OGLCX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Global Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$79.87 -0.3 -0.37%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (OPPAX) Primary C (OGLCX) Inst (OGLYX) Retirement (OGLNX) Inst (OGLIX) Retirement (GFDDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Global Fund

OGLCX | Fund

$79.87

$9.59 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.6%

1 yr return

6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$9.59 B

Holdings in Top 10

52.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$80.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Global Fund

OGLCX | Fund

$79.87

$9.59 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.80%

OGLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Global Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OppenheimerFunds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Delano

Fund Description

OGLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.6% -35.6% 29.2% 80.43%
1 Yr 6.0% 17.3% 252.4% 23.64%
3 Yr -3.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 42.70%
5 Yr -2.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 26.58%
10 Yr 1.6%* -6.9% 18.3% 40.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.9% -24.3% 957.1% 28.84%
2021 2.8% -38.3% 47.1% 14.92%
2020 5.9% -54.2% 0.6% 93.54%
2019 6.5% -76.0% 54.1% 11.13%
2018 -5.3% -26.1% 47.8% 75.92%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.6% -35.6% 29.2% 80.65%
1 Yr 6.0% 11.4% 252.4% 25.68%
3 Yr -3.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 39.90%
5 Yr -2.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 24.97%
10 Yr 3.5%* -6.9% 18.3% 39.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OGLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.9% -24.3% 957.1% 28.84%
2021 2.8% -33.1% 47.1% 15.04%
2020 5.9% -44.4% 1.8% 95.29%
2019 6.5% -6.5% 54.1% 6.73%
2018 -5.3% -14.4% 47.8% 86.92%

NAV & Total Return History

OGLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OGLCX Category Low Category High OGLCX % Rank
Net Assets 9.59 B 199 K 133 B 7.79%
Number of Holdings 70 1 9075 46.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.09 B -18 M 37.6 B 7.16%
Weighting of Top 10 52.11% 9.1% 100.0% 21.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 11.29%
  2. S&P Global Inc 5.80%
  3. Intuit Inc 5.78%
  4. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.74%
  5. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.74%
  6. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.74%
  7. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.74%
  8. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.74%
  9. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.74%
  10. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 5.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OGLCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.49% 61.84% 125.47% 17.51%
Cash 		0.52% -174.70% 23.12% 79.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 15.75%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 72.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 66.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 67.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OGLCX % Rank
Technology 		30.34% 0.00% 49.87% 11.56%
Communication Services 		15.80% 0.00% 57.66% 10.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.56% 0.00% 40.94% 21.81%
Industrials 		14.07% 0.00% 44.06% 20.59%
Healthcare 		9.76% 0.00% 35.42% 80.73%
Financial Services 		9.19% 0.00% 38.42% 78.41%
Real Estate 		3.40% 0.00% 39.48% 46.92%
Basic Materials 		1.88% 0.00% 38.60% 80.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 91.96%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 89.10%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 73.28% 94.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OGLCX % Rank
US 		56.66% 0.13% 103.82% 57.82%
Non US 		42.83% 0.58% 99.46% 29.52%

OGLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.80% 0.01% 44.27% 23.15%
Management Fee 0.63% 0.00% 1.82% 35.56%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

OGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 68.00%

Trading Fees

OGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OGLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 4.01%

OGLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OGLCX Category Low Category High OGLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 65.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OGLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OGLCX Category Low Category High OGLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.19% -4.27% 12.65% 96.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OGLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

OGLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Delano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

John Delano, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2019. Prior to 2019, Mr. Delano was a Vice President and Director of Equity Research, Global Team of Oppenheimer since 2010. Prior to that, Mr. Delano worked as a Senior Research Analyst in OppenheimerFunds, a global asset management firm, since 2007. Before joining OppenheimerFunds, John worked at Putnam Investments as an analyst covering large-cap growth focusing on hardware, software and telecommunication services. During his nine-year tenure at Putnam Investments, John was also a derivatives analyst as well as an equity analyst focusing on retail. Prior to that, he worked as a trader at NationsBanc-CRT. John holds a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Virginia and an M.B.A. from Duke University. John is a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

