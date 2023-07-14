The Fund pursues its investment objective by primarily investing in preferred and debt securities and other income producing securities including convertible securities, and derivatives and securities of other investment companies, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). In pursuing the Fund’s investment strategy, Red Cedar Investment Management, LLC (“Red Cedar” or, the “Sub-Adviser”) seeks to identify securities it believes are undervalued considering credit quality, optionality, security structure and other investment characteristics. More specifically, the Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to identify securities which it believes offer attractive income and risk adjusted return characteristics. The Sub-Adviser takes into account prevailing market factors while building a portfolio of broadly diversified issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of preferred and debt securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including traditional preferred securities; hybrid preferred securities that have investment and economic characteristics of both preferred stock and debt securities; floating rate preferred securities; corporate debt securities; convertible securities; Additional Tier 1 securities (“AT1s”), also known as contingent convertible securities, and securities of other open-end, closed-end or ETFs that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities

The Fund may invest over 25% of its net assets in the financials sector, which is comprised of the bank, diversified financials, real estate (including real estate investment trusts) and insurance industries. The Fund may also have 25% or more of its net assets invested in other sectors or industries including (but not limited to) energy, industrials, utilities, pipelines, health care and telecommunications. The Adviser retains broad discretion to allocate the Fund’s investments across various sectors and industries.

The Fund may invest without limit in securities of non-U.S. companies, which may be non-U.S. dollar denominated. The Fund may invest up to 20% in emerging market local currency. Typically, emerging markets are in countries that are in the process of industrialization, with lower gross national products per capita than more developed countries.

The Fund may invest in preferred and debt securities of any maturity or credit rating, including investment grade securities, below investment grade securities and unrated securities. Investment grade securities are those rated at the time of acquisition Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or BBB- or higher by Standard & Poor’s, a division of McGraw Hill Companies Inc. (“S&P”), or Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”) or, if unrated by S&P, Moody’s or Fitch, determined by Red Cedar to be of comparable quality. Below investment grade securities are also known as “high yield” or “junk” securities.

The Fund may utilize derivatives, including futures, forward contracts, options, swaps, and other various derivative products. The Fund’s use of derivative instruments may be for enhancing returns, hedging against market risks, or providing synthetic exposure to specific industries or securities. The Fund may use futures and swaps to hedge against general market risk, and may also use interest rate swaps and credit default swaps to hedge against interest rate risk and credit risk, respectively. The Fund may use options to hedge against market risk or enhance returns and gain synthetic exposure to a security or sector.