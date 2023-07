The Treasury Plus Fund is a government money market fund and attempts to meet its investment objective by investing only in U.S. Treasury bills, notes and bonds (which are direct obligations of the U.S. government) and repurchase agreements collateralized by these obligations. The Fund may hold a portion of its assets in cash pending investment, to satisfy redemption requests or to meet the Fund's other cash management needs.

The Fund invests in accordance with regulatory requirements applicable to money market funds, which require, among other things, the Fund to invest only in short-term securities (generally, securities that have remaining maturities of 397 calendar days or less, with the exception of certain floating rate securities that may have final maturities longer than 397 days but use maturity shortening provisions to meet the 397 day requirement, and that the Fund believes present minimal credit risk), to maintain a maximum dollar-weighted average maturity and dollar-weighted average life of sixty (60) days or less and 120 days or less, respectively, and to meet requirements as to portfolio diversification and liquidity.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its investable assets in the Treasury Plus Portfolio, which has substantially identical investment policies to the Fund. When the Fund invests in this “master-feeder” structure, the Fund's only investments are shares of the Portfolio, and it participates in the investment returns achieved by the Portfolio. Descriptions in this section of the investment activities of the “Fund” also generally describe the expected investment activities of the Portfolio.