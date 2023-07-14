Home
Trending ETFs

One Rock Fund

mutual fund
ONERX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.01 -0.32 -1.02%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (ONERX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

One Rock Fund

ONERX | Fund

$31.01

$8.77 M

0.00%

2.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

53.9%

1 yr return

30.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$8.77 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ONERX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 53.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    One Rock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wrona Investment Management
  • Inception Date
    Mar 06, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Wrona

Fund Description

ONERX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ONERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 53.9% -41.7% 64.0% 0.66%
1 Yr 30.4% -46.2% 77.9% 3.85%
3 Yr 1.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 46.63%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ONERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.3% -85.9% 81.6% 92.33%
2021 5.0% -31.0% 26.7% 42.58%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ONERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 53.9% -41.7% 64.0% 0.66%
1 Yr 30.4% -46.2% 77.9% 3.36%
3 Yr 1.1%* -42.0% 28.4% 46.45%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ONERX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.3% -85.9% 81.6% 92.33%
2021 5.0% -31.0% 26.7% 42.58%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ONERX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ONERX Category Low Category High ONERX % Rank
Net Assets 8.77 M 189 K 222 B 97.63%
Number of Holdings 47 2 3509 71.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.95 M -1.37 M 104 B 97.87%
Weighting of Top 10 46.67% 11.4% 116.5% 51.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. The Trade Desk Inc Class A 7.87%
  2. Zscaler Inc 6.99%
  3. E Mini Nasdaq 100 Futures September Exp. 5.60%
  4. E Mini Nasdaq 100 Futures September Exp. 5.60%
  5. E Mini Nasdaq 100 Futures September Exp. 5.60%
  6. E Mini Nasdaq 100 Futures September Exp. 5.60%
  7. E Mini Nasdaq 100 Futures September Exp. 5.60%
  8. E Mini Nasdaq 100 Futures September Exp. 5.60%
  9. E Mini Nasdaq 100 Futures September Exp. 5.60%
  10. E Mini Nasdaq 100 Futures September Exp. 5.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ONERX % Rank
Stocks 		93.12% 50.26% 104.50% 94.92%
Cash 		6.89% -10.83% 49.73% 3.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 14.26%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 20.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 8.93%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 7.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ONERX % Rank
Technology 		65.70% 0.00% 65.70% 0.08%
Industrials 		13.11% 0.00% 30.65% 6.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.86% 0.00% 62.57% 81.56%
Real Estate 		4.12% 0.00% 16.05% 8.03%
Financial Services 		3.31% 0.00% 43.06% 93.61%
Basic Materials 		1.55% 0.00% 18.91% 40.82%
Healthcare 		1.35% 0.00% 39.76% 98.69%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 33.85%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 55.98%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 98.11%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 86.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ONERX % Rank
US 		86.50% 34.69% 100.00% 88.20%
Non US 		6.62% 0.00% 54.22% 23.36%

ONERX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ONERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.16% 0.01% 20.29% 3.76%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 95.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

ONERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ONERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ONERX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

ONERX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ONERX Category Low Category High ONERX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 18.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ONERX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ONERX Category Low Category High ONERX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.50% -6.13% 1.75% 96.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ONERX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ONERX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Wrona

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 06, 2020

2.24

2.2%

Mr. Wrona founded Wrona Investment Management, LLC in 2019 and serves as the firm's President, Portfolio Manager, and CCO. He has managed his family’s portfolio since 2001. Mr. Wrona was a Portfolio Manager at Pilgrim Baxter & Associates from 1997 to 2001. Mr. Wrona was also a Portfolio Manager and Securities Analyst at Munder Capital Management from 1990 to 1997. Previously, he served as portfolio manager with SunAmerica Asset Management. He has also served as securities analyst with Drexel, Burnham, Lambert and was a product designer with the Ford Motor Company. Mr. Wrona has over 30 years of investment experience in the public securities markets. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

