by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities of any market capitalization. The Fund has no restrictions as to the size of the companies in which it invests. The Fund may invest in what generally are considered small-cap stocks, mid-cap stocks and large-cap stocks. The Fund may focus its investments in one of those categories, two of them or all of them, and may change the allocation of its investments at any time.
The Fund invests in a portfolio of securities the Adviser believes has the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in securities listed on securities exchanges or actively traded in over-the-counter markets. The securities may be listed or traded in the form of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), or other types of depositary receipts (including non-voting depositary receipts) or dual listed securities. The foreign securities in which the Fund may invest may be issued by issuers
located in emerging market or developing market countries. The Fund also may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and a variety of derivatives, including futures, options and other derivative instruments, to increase or to hedge, or protect, its exposure to, for example, movements in the securities markets.
|Period
|OWACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|79.97%
|1 Yr
|16.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|55.08%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|14.43%
|5 Yr
|5.8%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|22.30%
|10 Yr
|6.1%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|30.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|OWACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|11.01%
|2021
|8.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|18.30%
|2020
|6.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|71.55%
|2019
|4.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|72.48%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|36.00%
|Period
|OWACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|76.60%
|1 Yr
|16.2%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|51.31%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|14.53%
|5 Yr
|6.8%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|23.39%
|10 Yr
|7.9%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|41.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|OWACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.0%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|11.01%
|2021
|8.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|18.21%
|2020
|6.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|71.55%
|2019
|4.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|72.48%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|34.67%
|OWACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3 B
|189 K
|222 B
|34.23%
|Number of Holdings
|82
|2
|3509
|33.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.19 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|37.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.08%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|87.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWACX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.77%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|75.41%
|Cash
|3.23%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|18.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|16.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|22.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|11.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|10.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWACX % Rank
|Technology
|24.31%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|86.97%
|Financial Services
|15.78%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|12.79%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.18%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|65.74%
|Healthcare
|12.97%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|46.23%
|Communication Services
|10.40%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|50.00%
|Industrials
|9.89%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|13.11%
|Consumer Defense
|3.77%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|49.34%
|Real Estate
|3.15%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|15.16%
|Energy
|2.81%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|20.66%
|Basic Materials
|2.24%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|26.89%
|Utilities
|1.50%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|11.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OWACX % Rank
|US
|88.29%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|83.20%
|Non US
|8.48%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|15.98%
|OWACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.96%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|48.25%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|63.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|14.69%
|OWACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OWACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OWACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|30.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|46.90%
|OWACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.17%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|21.13%
|OWACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|OWACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OWACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.10%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|33.00%
|OWACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2019
|$1.695
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.010
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2004
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 1998
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2011
10.55
10.6%
Mr. John Alexander Christie, Principal of Bessemer Investment Management LLC the firm in March 2006. Prior to his current role, he served as a senior analyst and prior to that as a research analyst covering the energy and utilities sectors for Large Cap U.S. Equities portfolios. Prior to joining Bessemer, he was a senior associate analyst at UBS from 2004-2006. He previously worked as an equity analyst for Banc One Investment Advisors from 2002 to 2004. Mr. Christie received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California (Santa Barbara) in 1997 and his MBA from Duke University Fuqua School of Business in 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Mr. Michael Morrisroe joined Bessemer Investment Management LLC in June 2005 as an Analyst covering the energy and materials sectors for Mid Cap Equities. Previously, Mr. Morrisroe was with Bear Stearns from 2000 to 2005, where he was a Research Analyst covering the building products and metals/mining sectors. He previously worked as a Financial Analyst in the controller’s office at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Morrisroe received his Bachelor of Science in 1995 from the State University of New York, Albany.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...