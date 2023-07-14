Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.9%
1 yr return
-2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
Net Assets
$164 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.4%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|OSTVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|71.91%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|92.15%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|38.20%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|41.22%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|37.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|OSTVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|78.82%
|2021
|4.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|25.54%
|2020
|4.3%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|8.73%
|2019
|4.2%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|11.26%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|88.09%
|Period
|OSTVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.9%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|72.05%
|1 Yr
|-2.2%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|91.63%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|38.47%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|50.08%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|39.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|OSTVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|78.82%
|2021
|4.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|25.68%
|2020
|4.3%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|8.73%
|2019
|4.2%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|11.42%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|94.51%
|OSTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSTVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|164 M
|658 K
|207 B
|77.76%
|Number of Holdings
|151
|2
|15351
|41.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|50.1 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|80.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.44%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|62.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSTVX % Rank
|Stocks
|68.30%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|6.95%
|Bonds
|24.06%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|91.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.58%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|5.72%
|Cash
|1.52%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|81.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.02%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|10.90%
|Other
|0.51%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|28.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSTVX % Rank
|Industrials
|19.42%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|2.60%
|Technology
|17.82%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|61.20%
|Healthcare
|13.24%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|63.80%
|Financial Services
|10.27%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|91.26%
|Real Estate
|7.59%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|15.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.26%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|79.10%
|Consumer Defense
|6.79%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|43.72%
|Communication Services
|6.68%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|59.70%
|Energy
|6.33%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|30.19%
|Basic Materials
|4.59%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|35.93%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|97.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSTVX % Rank
|US
|64.65%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|5.45%
|Non US
|3.65%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|75.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSTVX % Rank
|Corporate
|86.13%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|4.36%
|Government
|8.98%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|85.69%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.88%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|83.79%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|82.15%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|96.87%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|88.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSTVX % Rank
|US
|21.55%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|85.56%
|Non US
|2.51%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|67.85%
|OSTVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|41.94%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|87.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|OSTVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OSTVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|32.47%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OSTVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|43.63%
|OSTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSTVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.16%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|28.76%
|OSTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|OSTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSTVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.44%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|34.63%
|OSTVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2021
|$0.438
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.367
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.503
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.513
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.388
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.398
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.335
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2010
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2010
11.76
11.8%
Mr. Carl P. Kaufman serves as Co-President, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer - Strategic Income, Portfolio Manager and Managing Director – Fixed Income for Osterweis Capital Management, Inc. and Osterweis Capital Management, LLC. He joined the Osterweis Capital Management, Inc. as a Portfolio Manager/Analyst in 2002. Prior to working at the Osterweis Capital Management, Inc., Mr. Kaufman worked for Robertson, Stephens and Co., a financial services company, from May 1999 to April 2002. Prior to that, Mr. Kaufman worked for 19 years at Merrill Lynch, where he specialized in convertible and equity securities sales and trading. Mr. Kaufman graduated from Harvard University and attended New York University Graduate School of Business Administration. He is a principal of Osterweis Capital Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2010
11.76
11.8%
Mr. Osterweis founded Osterweis Capital Management in 1983. For over ten years prior to launching Osterweis Capital Management, Mr. Osterweis managed private equity portfolios while working as an analyst at several brokerage firms. He also served as Director of Research at two of these firms. Mr. Osterweis currently serves as Chairman of the San Francisco Ballet Association, Director of the San Francisco Free Clinic and the Lucas Cultural Arts Museum, President Emeritus of the San Francisco Ballet Endowment Foundation, as well as Trustee Emeritus of Summer Search Foundation and of Bowdoin College. Mr. Osterweis graduated from Bowdoin College (Cum Laude) and Stanford Graduate School of Business (Top Honors in Finance).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Mr. Eddy Vataru serves as Vice President and Chief Investment Officer - Total Return for Osterweis Capital Management, Inc. Prior to working at the Osterweis Capital Management, Inc, Mr. Vataru was the Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager at Incapture, LLC from 2013 to 2015. Before that, he was Director, Senior Portfolio Manager at Citadel, LLC from 2011 to 2012. He also served as Managing Director and Head of U.S. Rates/Mortgages at BlackRock (formerly, Barclays Global Investors) from 2009 to 2011. Mr. Vataru graduated from California Institute of Technology (B.S. Chemistry & Economics) and Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis (MBA).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Jim Callinan graduated from Harvard College (B.A. Economics), New York University (M.S. Accounting) and Harvard Business School (M.B.A.). Mr. Callinan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. James L. Callinan serves as Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Adviser and Osterweis Capital Management, Inc. (an affiliate of the Adviser).Prior to joining Osterweis Capital Management in 2016, Mr. Callinan was the CEO of Callinan Asset Management and Portfolio Manager of the Emerging Growth Partners, LP. Before that, he was Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer at RS Investments and founded the RS Concentrated Small Cap Growth investment strategy. He also co-founded the RS Growth Group LLC at Robertson Stephens Investment Management in 1996 and managed the RS Emerging Growth Fund from 1996 until 2010. He began his career at Putnam Investments as an equity research analyst in 1987 and served as portfolio manager for the Putnam OTC Emerging Growth Fund from 1994 to 1996. Mr. Callinan is a Board and Finance committee member of the Bay Area Make-A-Wish Foundation, a member of the Jumpstart Northern California Advisory Board, the Weatherbie Capital Advisory Board, the President’s Committee on Communication for Harvard University, the Pacific Union Club Investment Committee and the Friends of Harvard Football Board. Mr. Callinan is a Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Opportunity strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Larry Cordisco graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara (B.A. in Political Science), Georgetown University (M.P.P.) and Columbia Business School (M.B.A.). Before joining Osterweis in 2019, he was a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Meridian Contrarian Fund at Arrowmark Partners/Meridian Funds. Prior to co-managing the Contrarian Fund, Larry was an equity analyst for 11 years, most recently as Vice President of Investment Research for the Meridian Contrarian Fund. Before that he was an analyst within the technology group at Banc of America Securities. He was also a business and technology consultant for Accenture in San Francisco and began his professional career in the public sector as a District Aide for Congressman George Miller. Mr. Cordisco is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the core equity strategy and portfolio manager for the flexible balanced strategy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...