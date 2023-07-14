Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

20.6%

1 yr return

20.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

Net Assets

$162 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 133.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OSTGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Osterweis Emerging Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Osterweis
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    13544922
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jim Callinan

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in the common stocks of companies that the Adviser believes may experience revenue and earnings growth. Although the Fund may invest in companies of any size, it will generally focus its investments in small-capitalization companies and mid-capitalization companies. The Adviser seeks to identify quality companies with good investment potential, which is generally equated with the ability to generate revenue growth over time. Target companies typically possess one or more of the following characteristics: a competitive advantage; an improving position in the industry; the potential for margin expansion; and/or a strong management team. Some of the companies in which the Fund may invest may have limited operational or earnings history or may have limited products, markets, financial resources or management depth. The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs).
The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) for the purpose of gaining exposure to certain markets while maintaining liquidity. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in equity securities of foreign issuers and/or depositary receipts that are traded on domestic or foreign exchanges, including in securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging market countries.
The Fund’s investments in any one sector may exceed 25% of its net assets. As of March 31, 2022, over 25% of the Fund’s assets were invested in securities within the health care and information technology sectors.
The Fund may sell a position if the Adviser believes it is overvalued, fundamentals erode or another more attractive investment is identified.
Read More

OSTGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OSTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.6% -21.9% 50.1% 6.57%
1 Yr 20.2% -72.8% 36.6% 4.87%
3 Yr -4.4%* -54.3% 47.2% 56.25%
5 Yr 0.5%* -42.7% 12.5% 18.52%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OSTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.0% -82.1% 547.9% 65.87%
2021 -7.8% -69.3% 196.9% 70.69%
2020 18.3% -28.2% 32.1% 1.61%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 57.64%
2018 -1.2% -14.5% 20.4% 10.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OSTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.6% -24.8% 50.1% 6.40%
1 Yr 20.2% -72.8% 36.6% 4.71%
3 Yr -4.4%* -54.3% 47.2% 56.42%
5 Yr 2.0%* -42.7% 14.6% 17.81%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OSTGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.0% -82.1% 547.9% 65.87%
2021 -7.8% -69.3% 196.9% 70.86%
2020 18.3% -28.2% 32.1% 1.61%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 57.64%
2018 0.3% -14.5% 20.4% 6.67%

NAV & Total Return History

OSTGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OSTGX Category Low Category High OSTGX % Rank
Net Assets 162 M 183 K 28 B 75.42%
Number of Holdings 38 6 1336 94.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 96.1 M 59 K 2.7 B 56.19%
Weighting of Top 10 49.71% 5.9% 100.0% 5.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federated Hermes US Treas Cash Res IS 11.58%
  2. MaxLinear Inc 5.01%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OSTGX % Rank
Stocks 		88.41% 77.52% 101.30% 98.16%
Cash 		11.58% -1.30% 22.49% 0.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 73.58%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 77.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 74.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 72.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OSTGX % Rank
Technology 		31.66% 2.91% 75.51% 14.72%
Healthcare 		28.26% 0.00% 47.90% 13.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.02% 0.00% 40.68% 4.18%
Industrials 		10.82% 0.00% 36.64% 90.47%
Real Estate 		5.15% 0.00% 15.31% 18.90%
Financial Services 		4.10% 0.00% 42.95% 78.09%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 81.10%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 93.81%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 95.82%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.56% 99.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 96.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OSTGX % Rank
US 		83.86% 67.06% 99.56% 88.63%
Non US 		4.55% 0.00% 26.08% 33.95%

OSTGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OSTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.05% 27.56% 50.51%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 89.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

OSTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OSTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OSTGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 133.00% 3.00% 439.00% 93.39%

OSTGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OSTGX Category Low Category High OSTGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 75.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OSTGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OSTGX Category Low Category High OSTGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.05% -4.08% 1.10% 76.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OSTGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OSTGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jim Callinan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2016

5.5

5.5%

Jim Callinan graduated from Harvard College (B.A. Economics), New York University (M.S. Accounting) and Harvard Business School (M.B.A.). Mr. Callinan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. James L. Callinan serves as Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Adviser and Osterweis Capital Management, Inc. (an affiliate of the Adviser).Prior to joining Osterweis Capital Management in 2016, Mr. Callinan was the CEO of Callinan Asset Management and Portfolio Manager of the Emerging Growth Partners, LP. Before that, he was Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer at RS Investments and founded the RS Concentrated Small Cap Growth investment strategy. He also co-founded the RS Growth Group LLC at Robertson Stephens Investment Management in 1996 and managed the RS Emerging Growth Fund from 1996 until 2010. He began his career at Putnam Investments as an equity research analyst in 1987 and served as portfolio manager for the Putnam OTC Emerging Growth Fund from 1994 to 1996. Mr. Callinan is a Board and Finance committee member of the Bay Area Make-A-Wish Foundation, a member of the Jumpstart Northern California Advisory Board, the Weatherbie Capital Advisory Board, the President’s Committee on Communication for Harvard University, the Pacific Union Club Investment Committee and the Friends of Harvard Football Board. Mr. Callinan is a Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Opportunity strategy.

Matt Unger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Matt Unger graduated from Trinity University (B.S. Finance, cum laude) and Southern Methodist University, Cox School of Business (M.B.A.). Mr. Unger holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Prior to joining Osterweis Capital Management in 2016, Mr. Unger worked at Callinan Asset Management as a Research Analyst covering the health care service, medical technology and industrial sectors. Prior to that, he spent three years at RS Investments as a Research Associate covering small cap growth companies in the medical technology and industrial sectors. Before graduate school, Matt worked at Platte River Capital covering the medical device sector from 2008-2010. Mr. Unger is a principal of the firm and a Portfolio Manager for the emerging growth strategy.

Bryan Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Bryan Wong graduated from Yale University (B.A. in Political Science and International Studies with distinction) and the University of California Berkeley, Haas School of Business (M.B.A., Investment Management Fellow). Mr. Wong holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco. Prior to joining Osterweis Capital Management in 2014, Mr. Wong was a member of the investment team managing the endowment of the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. Before that, Mr. Wong was an Analyst from 2005 to 2009 at two long/short hedge funds. Mr. Wong is a Portfolio Manager for the emerging growth strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

