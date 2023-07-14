Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
15.8%
1 yr return
28.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$15.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
56.0%
Expense Ratio 2.77%
Front Load 5.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 79.68%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in Latin American equity securities. These equity securities include the securities of Latin American companies and investment companies that primarily invest in the securities of issuers in, or seek to track the performance of indices based on, Latin American markets. The Fund defines Latin American countries as countries in Central America (including Mexico) and South America, excluding the Caribbean islands. The Fund considers a company to be a Latin American company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country in Latin America or has its principal office in a country in Latin America; (2) at the time of investment the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recently completed fiscal year from activities in one or more Latin American countries; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Latin America. Latin American countries are generally considered to be developing or emerging market countries.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in countries other than Latin American countries. Although the Fund normally allocates its investments across different countries, the Fund may concentrate its investments in certain countries, which may change from time to time.
The Fund’s portfolio will be comprised primarily of a mix of equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, and depository receipts without regard to the market capitalization of the issuer (i.e., large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, and micro-cap companies); exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), including inverse and leveraged ETFs, that trade on U.S. and other exchanges and seek to track the performance of securities indices for the markets, sectors, and industries in which the Fund may invest directly; and shares of other investment funds (to the extent permitted by applicable law). The Adviser intends to use leveraged and/or inverse ETFs for short-term trading purposes. These ETFs will be used primarily for short-term market timing or hedging purposes, and are not intended for long term investment. Most leveraged and inverse ETFs “reset” daily, meaning that they are designed to achieve their stated investment objectives on a daily basis. Due to the effect of compounding, the Adviser expects to trade in and out these ETFs daily or monthly depending on the ETF’s stated investment objective.
The Fund may have a high degree of turnover in its investment portfolio, which may increase its costs and adversely affect the Fund’s performance.
|Period
|OTGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|10.9%
|42.4%
|95.45%
|1 Yr
|28.1%
|17.2%
|39.1%
|68.18%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|1.9%
|16.3%
|52.38%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.4%
|10.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|3.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OTGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.9%
|-14.4%
|12.1%
|50.00%
|2021
|-3.6%
|-12.2%
|-1.3%
|19.05%
|2020
|-6.2%
|-7.7%
|0.3%
|52.38%
|2019
|N/A
|3.3%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.6%
|-0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|OTGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.8%
|10.6%
|26.3%
|90.91%
|1 Yr
|28.1%
|-20.3%
|34.2%
|36.36%
|3 Yr
|7.8%*
|-3.7%
|8.7%
|23.81%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.2%
|7.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OTGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.9%
|-14.4%
|12.1%
|50.00%
|2021
|-3.6%
|-12.2%
|-1.3%
|19.05%
|2020
|-6.2%
|-7.7%
|0.3%
|52.38%
|2019
|N/A
|3.3%
|11.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.5%
|-0.4%
|N/A
|OTGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.8 M
|5.9 M
|5.27 B
|95.45%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|26
|171
|36.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.96 M
|2.94 M
|3.61 B
|86.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|56.02%
|25.4%
|60.4%
|40.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|80.70%
|80.70%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Cash
|14.93%
|-0.03%
|14.93%
|4.55%
|Bonds
|4.37%
|0.00%
|4.37%
|4.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.45%
|22.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|13.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTGAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|33.48%
|5.70%
|35.31%
|18.18%
|Basic Materials
|18.79%
|6.29%
|30.27%
|50.00%
|Consumer Defense
|16.72%
|6.76%
|16.72%
|4.55%
|Energy
|9.67%
|3.95%
|17.38%
|50.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.51%
|0.00%
|17.94%
|27.27%
|Communication Services
|2.80%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|18.18%
|Industrials
|2.78%
|2.78%
|17.03%
|100.00%
|Technology
|2.73%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|45.45%
|Healthcare
|2.72%
|1.37%
|22.01%
|86.36%
|Utilities
|1.72%
|0.56%
|24.83%
|81.82%
|Real Estate
|0.09%
|0.00%
|9.45%
|59.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OTGAX % Rank
|Non US
|74.45%
|74.45%
|99.74%
|100.00%
|US
|6.25%
|0.00%
|6.25%
|4.55%
|OTGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.77%
|0.19%
|2.77%
|4.55%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.19%
|1.10%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.15%
|N/A
|OTGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|75.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|OTGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OTGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.68%
|17.00%
|115.00%
|80.00%
|OTGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.42%
|0.00%
|11.31%
|86.36%
|OTGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|OTGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OTGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.32%
|-0.05%
|8.87%
|36.36%
|OTGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2019
3.26
3.3%
Mr. Alvarez has 15 years of investment experience. Mr. Alvarez is the Chief Executive Officer of the Strategic Asset Management Ltd. He also served as the Chief Compliance Officer of the Strategic Asset Management Ltd. from October 2010 to April 2014. From 2009 to 2010, Mr. Alvarez was the Chief Executive Officer and CCO of Mercantil Santa Cruz Agencia de Bolsa, an asset manager and broker dealer subsidiary of Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz S.A., a Bolivian bank. From 2005 to 2009 Mr. Alvarez served as an Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager for Mid America Bank (which was acquired by National City Corporation, which was later acquired by PNC Bank), where he focused on training, business development, customer service and management. From 2002 to 2004, Mr. Alvarez worked for Nacional de Valores, the investment firm of Banco Nacional de Bolivia, where he was in charge of the strategies, decisions and trades for its investment advisor and broker dealer. Mr. Alvarez began his career in 1999 as an investment officer and working for the broker dealer for Credibolsa Investments, a subsidiary in Bolivia of Credicorp Group of Peru. Mr. Alvarez has a degree in economics from the Bolivian Catholic University and a Specialization in market analysis and portfolio management from the Instituto de Estudios Bursatiles in Madrid, Spain.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|2.04
|8.17
|5.41
|6.63
