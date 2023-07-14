The Fund invests in both equity and fixed income securities that Osterweis Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) believes can deliver attractive long-term returns and enhanced capital preservation. The Fund’s investments in any one sector may exceed 25% of its net assets. In executing the strategy, the advisors seek to deliver returns through both income and growth.

Equity Investments

In selecting equity investments, the Adviser focuses on the common stocks of companies that it believes offer superior investment value and opportunity for total returns. The Adviser focuses on the securities of companies that it believes to be undervalued or otherwise out-of-favor in the market but that have sustainable competitive advantages. The Adviser places particular emphasis on companies that are likely to deliver consistent dividend growth. The Adviser also seeks under-researched, growth situations that it believes can be purchased at modest valuations, as well as companies with substantial unrecognized assets, and/or improving earnings prospects. As such companies achieve greater visibility over time and their stocks are accorded valuations more in line with the growth rates, the Adviser may choose to sell those stocks. The Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of all market capitalization sizes – large, medium and small. In addition to common stock, the Fund may also invest in preferred stock, convertible securities and up to 15% of its assets in publicly traded Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”) that are generally energy or natural resource related companies.

Fixed Income Investments

In selecting fixed income investments, the Adviser takes a strategic approach and may invest in a wide array of fixed income securities of various credit qualities and maturities. The Adviser seeks to control risk through rigorous credit analysis, economic analysis, interest rate forecasts and sector trend review, and is not constrained by any particular duration or credit quality targets. The Fund’s fixed income investments may include, but are not limited to, U.S. Federal and Agency obligations, investment grade corporate debt, domestic high yield debt or “junk bonds” (higher-risk, lower-rated fixed income securities such as those rated lower than BBB- by S&P or lower than Baa3 by Moody’s), floating-rate debt, convertible debt, mortgage-backed securities (including privately issued mortgage backed securities), asset-backed securities, collateralized debt, municipal debt, foreign debt (including those in emerging markets) and/or depositary receipts, commercial paper and preferred stock. The Fund’s allocation among various fixed income securities is based on the portfolio managers’ assessment of opportunities for total return relative to the risk of each type of investment, but generally there is no limit on any type of fixed income security, meaning that the Fund could have up to 75% of its net assets invested in junk bonds, for instance. Un-rated securities may be deemed investment grade, particularly in the case of government agency securities. The Fund may at times be invested in fixed income securities of varying maturities ( e.g. , long-term, intermediate or short-term) and credit qualities ( e.g. , investment grade or non-investment grade), while at other times the Fund may emphasize one particular maturity or credit quality.

The Adviser will sell a security when it believes doing so is appropriate and consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives and policies or when conditions affecting relevant markets, particular industries or individual issues warrant such action.

Allocation of Investments

The allocation of assets between equity and fixed income securities is based on the opportunity set within each asset class, the Adviser’s assessment of the relative attractiveness of equities versus fixed income, and the Adviser’s overall view of the macroeconomic and market environment. The allocation is reviewed on an ongoing basis and adjustments are made as needed based on the Adviser’s assessment of the risk/reward profiles of individual securities and broad macro risk factors. Under normal market conditions, the minimum allocation to either fixed income (including cash) or equity securities is expected to be 25% of the Fund’s net assets; conversely, the maximum allocation to either fixed income (including cash) or equity securities at any given time is expected to be 75%.

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its net assets in foreign securities (in developed and in emerging markets), including depositary receipts traded on foreign exchanges. The Fund may also invest, without limitation, in depositary receipts that are traded on domestic exchanges and that evidence ownership of foreign equity securities. The Fund’s investments in any one sector may exceed 25% of its net assets.