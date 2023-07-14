Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|OTPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|40.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|6.49%
|1 Yr
|26.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|11.23%
|3 Yr
|8.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|10.08%
|5 Yr
|11.9%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|4.30%
|10 Yr
|13.8%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|2.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|OTPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|40.3%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|5.99%
|1 Yr
|26.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|10.00%
|3 Yr
|8.8%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|10.29%
|5 Yr
|11.9%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|4.96%
|10 Yr
|14.3%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|3.88%
* Annualized
|OTPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTPSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|52.2 M
|189 K
|222 B
|90.60%
|Number of Holdings
|110
|2
|3509
|22.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.8 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|86.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.83%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|25.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTPSX % Rank
|Stocks
|80.42%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|99.59%
|Cash
|15.57%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|1.07%
|Other
|4.01%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|1.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|73.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|73.20%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|72.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTPSX % Rank
|Technology
|48.48%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|4.84%
|Communication Services
|18.55%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|5.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.76%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|50.57%
|Healthcare
|5.71%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|96.97%
|Consumer Defense
|5.28%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|26.80%
|Industrials
|3.75%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|75.08%
|Financial Services
|1.46%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|96.15%
|Utilities
|1.01%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|17.54%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|91.23%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|87.87%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|91.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTPSX % Rank
|US
|78.59%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|97.87%
|Non US
|1.83%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|64.75%
|OTPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.48%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|2.50%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|71.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.39%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|25.18%
|OTPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTPSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|75.94%
|OTPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|OTPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTPSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.01%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|99.33%
|OTPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.738
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Michael Neches joined ProShare Advisors in 2000, and presently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the company’s commodities desk for two years, as a Portfolio Manager and team lead, as an Associate Portfolio Manager and as a Portfolio Analyst. Mr. Neches earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2018
4.09
4.1%
Devin Sullivan is Portfolio Manager at ProShare Advisors since September 2016 and Associate Portfolio Manager from December 2011 to August 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
