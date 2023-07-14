John Delano, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, Mr. Delano was a Vice President and Director of Equity Research, Global Team of Oppenheimer since 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Delano worked as a Senior Research Analyst in OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2007. Before joining OppenheimerFunds, John worked at Putnam Investments as an analyst covering large-cap growth focusing on hardware, software and telecommunication services. During his nine-year tenure at Putnam Investments, John was also a derivatives analyst as well as an equity analyst focusing on retail. Prior to that, he worked as a trader at NationsBanc-CRT. John holds a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from Duke University. John is a CFA charter holder.