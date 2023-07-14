The Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of companies that the Adviser believes may experience revenue and earnings growth. Although the Fund may invest in companies of any size, it will generally focus its investments in small-capitalization companies and mid-capitalization companies. The Adviser seeks to identify quality companies with good investment potential, which is generally equated with the ability to generate revenue growth over time. Target companies typically possess one or more of the following characteristics: a competitive advantage; an improving position in the industry; the potential for margin expansion; and/or a strong management team. Some of the companies in which the Fund may invest may have limited operational or earnings history or may have limited products, markets, financial resources or management depth. The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs).

The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) for the purpose of gaining exposure to certain markets while maintaining liquidity. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in equity securities of foreign issuers and/or depositary receipts that are traded on domestic or foreign exchanges, including in securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries.

The Fund’s investments in any one sector may exceed 25% of its net assets. As of March 31, 2022, over 25% of the Fund’s assets were invested in securities within the health care and information technology sectors.

The Fund may sell a position if the Adviser believes it is overvalued, fundamentals erode or another more attractive investment is identified.