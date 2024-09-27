The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds, whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuers at the time of issuance, exempt from federal and Oregon income taxes. The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”).

Municipal bonds are generally debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States, and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities that provide income free from federal, state and potentially local income taxes. If the interest on a particular municipal bond is exempt from federal and Oregon income taxes, the Fund will treat the bond as qualifying for purposes of the 80% policy even though the issuer of the bond may be located outside of Oregon. Municipal bonds include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, industrial revenue bonds, industrial development bonds, private activity bonds, as well as short-term, tax-exempt obligations such as municipal notes and variable rate demand obligations. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds subject to the federal alternative minimum tax, and municipal bonds that pay interest that is subject to federal and Oregon income taxes.

Although the Fund may invest in municipal bonds rated in any rating category or in unrated municipal bonds, MacKay Shields LLC, the Fund's Subadvisor, intends to invest primarily in investment grade quality bonds as rated by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Subadvisor. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal bonds that are rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high-yield securities” or “junk bonds”) as rated by at least one NRSRO, including up to 10% of its net assets in municipal bonds that are the subject of bankruptcy proceedings, that are in default as to the payment of principal or interest, or that are rated in the lowest rating category by a NRSRO, or if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Subadvisor (“distressed securities”). If NRSROs assign different ratings to the same security, the Fund will use the higher rating for purposes of determining the security's credit quality.

The Fund may invest more than 25% of its total assets in municipal bonds that are related in such a way that an economic, business or political development or change affecting one such security could also affect the other securities. The Fund will seek to maintain a portfolio dollar-weighted average duration of 3-10 years, although the Fund may invest in instruments of any duration or maturity.

If the supply of Oregon state tax exempt municipal bonds is insufficient to meet the Fund’s investment needs, the Fund may invest in municipal bonds issued by other states. Municipal bonds issued by other states purchased by the Fund will generally be exempt from federal income taxes, but may not be exempt from Oregon income taxes.

The Fund may invest in futures, options and swap agreements to seek enhanced returns or to reduce the risk of loss by hedging certain of its holdings.

Investment Process: In selecting investments, the Subadvisor analyzes the credit quality of issuers and considers the yields available on municipal bonds with different maturities.

The Subadvisor uses active management in an effort to identify municipal bonds it believes to be mispriced and to build a consistent yield advantage. The Subadvisor focuses on reducing volatility through a disciplined investment process, which includes fundamental, “bottom-up” credit research and risk management. In addition, the Subadvisor reviews macroeconomic events, technicals in the municipal market, and tax policies and analyzes individual municipal securities and sectors.

The Subadvisor’s investment process includes a risk analysis that gives consideration to a variety of security-specific risks with respect to municipal bonds, including environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) risks. “ESG risks” are defined as environmental, social or governance events or conditions that, if they occur, could cause an actual or a potential material negative impact on the value of the investment. Certain ESG factors may be more relevant for certain sectors or issuers than others. Factors considered by the Subadvisor may include an issuer’s exposure to or management of climate risk, energy resources, community and/or employee relations, demographic shifts, cybersecurity, regulation and financial management of policies and procedures. In addition to proprietary research, the Subadvisor may use screening tools such as those provided by third-party providers and, to the extent available, third-party data to identify ESG risk factors that may not have been captured through its own research. The Subadvisor’s consideration of ESG risk is weighed against other criteria and no sectors, industries or individual issuers are explicitly excluded from the Fund.

The Subadvisor may sell a security if it no longer believes the security will contribute to meeting the investment objective of the Fund. In considering whether to sell a security, the Subadvisor may evaluate, among other things, the condition of the economy and meaningful changes in the issuer's financial condition.