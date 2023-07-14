Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
26.6%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
Net Assets
$9.59 B
Holdings in Top 10
52.1%
Expense Ratio 1.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|OGLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|80.43%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|23.64%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|42.70%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|26.58%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|40.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|OGLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|28.84%
|2021
|2.8%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|14.92%
|2020
|5.9%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|93.54%
|2019
|6.5%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|11.13%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|75.92%
|Period
|OGLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.6%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|80.65%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|25.68%
|3 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|39.90%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|24.97%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|39.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|OGLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|28.84%
|2021
|2.8%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|15.04%
|2020
|5.9%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|95.29%
|2019
|6.5%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|6.73%
|2018
|-5.3%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|86.92%
|OGLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OGLCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.59 B
|199 K
|133 B
|7.79%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|1
|9075
|46.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.09 B
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|7.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.11%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|21.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OGLCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.49%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|17.51%
|Cash
|0.52%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|79.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|15.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|72.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|66.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|67.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OGLCX % Rank
|Technology
|30.34%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|11.56%
|Communication Services
|15.80%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|10.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.56%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|21.81%
|Industrials
|14.07%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|20.59%
|Healthcare
|9.76%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|80.73%
|Financial Services
|9.19%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|78.41%
|Real Estate
|3.40%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|46.92%
|Basic Materials
|1.88%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|80.51%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|91.96%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|89.10%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|94.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OGLCX % Rank
|US
|56.66%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|57.82%
|Non US
|42.83%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|29.52%
|OGLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.80%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|23.15%
|Management Fee
|0.63%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|35.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|OGLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|68.00%
|OGLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OGLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|4.01%
|OGLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OGLCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|65.75%
|OGLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|OGLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OGLCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.19%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|96.82%
|OGLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2014
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2013
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2012
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2003
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 1996
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
John Delano, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, Mr. Delano was a Vice President and Director of Equity Research, Global Team of Oppenheimer since 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Delano worked as a Senior Research Analyst in OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2007. Before joining OppenheimerFunds, John worked at Putnam Investments as an analyst covering large-cap growth focusing on hardware, software and telecommunication services. During his nine-year tenure at Putnam Investments, John was also a derivatives analyst as well as an equity analyst focusing on retail. Prior to that, he worked as a trader at NationsBanc-CRT. John holds a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from Duke University. John is a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
