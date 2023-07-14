Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
53.9%
1 yr return
30.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$8.77 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.7%
Expense Ratio 2.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ONERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|53.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|0.66%
|1 Yr
|30.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|3.85%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|46.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ONERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|92.33%
|2021
|5.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|42.58%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|ONERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|53.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|0.66%
|1 Yr
|30.4%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|3.36%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|46.45%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ONERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|92.33%
|2021
|5.0%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|42.58%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|ONERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ONERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.77 M
|189 K
|222 B
|97.63%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|2
|3509
|71.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.95 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|97.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.67%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|51.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ONERX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.12%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|94.92%
|Cash
|6.89%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|3.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|14.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|20.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|8.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|7.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ONERX % Rank
|Technology
|65.70%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|0.08%
|Industrials
|13.11%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|6.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.86%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|81.56%
|Real Estate
|4.12%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|8.03%
|Financial Services
|3.31%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|93.61%
|Basic Materials
|1.55%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|40.82%
|Healthcare
|1.35%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|98.69%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|33.85%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|55.98%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|98.11%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|86.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ONERX % Rank
|US
|86.50%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|88.20%
|Non US
|6.62%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|23.36%
|ONERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.16%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|3.76%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|95.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|ONERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ONERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ONERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|ONERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ONERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|18.60%
|ONERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|ONERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ONERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.50%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|96.40%
|ONERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 06, 2020
2.24
2.2%
Mr. Wrona founded Wrona Investment Management, LLC in 2019 and serves as the firm's President, Portfolio Manager, and CCO. He has managed his family’s portfolio since 2001. Mr. Wrona was a Portfolio Manager at Pilgrim Baxter & Associates from 1997 to 2001. Mr. Wrona was also a Portfolio Manager and Securities Analyst at Munder Capital Management from 1990 to 1997. Previously, he served as portfolio manager with SunAmerica Asset Management. He has also served as securities analyst with Drexel, Burnham, Lambert and was a product designer with the Ford Motor Company. Mr. Wrona has over 30 years of investment experience in the public securities markets. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...