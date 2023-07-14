Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|OSTGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.6%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|6.57%
|1 Yr
|20.2%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|4.87%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|56.25%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|18.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|OSTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSTGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|162 M
|183 K
|28 B
|75.42%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|6
|1336
|94.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|96.1 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|56.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.71%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|5.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSTGX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.41%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|98.16%
|Cash
|11.58%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|0.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|73.58%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|77.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|74.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|72.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSTGX % Rank
|Technology
|31.66%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|14.72%
|Healthcare
|28.26%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|13.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.02%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|4.18%
|Industrials
|10.82%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|90.47%
|Real Estate
|5.15%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|18.90%
|Financial Services
|4.10%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|78.09%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|81.10%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|93.81%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|95.82%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|99.67%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|96.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OSTGX % Rank
|US
|83.86%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|88.63%
|Non US
|4.55%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|33.95%
|OSTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|50.51%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|89.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|OSTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OSTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OSTGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|133.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|93.39%
|OSTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSTGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|75.75%
|OSTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|OSTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OSTGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.05%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|76.78%
|OSTGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2016
5.5
5.5%
Jim Callinan graduated from Harvard College (B.A. Economics), New York University (M.S. Accounting) and Harvard Business School (M.B.A.). Mr. Callinan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. James L. Callinan serves as Vice President and Portfolio Manager for the Adviser and Osterweis Capital Management, Inc. (an affiliate of the Adviser).Prior to joining Osterweis Capital Management in 2016, Mr. Callinan was the CEO of Callinan Asset Management and Portfolio Manager of the Emerging Growth Partners, LP. Before that, he was Co-Founder & Chief Investment Officer at RS Investments and founded the RS Concentrated Small Cap Growth investment strategy. He also co-founded the RS Growth Group LLC at Robertson Stephens Investment Management in 1996 and managed the RS Emerging Growth Fund from 1996 until 2010. He began his career at Putnam Investments as an equity research analyst in 1987 and served as portfolio manager for the Putnam OTC Emerging Growth Fund from 1994 to 1996. Mr. Callinan is a Board and Finance committee member of the Bay Area Make-A-Wish Foundation, a member of the Jumpstart Northern California Advisory Board, the Weatherbie Capital Advisory Board, the President’s Committee on Communication for Harvard University, the Pacific Union Club Investment Committee and the Friends of Harvard Football Board. Mr. Callinan is a Portfolio Manager for the Emerging Opportunity strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Matt Unger graduated from Trinity University (B.S. Finance, cum laude) and Southern Methodist University, Cox School of Business (M.B.A.). Mr. Unger holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Prior to joining Osterweis Capital Management in 2016, Mr. Unger worked at Callinan Asset Management as a Research Analyst covering the health care service, medical technology and industrial sectors. Prior to that, he spent three years at RS Investments as a Research Associate covering small cap growth companies in the medical technology and industrial sectors. Before graduate school, Matt worked at Platte River Capital covering the medical device sector from 2008-2010. Mr. Unger is a principal of the firm and a Portfolio Manager for the emerging growth strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Bryan Wong graduated from Yale University (B.A. in Political Science and International Studies with distinction) and the University of California Berkeley, Haas School of Business (M.B.A., Investment Management Fellow). Mr. Wong holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco. Prior to joining Osterweis Capital Management in 2014, Mr. Wong was a member of the investment team managing the endowment of the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. Before that, Mr. Wong was an Analyst from 2005 to 2009 at two long/short hedge funds. Mr. Wong is a Portfolio Manager for the emerging growth strategy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
