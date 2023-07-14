Mr. Wrona founded Wrona Investment Management, LLC in 2019 and serves as the firm's President, Portfolio Manager, and CCO. He has managed his family’s portfolio since 2001. Mr. Wrona was a Portfolio Manager at Pilgrim Baxter & Associates from 1997 to 2001. Mr. Wrona was also a Portfolio Manager and Securities Analyst at Munder Capital Management from 1990 to 1997. Previously, he served as portfolio manager with SunAmerica Asset Management. He has also served as securities analyst with Drexel, Burnham, Lambert and was a product designer with the Ford Motor Company. Mr. Wrona has over 30 years of investment experience in the public securities markets. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.