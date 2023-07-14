Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in Latin American equity securities. These equity securities include the securities of Latin American companies and investment companies that primarily invest in the securities of issuers in, or seek to track the performance of indices based on, Latin American markets. The Fund defines Latin American countries as countries in Central America (including Mexico) and South America, excluding the Caribbean islands. The Fund considers a company to be a Latin American company if (1) the company is organized under the laws of a country in Latin America or has its principal office in a country in Latin America; (2) at the time of investment the company derived a significant portion (i.e., 50% or more) of its total revenues during its most recently completed fiscal year from activities in one or more Latin American countries; or (3) the company’s equity securities are traded principally on stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets in Latin America. Latin American countries are generally considered to be developing or emerging market countries.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in countries other than Latin American countries. Although the Fund normally allocates its investments across different countries, the Fund may concentrate its investments in certain countries, which may change from time to time.

The Fund’s portfolio will be comprised primarily of a mix of equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities, and depository receipts without regard to the market capitalization of the issuer (i.e., large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, and micro-cap companies); exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), including inverse and leveraged ETFs, that trade on U.S. and other exchanges and seek to track the performance of securities indices for the markets, sectors, and industries in which the Fund may invest directly; and shares of other investment funds (to the extent permitted by applicable law). The Adviser intends to use leveraged and/or inverse ETFs for short-term trading purposes. These ETFs will be used primarily for short-term market timing or hedging purposes, and are not intended for long term investment. Most leveraged and inverse ETFs “reset” daily, meaning that they are designed to achieve their stated investment objectives on a daily basis. Due to the effect of compounding, the Adviser expects to trade in and out these ETFs daily or monthly depending on the ETF’s stated investment objective.

The Fund may have a high degree of turnover in its investment portfolio, which may increase its costs and adversely affect the Fund’s performance.