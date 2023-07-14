Home
O'Shaughnessy Market Leaders Value Fund

mutual fund
OFVIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.16 -0.2 -1.15%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (OFVIX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$262 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 68.71%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

OFVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    O'Shaughnessy Market Leaders Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    O'Shaughnessy Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Feb 26, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    14749637
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Meredith

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and other equity securities of companies of all sizes, including but not limited to, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), preferred stocks, limited partnerships, and convertible securities. O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) employs a bottom-up, quantitative, factor-based approach to security selection based on research and analysis of historical data. The Adviser may eliminate or substitute factors at its discretion. Portfolio
securities may be sold generally upon periodic rebalancing of the Fund’s portfolio. For selling decisions, the Adviser considers the same factors it uses in evaluating a security for purchase and generally sells securities when it believes such securities no longer meet its investment criteria. The Fund may from time to time emphasize investment in certain sectors of the market. As of July 31, 2022, 26% of the Fund’s total investments were invested in the financials sector.
The Adviser screens securities using a factor-based model that seeks to identify market leading companies by analysis of a number of factors including, but not limited to, low valuations, strong financial strength, conservative earnings reporting (earnings quality), strong earnings growth, market capitalization and volume. The Fund selects companies that offer a strong “shareholder yield” – the combination of dividend yield and the rate at which the company is buying back shares of its stock – at the time of initial purchase. While stocks often have both a strong dividend yield and a high rate of share repurchases, that may not always be the case. An individual stock may be deemed to be attractive even if its entire shareholder yield is generated from either dividends or share repurchases. Due to ongoing research, the Adviser may modify the characteristics utilized in the investment strategy, without prior notice to shareholders, in order to better achieve the investment objective.
The Fund will primarily invest in common stocks of U.S. issuers but may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in common stocks of foreign securities and issuers, which may also include issuers located in emerging markets and frontier markets, also known as “pre-emerging markets,” as defined by countries listed on the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Emerging Markets Index and/or the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) or foreign real estate companies. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in depositary receipts of foreign based companies (i.e., ADRs, European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), etc.) whose common stock is not itself listed on a U.S. exchange. Depositary receipts may be purchased through “sponsored” or “unsponsored” facilities. A sponsored facility is established jointly by the issuer of the underlying security and a depositary, whereas a depositary may establish an unsponsored facility without participation by the issuer of the depositary security. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).
The Fund may also invest up to 100% of the Fund’s total assets in cash, cash equivalents, and high-quality, short-term debt securities, money market mutual funds and money market instruments for temporary defensive purposes.The Fund may also invest up to 50% of its total assets in ETFs that are aligned with the Fund’s principal investment strategies, for temporary defensive purposes.
OFVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OFVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -13.6% 215.2% 18.78%
1 Yr 5.9% -58.6% 197.5% 36.11%
3 Yr 12.7%* -23.3% 64.1% 12.16%
5 Yr 3.4%* -15.4% 29.3% 26.96%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OFVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -65.1% 22.3% 58.14%
2021 13.2% -25.3% 25.5% 6.99%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 54.51%
2019 5.5% -9.2% 10.4% 19.67%
2018 -4.1% -9.4% 3.1% 71.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period OFVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -13.6% 215.2% 17.38%
1 Yr 5.9% -58.6% 197.5% 33.47%
3 Yr 12.7%* -23.3% 64.1% 13.25%
5 Yr 3.4%* -15.2% 31.9% 31.68%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period OFVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -65.1% 22.3% 58.14%
2021 13.2% -25.3% 25.5% 6.99%
2020 -0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 54.42%
2019 5.5% -9.2% 10.4% 19.67%
2018 -4.1% -8.9% 3.3% 82.96%

NAV & Total Return History

OFVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

OFVIX Category Low Category High OFVIX % Rank
Net Assets 262 M 1 M 151 B 75.78%
Number of Holdings 70 2 1727 59.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 86.1 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 73.32%
Weighting of Top 10 31.99% 5.0% 99.2% 31.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Celanese Corp Class A 3.91%
  2. Ameriprise Financial Inc 3.84%
  3. The Western Union Co 3.69%
  4. The Kroger Co 3.69%
  5. Union Pacific Corp 3.54%
  6. Qualcomm Inc 3.49%
  7. Quest Diagnostics Inc 3.49%
  8. eBay Inc 3.46%
  9. Eli Lilly and Co 3.42%
  10. Amgen Inc 3.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High OFVIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.25% 28.02% 125.26% 50.99%
Cash 		1.75% -88.20% 71.98% 44.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 71.67%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 68.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 69.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 70.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OFVIX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.81% 0.00% 58.05% 14.19%
Industrials 		11.96% 0.00% 42.76% 45.79%
Healthcare 		11.79% 0.00% 30.08% 90.92%
Technology 		11.13% 0.00% 54.02% 44.80%
Consumer Defense 		9.98% 0.00% 34.10% 29.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.68% 0.00% 22.74% 17.82%
Real Estate 		8.09% 0.00% 90.54% 2.81%
Energy 		6.61% 0.00% 54.00% 67.33%
Communication Services 		5.03% 0.00% 26.58% 58.25%
Basic Materials 		2.92% 0.00% 21.69% 61.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 97.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High OFVIX % Rank
US 		94.56% 24.51% 121.23% 43.19%
Non US 		3.69% 0.00% 41.42% 52.05%

OFVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

OFVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.04% 45.41% 83.54%
Management Fee 0.41% 0.00% 1.50% 21.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

OFVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

OFVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 62.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

OFVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 68.71% 0.00% 488.00% 76.28%

OFVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

OFVIX Category Low Category High OFVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.00% 0.00% 41.90% 87.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

OFVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

OFVIX Category Low Category High OFVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.98% -1.51% 4.28% 16.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

OFVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

OFVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Meredith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2016

6.26

6.3%

Chris Meredith is the Director of Research and a Portfolio Manager at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). He is responsible for managing investment related activities at the firm: investment strategy research, portfolio management, and the firm’s trading efforts. He directs the Director of Portfolio Management and the Director of Trading on managing daily investment decisions. On the research side, Chris leads a team of analysts conducting research on new factors, improving existing stock selection and portfolio construction techniques.

James O’Shaughnessy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 26, 2016

6.26

6.3%

Mr. O’Shaughnessy, Chief Investment Officer and Lead Portfolio Manager, has been associated with O’Shaughnessy Asset Management, LLC in an investment capacity since 2007. From 2001 to 2007, Mr. O’Shaughnessy was associated in an investment management capacity with Bear Stearns Asset Management. Prior to joining Bear Stearns Asset Management, Mr. O’Shaughnessy had investment management responsibilities at O’Shaughnessy Capital Management from 1987 to 1999 and at Netfolio, Inc. from 1999 to 2001.

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2018

3.51

3.5%

Patrick O'Shaughnessy, CFA, Principal is the Chief Executive Officer at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). Patrick oversees the day-to-day business of the firm, directing OSAM’s initiatives in the areas of research and portfolio management, investor education, and investor relationships. He also serves as a Portfolio Manager. Prior to his role as CEO, Patrick spent 11 years on OSAM’s Research & Portfolio Management team, working to improve the firm’s investment strategies.

Scott Bartone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 28, 2018

3.51

3.5%

Scott Bartone, CFA Principal Chief Operating Officer, Portfolio Manager Scott Bartone is the Chief Operating Officer and a Portfolio Manager at O’Shaughnessy Asset Management (OSAM). Scott is involved in the day-to-day portfolio management activities and heads the trade support staff focused on delivering the firm’s strategies to clients. Scott also oversees the financial, operational, technology and compliance functions of the firm. Scott is an equity owner in OSAM and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining OSAM, Scott worked at Bear Stearns and Co. in New York where he was responsible for providing operational and trade support for broker staff and third-party money managers utilized by Bear Stearns’ Private Client Service team. Scott has a B.A. from the State University of New York at Albany and an M.B.A from Cornell University. He is also a CFA charterholder. Scott lives in New Canaan, Connecticut with his wife and three children.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

