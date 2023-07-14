Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

OTG Latin America Fund

mutual fund
OTGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.66 -0.06 -0.69%
primary theme
Latin America Equity
share class
A (OTGAX) Primary
OTGAX (Mutual Fund)

OTG Latin America Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.66 -0.06 -0.69%
primary theme
Latin America Equity
share class
A (OTGAX) Primary
OTGAX (Mutual Fund)

OTG Latin America Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.66 -0.06 -0.69%
primary theme
Latin America Equity
share class
A (OTGAX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OTG Latin America Fund

OTGAX | Fund

$8.66

$15.8 M

6.42%

$0.56

2.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.8%

1 yr return

28.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$15.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.68%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

OTG Latin America Fund

OTGAX | Fund

$8.66

$15.8 M

6.42%

$0.56

2.77%

OTGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    OTG Latin America Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Strategic Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    May 07, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mauricio Alvarez

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in Latin American equity securities. These equity securities include the securities of Latin American companies and investment companies that primarily invest in the securities of issuers in, or seek to track the performance of indices based on, Latin American markets. The Fund defines Latin American countries as countries in Central America (including Mexico) and South America, excluding the Caribbean islands. The Fund considers a company to be a Latin American company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country in Latin America or has its principal office in a country in Latin America; (2) at the time of investment the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recently completed fiscal year from activities in one or more Latin American countries; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Latin America. Latin American countries are generally considered to be developing or emerging market countries.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in countries other than Latin American countries. Although the Fund normally allocates its investments across different countries, the Fund may concentrate its investments in certain countries, which may change from time to time. 

The Fund’s portfolio will be comprised primarily of a mix of equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, and depository receipts without regard to the market capitalization of the issuer (i.e., large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, and micro-cap companies); exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), including inverse and leveraged ETFs, that trade on U.S. and other exchanges and seek to track the performance of securities indices for the markets, sectors, and industries in which the Fund may invest directly; and shares of other investment funds (to the extent permitted by applicable law). The Adviser intends to use leveraged and/or inverse ETFs for short-term trading purposes. These ETFs will be used primarily for short-term market timing or hedging purposes, and are not intended for long term investment. Most leveraged and inverse ETFs “reset” daily, meaning that they are designed to achieve their stated investment objectives on a daily basis. Due to the effect of compounding, the Adviser expects to trade in and out these ETFs daily or monthly depending on the ETF’s stated investment objective.

The Fund may have a high degree of turnover in its investment portfolio, which may increase its costs and adversely affect the Fund’s performance.

Read More

OTGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OTGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% 10.9% 42.4% 95.45%
1 Yr 28.1% 17.2% 39.1% 68.18%
3 Yr 7.8%* 1.9% 16.3% 52.38%
5 Yr N/A* -1.4% 10.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 3.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OTGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.9% -14.4% 12.1% 50.00%
2021 -3.6% -12.2% -1.3% 19.05%
2020 -6.2% -7.7% 0.3% 52.38%
2019 N/A 3.3% 11.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% -0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OTGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.8% 10.6% 26.3% 90.91%
1 Yr 28.1% -20.3% 34.2% 36.36%
3 Yr 7.8%* -3.7% 8.7% 23.81%
5 Yr N/A* -1.2% 7.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.0% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OTGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.9% -14.4% 12.1% 50.00%
2021 -3.6% -12.2% -1.3% 19.05%
2020 -6.2% -7.7% 0.3% 52.38%
2019 N/A 3.3% 11.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.5% -0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

OTGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OTGAX Category Low Category High OTGAX % Rank
Net Assets 15.8 M 5.9 M 5.27 B 95.45%
Number of Holdings 57 26 171 36.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.96 M 2.94 M 3.61 B 86.36%
Weighting of Top 10 56.02% 25.4% 60.4% 40.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morgan Stanley Instl Lqudty Govt Instl 13.24%
  2. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras ADR 7.75%
  3. Bank Bradesco SA ADR 7.19%
  4. Itau Unibanco Holding SA ADR 6.17%
  5. Gerdau SA ADR 5.45%
  6. Plurinational State of Bolivia 5.12%
  7. Vale SA ADR 5.09%
  8. Cemex SAB de CV ADR 4.59%
  9. Banco Hipotecario S.A. 3.84%
  10. BRF SA ADR 3.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OTGAX % Rank
Stocks 		80.70% 80.70% 100.00% 100.00%
Cash 		14.93% -0.03% 14.93% 4.55%
Bonds 		4.37% 0.00% 4.37% 4.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.45% 22.73%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.73% 13.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 9.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTGAX % Rank
Financial Services 		33.48% 5.70% 35.31% 18.18%
Basic Materials 		18.79% 6.29% 30.27% 50.00%
Consumer Defense 		16.72% 6.76% 16.72% 4.55%
Energy 		9.67% 3.95% 17.38% 50.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.51% 0.00% 17.94% 27.27%
Communication Services 		2.80% 0.00% 7.08% 18.18%
Industrials 		2.78% 2.78% 17.03% 100.00%
Technology 		2.73% 0.00% 5.06% 45.45%
Healthcare 		2.72% 1.37% 22.01% 86.36%
Utilities 		1.72% 0.56% 24.83% 81.82%
Real Estate 		0.09% 0.00% 9.45% 59.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OTGAX % Rank
Non US 		74.45% 74.45% 99.74% 100.00%
US 		6.25% 0.00% 6.25% 4.55%

OTGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OTGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.77% 0.19% 2.77% 4.55%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.19% 1.10% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 50.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

OTGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 3.50% 5.75% 75.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OTGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OTGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.68% 17.00% 115.00% 80.00%

OTGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OTGAX Category Low Category High OTGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.42% 0.00% 11.31% 86.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OTGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OTGAX Category Low Category High OTGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.32% -0.05% 8.87% 36.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OTGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OTGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mauricio Alvarez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2019

3.26

3.3%

Mr. Alvarez has 15 years of investment experience. Mr. Alvarez is the Chief Executive Officer of the Strategic Asset Management Ltd. He also served as the Chief Compliance Officer of the Strategic Asset Management Ltd. from October 2010 to April 2014. From 2009 to 2010, Mr. Alvarez was the Chief Executive Officer and CCO of Mercantil Santa Cruz Agencia de Bolsa, an asset manager and broker dealer subsidiary of Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz S.A., a Bolivian bank. From 2005 to 2009 Mr. Alvarez served as an Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager for Mid America Bank (which was acquired by National City Corporation, which was later acquired by PNC Bank), where he focused on training, business development, customer service and management. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Alvarez worked for Nacional de Valores, the investment firm of Banco Nacional de Bolivia, where he was in charge of the strategies, decisions and trades for its investment advisor and broker dealer. Mr. Alvarez began his career in 1999 as an investment officer and working for the broker dealer for Credibolsa Investments, a subsidiary in Bolivia of Credicorp Group of Peru. Mr. Alvarez has a degree in economics from the Bolivian Catholic University and a Specialization in market analysis and portfolio management from the Instituto de Estudios Bursatiles in Madrid, Spain.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
2.04 8.17 5.41 6.63

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×