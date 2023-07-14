Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
-8.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
Net Assets
$25.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
42.4%
Expense Ratio 1.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 28.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ORDNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-7.5%
|8.3%
|12.35%
|1 Yr
|-8.1%
|-12.2%
|3.2%
|77.78%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-7.5%
|10.9%
|16.67%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-8.3%
|4.8%
|6.67%
|10 Yr
|5.9%*
|-5.4%
|5.9%
|1.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|ORDNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.6%
|-26.1%
|-8.2%
|94.87%
|2021
|8.2%
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|2.56%
|2020
|2.9%
|-9.1%
|2.9%
|1.35%
|2019
|6.5%
|1.6%
|7.2%
|2.82%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-3.2%
|-0.5%
|4.35%
|Period
|ORDNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-12.1%
|3.6%
|8.64%
|1 Yr
|-8.1%
|-12.2%
|16.6%
|71.08%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-7.5%
|9.3%
|25.00%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-7.7%
|6.1%
|8.70%
|10 Yr
|7.0%*
|-3.4%
|7.0%
|2.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|ORDNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.6%
|-26.1%
|-8.2%
|94.87%
|2021
|8.2%
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|2.56%
|2020
|2.9%
|-9.1%
|2.9%
|1.35%
|2019
|6.5%
|1.7%
|7.2%
|2.82%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-3.2%
|-0.4%
|11.59%
|ORDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ORDNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.8 M
|19 M
|13 B
|95.06%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|32
|500
|98.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.7 M
|2.16 M
|2.37 B
|96.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.37%
|12.4%
|48.5%
|8.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ORDNX % Rank
|Bonds
|57.78%
|0.00%
|83.26%
|21.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|31.65%
|0.00%
|31.65%
|1.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|8.36%
|2.27%
|115.85%
|82.50%
|Cash
|2.21%
|-27.79%
|4.60%
|38.75%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.04%
|41.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|11.21%
|27.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ORDNX % Rank
|Corporate
|80.71%
|62.31%
|100.00%
|91.25%
|Government
|12.91%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|10.00%
|Derivative
|4.19%
|0.00%
|12.03%
|7.50%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.19%
|0.00%
|8.83%
|50.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|11.25%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ORDNX % Rank
|US
|55.94%
|0.00%
|66.52%
|3.75%
|Non US
|1.84%
|0.00%
|22.86%
|75.00%
|ORDNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.44%
|0.11%
|4.45%
|35.90%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|10.84%
|ORDNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|ORDNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ORDNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|28.00%
|12.00%
|199.00%
|49.30%
|ORDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ORDNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.11%
|0.00%
|9.98%
|62.65%
|ORDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ORDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ORDNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.03%
|0.88%
|7.54%
|98.70%
|ORDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2022
0.38
0.4%
John L. Cassady III is Managing Partner, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer for Red Cedar Investment Management. He started in the industry in 1987 and joined Red Cedar in 2018. Prior to that, he was an investment professional for ClearArc Capital where he served in varying roles from 2001- 2018, including Director of Fixed Income and Senior Portfolio Manager. While at ClearArc Capital, Mr. Cassady managed Core Fixed Income, Core Plus Fixed Income, Asset Allocation and a multi-sector low correlation strategy. Before joining ClearArc Capital, he held a similar position at Lyon Street Asset Management, a subsidiary of Old Kent Bank, which was acquired by Fifth Third Bank (an affiliated company of ClearArc Capital). Previously, he was a fixed income Portfolio Manager at Atlantic Portfolio Analytics & Management (APAM) which has since been acquired by Semper Capital Management. He is a CFA® charterholder and member of the CFA Society West Michigan. Mr. Cassady graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a B.S. in Industrial Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2022
0.38
0.4%
Brandon F. Bajema has 18 years of investment experience and is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Red Cedar. He started in the industry in 2003 and joined Red Cedar in 2021. Previously, Mr. Bajema was a Portfolio Manager in the Fixed Income & Treasury Department with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) where he managed a multi-currency global credit portfolio from the United Arab Emirates. Before joining ADIA, Brandon was a Director at Fitch Ratings in the Financial Institutions Group where he covered banks, asset managers and finance companies. Prior to that, he was an Audit Manager at BDO, USA where he focused on banks and insurance companies. Mr. Bajema is a CPA and a CFA® charterholder. He has a B.S. in Economics and a Masters of Science in Accounting from Grand Valley State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2022
0.38
0.4%
David L. Withrow is Managing Partner, Director of Portfolio Management for Red Cedar Investment Management. He started in the industry in 1988 and joined Red Cedar in 2018. Previously, Mr. Withrow served as the President, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and Director of Taxable Fixed Income for ClearArc Capital. Prior to joining ClearArc Capital, he served in a Portfolio Management role beginning in 1999 for Fifth Third Bank Investment Advisors (an affiliated company). Before joining Fifth Third Bank Investment Advisors, he was a Portfolio Manager and Structured Product Analyst for Prime Capital Management in Indianapolis. He is a member of the Cincinnati Society of Financial Analysts and serves on the Finance Committee for the Cooperative for Education in Cincinnati, Ohio. Mr. Withrow graduated from Anderson University with a B.A. in Economics and is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2022
0.38
0.4%
Michael J. Martin is a Partner, Senior Portfolio Manager for Red Cedar Investment Management. He started in the industry in 1994 and joined Red Cedar in 2018. Previously, he was the Director of Credit Research and Investment Risk Oversight for ClearArc Capital (a subsidiary of Fifth Third Bank). Prior to that, he served as the Director of Tax Free Fixed Income at Lyon Street Asset Management, a subsidiary of Old Kent Bank, which was acquired by Fifth Third Bank. He is a CFA® charterholder and member of the CFA Society West Michigan. Mr. Martin graduated from Michigan Technological University with a B.S. in Geological Engineering and received an MBA from Michigan State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|30.32
|7.94
|11.42
