8.1%
1 yr return
5.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
Net Assets
$262 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.0%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.71%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|OFVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|18.78%
|1 Yr
|5.9%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|36.11%
|3 Yr
|12.7%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|12.16%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|26.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|OFVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.9%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|58.14%
|2021
|13.2%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|6.99%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|54.51%
|2019
|5.5%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|19.67%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|71.04%
|OFVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OFVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|262 M
|1 M
|151 B
|75.78%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|2
|1727
|59.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|86.1 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|73.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.99%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|31.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OFVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.25%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|50.99%
|Cash
|1.75%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|44.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|71.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|68.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|69.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|70.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OFVIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.81%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|14.19%
|Industrials
|11.96%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|45.79%
|Healthcare
|11.79%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|90.92%
|Technology
|11.13%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|44.80%
|Consumer Defense
|9.98%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|29.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.68%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|17.82%
|Real Estate
|8.09%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|2.81%
|Energy
|6.61%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|67.33%
|Communication Services
|5.03%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|58.25%
|Basic Materials
|2.92%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|61.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|97.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|OFVIX % Rank
|US
|94.56%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|43.19%
|Non US
|3.69%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|52.05%
|OFVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|83.54%
|Management Fee
|0.41%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|21.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|OFVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|OFVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|62.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|OFVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.71%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|76.28%
|OFVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OFVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|87.97%
|OFVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|OFVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|OFVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.98%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|16.27%
|OFVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2020
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.178
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2016
6.26
6.3%
Chris Meredith is the Director of Research and a Portfolio Manager at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). He is responsible for managing investment related activities at the firm: investment strategy research, portfolio management, and the firm’s trading efforts. He directs the Director of Portfolio Management and the Director of Trading on managing daily investment decisions. On the research side, Chris leads a team of analysts conducting research on new factors, improving existing stock selection and portfolio construction techniques.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 26, 2016
6.26
6.3%
Mr. O’Shaughnessy, Chief Investment Officer and Lead Portfolio Manager, has been associated with O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC in an investment capacity since 2007. From 2001 to 2007, Mr. O’Shaughnessy was associated in an investment management capacity with Bear Stearns Asset Management. Prior to joining Bear Stearns Asset Management, Mr. O’Shaughnessy had investment management responsibilities at O’Shaughnessy Capital Management from 1987 to 1999 and at Netfolio, Inc. from 1999 to 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2018
3.51
3.5%
Patrick O'Shaughnessy, CFA, Principal is the Chief Executive Officer at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). Patrick oversees the day-to-day business of the firm, directing OSAM’s initiatives in the areas of research and portfolio management, investor education, and investor relationships. He also serves as a Portfolio Manager. Prior to his role as CEO, Patrick spent 11 years on OSAM’s Research & Portfolio Management team, working to improve the firm’s investment strategies.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 28, 2018
3.51
3.5%
Scott Bartone, CFA Principal Chief Operating Officer, Portfolio Manager Scott Bartone is the Chief Operating Officer and a Portfolio Manager at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). Scott is involved in the day-to-day portfolio management activities and heads the trade support staff focused on delivering the firm’s strategies to clients. Scott also oversees the financial, operational, technology and compliance functions of the firm. Scott is an equity owner in OSAM and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining OSAM, Scott worked at Bear Stearns and Co. in New York where he was responsible for providing operational and trade support for broker staff and third-party money managers utilized by Bear Stearns’ Private Client Service team. Scott has a B.A. from the State University of New York at Albany and an M.B.A from Cornell University. He is also a CFA charterholder. Scott lives in New Canaan, Connecticut with his wife and three children.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
